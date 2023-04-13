Daily Deal: 500GB Ultra-Slim Portable External Hard Drive

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The easy-to-use, ultra-portable, and durable external hard drive gives you the freedom to save your files on any device that has available storage space, from computers to tablets and more. This external hard drive can be used with your computer for data backup or moved to another device for cross-platform file compatibility. With USB 3.0 technology it’s fast and easy to use – simply plug it into your computer or laptop via a single USB cord and transfer files at high speed without needing software or installation on your computer. It’s on sale for $33.

