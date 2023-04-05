NPR Was Twitter’s Example Of What Should NOT Be Labeled ‘State-Affiliated Media.’ Then Musk Added The Label And Retconned The Policy
For years I’ve joked that everyone who hasn’t thought about trust & safety thinks that it’s easy: just do what I would do. The assumption is that there’s a “right” set of ways to handle these questions, when the reality is that there’s a very broad set of unclear areas, where there are reasonable arguments for a wide variety of possible ways to handle things. This is why good trust & safety teams focus on trying to craft clear policies that can be followed by a large distributed team, while realizing that there will be many difficult calls that don’t fit neatly. In those cases, the teams have to make a tough call, or consider whether or not the policies themselves need to be adjusted.
It’s not an easy job at all. And while it’s easy to criticize the mistakes that are made, as long as there’s a clear process based on articulated policies, I think you can criticize decisions you disagree with without assuming ill-intent. Unfortunately, many people immediately leap to the idea of ill-intent.
Indeed, Elon Musk made it clear from early on that a key reason for buying Twitter was that he did not approve of the way that Twitter handled trust & safety, falsely insisting that it was driven by a “woke” agenda when the reality, as has been shown time and time again, is that they were just trying to stop people from being assholes on the platform. Throughout the Twitter Files, we’ve seen over and over that Twitter’s trust & safety team struggled with difficult calls (and sometimes made mistakes), but focused on principled positions rather than being driven by their personal beliefs or politics.
However, since Elon came to town, he’s changed the trust & safety process to have one guiding principle: things Elon doesn’t like get punished. Things he doesn’t care about, don’t. The entirety of the working policy at Twitter right now seems to be soothing Elon’s massive ego.
What’s funny (depending on your sense of humor, I guess) is that Elon has become everything he claimed he needed to protect Twitter from. He hated the “biased” moderation efforts, which he insisted (falsely) were driven by personal beliefs and politics. Yet, now that he’s in charge, trust & safety has become more arbitrary and much more focused on Elon’s own personal concerns while ignoring the safety concerns of others.
The latest example of this is that on Tuesday, Twitter started labeling NPR as “state-affiliated media.”
This is the label that Twitter has traditionally placed on pure state-controlled propaganda mills, not traditional independent public media organizations that receive a small fraction of their funding from the government. Indeed, this label has important national security purposes, using more speech (not suppression) to alert users to media organizations that are not just less trustworthy, but that may be pushing a propagandistic (potentially blatantly false) line to influence the public. This label doesn’t make any sense at all for an operation like NPR.
Indeed, Twitter’s policies regarding the “state-affiliated media” label explicitly say that it’s not for organizations like NPR:
Oh wait. That’s how it read on Wednesday for a few hours after NPR got the label. Then, magically, the NPR part disappeared from that page:
Huh. Look at that: retconning the policy change to delete NPR as literally one of the examples of who not to designate as state-affiliated media.
And, of course, NPR shouldn’t be hit with that label. The purpose of the label is to highlight news organizations that are simply mouthpieces for the government regimes, spewing pure propaganda. Even if you disagree with NPR’s editorial choices (and I frequently do), it’s not state-affiliated media. Labeling it as such undermines trust in Twitter and it’s labeling system. It actually serves to increase the trust in pure propaganda outfits like Sputnik that are designed to sow discord.
NPR is wholly editorially independent from the government and only receives any government funding indirectly, via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting giving grants to member stations, who then may use some of that money to pay program fees and dues to NPR itself. On the whole, federal funding makes up a tiny percentage of any funding that goes to NPR, and does not come directly from the government. And, clearly, NPR is totally editorially independent.
But of course, for whatever reason, Musk wants to put NPR in its place, and he abuses his position as owner of Twitter to arbitrarily ignore the site’s own rules so that he can do one of his stupid jokes, smugly insisting that NPR is no different than, say, Chinese state-affiliated media.
You know, like China Cyberspace, the magazine run by the chief internet censorship agency in China, which Musk penned a column for. Because Musk seems to have no problem with actual state-affiliated media that works in his personal interests, but can’t seem to stand independent media that might occasionally call out his bullshit.
Again, Musk is free to do this (and we’re free to criticize him for it), but it’s important to call out the hypocrisy here. While Musk insisted that he was coming in to take over Twitter to be better about trust & safety efforts, and to move away from what he falsely believed was a system driven by personal views and whims, he’s now instituted policy after policy, and decision after decision, that are driven entirely by his own personal whims and what he thinks will rile up his base of sycophantic yes-men.
I’m quite sure that Elon finds the consternation from people over this absolutely hilarious. That it undermines trust & safety on his own platform is not at all important compared to the fact that the dumbest of his fan base are absolutely loving this chance to think they’ve put NPR in its place. It’s arbitrary, it’s stupid, it’s petty, it’s vindictive. And it’s everything that’s wrong with Twitter 2.0 in one simple stupid snapshot.
Mike and fellow travelers here in the TD commentariat:
If a media organization receiving grants from a state doesn’t constitute “affiliation” with that state, what does it constitute, then?
Re:
You have to ask yourself two questions in this situation:
If the answer to both questions is “no” (as it is with NPR), the organization isn’t a state-controlled media outlet.
Re:
Well, I guess you would call it government supporting the arts while maintaining editorial independence? Not hard, not a trick.
Re:
Going by Twitter 2.0’s updated definition (emphasis mine):
If NPR receives too little money from the government for the gov to exercise “control over editorial content” then NPR isn’t state-affiliated media according to the definition that Elon’s Twitter is using as of April 5, 2023.
Re: Re:
Previous commenter here. Small hole in the way I articulated things: I made an unspoken assumption that no US government applies sufficient political pressure or controls production/distribution to influence the content of NPR’s publications (i.e. editorial content).
Re:
It’s very funny how you ask a question… the answer to which is provided by twitter (even AFTER the retcon), and quoted here by Mike, if… you are unable to find it, I am very much afraid me repeating it would not help you at all.
Re: Re:
Not the original commenter, but it’s possible that, like me, the original commenter didn’t pay enough attention to the images to realize that Mike was using Elon’s Twitter’s definition of state-affiliated media instead of Mike’s personal definition.
That, or the commenter was asking for Mike’s and us commenters’ personal definitions.
Re:
Clearly the concept of college scholarships is lost on you.
Re:
who gives a shit? elmo only did this in response to his serial plagarist dipshit friend.
Re: Re:
Which one?
Re: Re: Re:
All of them.
Re: Re:
I give a shit, since the remaining contradiction between Elon’s Twitter’s definition of state-affiliated media and Elon’s decision to incorrectly apply the label to NPR is evidence that Elon is being hypocritical.
That said, I wonder whether Elon will change Twitter’s definition of state-affiliated media to ensure that NPR falls under it.
Re:
RTFA
Does Musk define censorship as removing right wing voices, and moderation as removing left leaning voices? Does he also define viewpoint neutral as enabling bigots, and removing those who oppose bigotry?
Re:
No, you’re thinking of centrist media outlets.
Finest Propaganda Money Can Buy
When you control the money, you control the editorial process. NPR has consistently come out in favor of pro-government political positions, especially those that pay their salaries. They would be out of business within weeks if they were independently financed. NPR clearly demonstrates the link between government financing and government control.
Re:
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
Re:
Yeah, I bet that NPR was quite “pro-government” (using your definition, not mine) during the Trump administration.
Re:
“They would be out of business within weeks if they were independently financed.”
Not so sure about that ……..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NPR#Funding
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/16/business/npr-trump-budget.html
Re: Re: Re:
It’s a potential point that’s been brought up: NPR gets limited funding from direct government payouts. Instead, they seek corporate sponsorship donations. I’m not buying this theory, since NPR wouldn’t receive corporate sponsorships if they weren’t a government related entity. It’s a money laundering system, akin to how politicians ask donors to pay into their “foundation” organization, in return for political access. It’s a vehicle for bribery, through which money flows to the propagandists.
Re: Re: Re:
” I’m not buying this theory”
Ok
Re: Re: Re:
Yes or no, Koby: Can you prove that NPR is a “money laundering system”?
Re:
Here’s a simple litmus test…
Can a news reporter go on NPR and trash talk the current president and their policies and agenda?
Can a news reporter do the same on Chinese state media?
Can a news reporter do the same on Russian state media?
Can a news reporter do the same on Iranian state media?
That should be simple enough for even you to understand.
Re: Re:
We are talking about Kolby.
Re: Re:
I agree that the NPR reporter’s punishment would be much less severe, at the cost of losing their job and career instead of getting disappeared. But it would, nonetheless, be government orchestrated punishment. So it definitely passes the litmus test for state controlled media, and is not independent.
Re: Re: Re:
Yes or no, Koby: If NPR fired a reporter for violating the group’s established standards of journalism/reporting—regardless of what politician or political group was being trashed—would that absolutely qualify as “government orchestrated punishment”?
With such logic any one receiving assistance, at any level, from the government is a state affiliated entity.
For example, a large corporation receiving subsidies from the government is a state affiliated entity. Also, the ultra rich with their private jet and super boat tax write offs are state affiliated entities.
You get the state affiliated entity label and you .. everybody gets the state affiliated label.
wooohoooo
“If you control the money”. So the first question is who controls the money.
https://www.npr.org/about-npr/178660742/public-radio-finances
NPR is controlled by…corporate sponsors and licensing content to member stations. Like Radio and TV have done for decades. Government derived grants are less than 10% of revenue.
“They would be out of business within weeks if they were independently financed.”
Without any fiscal backing, NPR can run for 9 years at current burn rates. We can see their fiscal position. Without any grants, they still have 90% of their revenue. “weeks”? try well over a decade.
Ooooo. NPR might have to run another corporate-sponsored peice that will be pro-government because corporations need governments. At least the government isn’t dicating coverage, right?
Re:
This was meant to be in reply to Koby, who is factually wrong, as always.
He also seems to be prioritizing blue-check removal for accounts he doesn’t like, like the New York Times.
I must admit a limited amount of sympathy for the news outlets that have continued to stay on Twitter to get jerked around by its management. Musk’s approach to the press has been entirely clear since he banned a bunch of them back in December for the mere mention of the @elonjet account. If not sooner.
Musk deserves the lion’s share of the blame here, of course, but ain’t nobody forcing NPR or the NYT to stick around for him to point and laugh at. Don’t they have a small-town diner to be at or something?
OMG
I’m state affiliated since I get a (non US) government supplement. That means you cannot trust anything I say/write since it will be state propaganda.
To the readers here: Sorry being exposed as a government plant by that Dastardly Musk, if it weren’t for him, those kids and that dog I would have been able to keep feeding you my views.
Here is something ELSE to consider, If the Govt was more… involved in NPR’s editorial process, COULD (not necissarily IS) a 1st Amendment issue? IF Musk truly thinks that NPR is state controlled, could he not bring up a 1st amendment lawsuit against it?
Re:
Anyone can sue anyone for anything, but that doesn’t mean the suit has merit.
His first hurdle in such a hypothetical would be standing.
Inability to understand the trustworthiness of sources is a core trait of reich-whingers like E. Lon Hubbard (neé Musk).
Just look at detritus like Batty Matty, who trusts sources that lie 100% like Project Veritas, exclusively cites frauds instead of the actual science he never understood, has never once cited a factual source that supports his lies. Or lostcause, who believes Breitbart prints facts and projects NYPost’s batboy-tabloid status on WaPo.
Arguably the BBC is MORE deserving of that label given the revolving door between its executives and the membership and donors of the current governing party here in the UK.
I wonder what label twitter puts on Pravda
“State affiliated” for Musk is like that old art thing: “I know it when I see it.” (which just means one sees something as one wants to see it with no regard for what it really is–so, basically, “believing is seeing”)