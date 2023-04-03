Far Right Troll ‘Ricky Vaughn’ Convicted Of Election Interference For Tricking People Into Voting By Phone
from the some-election-lies-are-more-criminal-than-others dept
Earlier this year, a federal court dismissed almost all of a far right troll’s challenge to the criminal case brought against him by the DOJ. “Ricky Vaughn” is a notorious social media presence — one who’s been repeatedly suspended and banned for his never-ending string of shitheelishness.
I don’t sympathize with Douglass Mackey, better known as “Ricky Vaughn.” He’s the kind of person who gives actual conservatives a bad name. He’s the kind of person who takes perverse joy in being as awful as possible. But rather than just offend everyone, Mackey/Vaughn has a demographic he prefers to target: the “libs.”
During the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, Mackey convinced a bunch of his social media followers to start spreading disinformation. This was a particular form of disinformation, though. Namely, Mackey and his acolytes made a concerted effort to convince certain voters they could vote by phone. They even provided a phone number for voters to text their votes to.
It worked, to a certain extent. Mackey’s online accounts had thousands of followers. According to the DOJ, nearly 5,000 people fell for his ruse.
So, the DOJ charged him with election interference. Whether or not a 5,000 vote swing would have mattered is besides the point, especially when the Electoral College has the final say. And the DOJ admitted this prosecution was unique: every prior election interference prosecution involved political candidates or government officials interfering with the voting process. Prior precedent — as the court noted — involved ballot stuffing or deliberate miscounting of votes by election officials. To date, no one had been prosecuted for attempting to dupe people out of their votes via social media posts.
The court came down on the side of the law, at least as represented by the DOJ. According to the court, preventing election interference is clearly something that is both the best interest of the government and the people they serve. So, if there are some incursions on free speech rights when it comes to free and fair elections, they’re justified by the compelling interest of the government:
This compelling interest undoubtedly includes making sure voters have accurate information about how, when, and where to vote. Prosecutions such as the one before this court are one of the few tools at the Government’s disposal for doing so. Counter speech, a typical mode of countering false speech, is unlikely to be of much use in the context of tweets spread across the far reaches of the internet in the days and hours immediately preceding an election.
A lot of this is true. But this relies on a lot of the court’s other conclusions, including its assumption Mackey knew he was committing a crime when he started trolling. And an arrest that didn’t occur until 2020 hardly seems like a deterrent against future, similar acts by others. It doesn’t appear any of Mackey’s followers have been charged, despite this being called a criminal conspiracy.
This post provoked a very lively discussion between Techdirt readers, almost all of which disagreed with my assessment of this ruling. Several very good points were raised, enough that I have seriously rethought my take on the decision. I think the prosecution (which the DOJ admits is the first of its kind) does raise some First Amendment issues, as does the decision supporting it. But, thanks to Techdirt readers, I also think I may have overlooked the more serious implications of Mackey’s disinformation campaign, which is the sort of thing that can become concerted voter suppression very easily if there are no judicial/criminal justice guardrails applied.
A land of contrasts as they say, only I’m inclined to be less sympathetic to Mackey’s arguments after reading this excellent comment thread.
Wherever you come down on the issue, the end result is here. Mackey is going to jail, as Eugene Volokh notes at The Volokh Conspiracy, pointing to the DOJ’s official press release:
Douglass Mackey, also known as “Ricky Vaughn,” was convicted today by a federal jury in Brooklyn of the charge of Conspiracy Against Rights stemming from his scheme to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote. The verdict followed a one-week trial before United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly. When sentenced, Mackey faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Suppression is what the DOJ’s attempting to prevent. That this went before a jury is a limited testament to the functionality of the criminal justice system, which rarely finds jurors essential to the process. It also notes in the release that Mackey and his followers made deliberate efforts to deceive voters by using Hillary Clinton’s official campaign logo and font in their misleading social media posts encouraging voters to stay home and vote by phone.
I still have reservations about this whole thing, although those reservations are a bit more reserved after reading through the original article’s discussion. What’s not clear is when protected speech strays into election interference. A concerted campaign utilizing a candidate’s trademarks and hashtags is enough to trigger prosecution. But what if people do what they always do around election day and start telling people the wrong day or date to vote? At what point does it cross the line from being trollish to being criminal? And if it does cross the line, will the DOJ handle these cases consistently?
I do think this was a deliberate attempt to trick people out of voting. And that is suppression, even if Mackey’s army of 58,000+ followers only managed to result in 4,900 futile texts. It’s depriving someone of their right, even if — in a nation of hundreds of millions — only a very small number of people fell for it. An extreme amount of caution needs to exercised in the future. This isn’t a problem that’s going to go away. And the government — all three branches — need to take care to address the issue without further diminishing the rights they swore to uphold.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, compelling interest, douglass mackey, election interference, free speech, ricky vaughn, trolls, voter suppression
Comments on “Far Right Troll ‘Ricky Vaughn’ Convicted Of Election Interference For Tricking People Into Voting By Phone”
Funny how the ones who scream the loudest about anything involving politics always turn out to be the ones doing it.
Re:
‘Every accusation a confession’ as the saying goes.
good
Prosecute them all and let the jury decide.
not protected speech
Its fraud not protected speech.
fraud. n. the intentional use of deceit, a trick or some dishonest means to deprive another of his/her/its money, property or a legal right.
Whoa! Just wait a minute there, buddy. We won’t be tolerating any of this reasonableness. You’re supposed to double down and insult the people who disagree with you, if I’ve learned anything from the resident trolls.
“Your vote doesn’t count! It’s all a sham! The president is selected, not elected!”
Be careful what you say in public, or online, as you could be prosecuted next for ‘spreading misinformation,’ specially if the other party is in power in Washington.
The solution to this isn’t to jail your opposition, it’s to educate your voters so they don’t fall for bullshit.
Re:
Criminals not opposition.
Re:
Is only happening in deranged right-wing hallucinations.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Oh? Trump right now is about to indicted on a bookkeeping misdemeanor basically no one is charged on and that was out of statute of limitations FOUR YEARS ago. That on the legal theory it’s a felony with a longer SOT (still expired, tho) cuz it was done in pursuit of another “crime” that is not a state crime (yes, that’s a requirement Bragg is just ignoring) BUT IS NOT EVEN A CRIME AT ALL.
No lawyers think this is actually tenable, including Bragg himself a few years ago. It’s all just made up.
I’m sure you think Trump is very awful and basically Hitler yadda yadda but he is not guilty of this because there is nothing to be guilty of (certainly not anymore). And if you think it’s OK to charge him anyway well….you’re the proof it’s happening.
Meanwhile Hunter Biden walks free despite being provably guilty of dozens of crimes at least.
So, yeah, provably occurring right now.
Re: Re: Re:
Curious, why do you think he was indicted?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:2
To keep him from running in 2024.
If you can’t see that, maybe learn discernment.
Re: Re: Re:3
Why would that stop him? There’s no constitutional interdict against felons holding the office (which makes the state interdicts against felons voting weird but that’s a digression). His followers would vote for him anyways. Why wouldn’t we have the first felon president?
Re: Re: Re:4
I don’t think any of this is tactical or well considered, at all. But it actually makes Trump much MORE likely to be the republican nominee (seriously, it proves him right, he’s being prosecuted over politics) and democrats probably think they have a better to chance against Trump than they do say DeSantis, or Tim Scott.
Re: Re: Re:2
Technically he hasn’t been, but will be tomorrow. (interestingly, leaking that fact or at least the grand jury deliberations is itself a felony)
But the reason is cuz the AG promised to do so. It’s what he ran on. That’s really the only reason, and it’s probably not going to work out well for him. (seriously, it would be reasonable for him to be disbarred, tho unlikely in NY)
Re: Re: Re:
I thought you were supposed to be owning the libs? What’s with the setbacks? What’s with the whining about those setbacks?
Re: Let the jury decide
The jury will decide whether it crosses the line from smack talk into actual fraud. That’s their job.
The solution to the “this took too long and hasn’t hit the followers” points isn’t to not do it at all, it’s to enforce earlier, more broadly, and more aggressively. However, if we were in the universe where that had happened, I’m pretty sure these articles would be pointing to such as evidence of government overzealousness. That makes me think the objection is a post-facto one, not a principled one.
4.9k
Wonder if any if the 4.9k did actually vote, did they give their details to the phone line to cross reference?
And valid justification for the the goverbment to provide its non-coercive notifications that certain Twitter users were violating the law in this way.
Tim,
As I wrote before, it all came down to Mackey being found guilty of committing a fraud, and not an issue with 1A. So the argument of freedom of speech has a little sort of ‘gotcha’ that we all tend to forget – quite often, in fact – and that is summed up in the old rubric:
And that statement does not depend on whether you were doing so out of sheer exuberance, or if you were doing it in a knowing attempt to cause harm to my nose. The effect that my nose was struck is all that’s necessary to obviate any right you might imagine will ‘protect’ you against recrimination.
Take that out of the physical realm and back into the Constitutional sphere, there’s little difference. A ‘struck nose’ isn’t a denied voting right, to be sure, but within the purview of the law, they’re pretty much equal in that a harm (tort) was committed, and a remedy-at-law is available…. mainly because the act of fraud was determined early in our history to be a valid exception to that proscription placed on the government by 1A.
Re: This gets most of it
I mean the things people are afraid of are things like “Voting ends at 5” when it ends at 4. Telling 1 person or even a small group when someone asked is not going to get a Jury to convict you of voter fraud.
Now a sustained campaign of telling people in a given area the wrong voting date, sending mailers and text’s is going to get you a fraud conviction. This is going to be a slam dunk conviction if before the election someone offically brings up “your mailers have the wrong date!”. I could easily see this enforced against groups of people who pull this stunt after this conviction.
Not sure what speech crosses the line? I’m pretty sure that the exact same speech from a liberal wouldn’t be prosecuted. So, that’s how we know what is a crime and what isn’t. Liberal speech is basically okay. Conservative speech is a crime.
Of course, I know I’m engaging in a little bit of hyperbole. But that seems to be the dividing line.
Re:
[Citation Needed], be specific in providing examples of what speech you would expect a ‘liberal’ would be able to say but would be criminal should a ‘conservative’ say it.
Re: Re:
Liberals can “punch up” more than conservatives can “punch down” would be how I put it, but I wouldn’t call it censorship. USENET still works if we want free speech (we don’t).
Re: Re:
Let’s see if/when this person is indicted: https://twitter.com/mskristinawong/status/795999059987173377?s=20
Oh, wait, she won’t be, she’s a Democrat.
Re: Re: Re:
Congrats, you found someone that should also be on the receiving end of some legal attention, albeit not as much as the person named in this article due to lesser scope of her actions(one fraudulent tweet vs a dedicated campaign by tens of thousands), now you just need to make the connection that the reason she wasn’t similarly charged is because of her political leaning rather than the fact that there’s only so many resources available to bring legal action against people and those involved tend to prioritize large/easy targets as a result.
Re: Re: Re:2
You asked for a citation. One was provided.
Instead of apologizing and replying that you are wrong, you try to explain it away as, ‘there’s only so many prosecutors to go around!’
They ignored the Democrat because she’s on their ‘team,’ and Democrats don’t, usually, hold their comrades accountable.
Re: Re: Re:3
They ignored the Democrat because she’s on their ‘team,’ and Democrats don’t, usually, hold their comrades accountable.
If you ignore the scope(one tweet from what was apparently a comedy act is sumgai is correct versus a dedicated campaign involving tens of thousands of people, fraudulent phone number and misuse of official stationary) then sure, it must be a case of them not bringing the hammer down on her just as hard because of her political affiliation.
If you want to argue that it’s a matter of politics rather than scale then present an equivalent situation, because the one you have put forth is only vaguely in the same ballpark as what happened here.
Re: Re: Re:3
When was the last time Republicans held their comrades accountable?
Re: Re: Re:3
…said nobody not on hallucinogens, ever.
Re: Re: Re:3
“You asked for a citation. One was provided.
Instead of apologizing and …… ”
What, exactly is an apology needed for? Asking for a citation?
You expect others to simply believe your bullshit?
lol
Re: Re: Re:4
Weird for the troll to demand sumgai apologize for being right.
Re: Re: Re: WTF?
Time to do a copy/pasta from an earlier thread, removing remarks specific to that one’s AC:
First – she’s a comedienne, so almost anything she says in a public display is probably a joke of some kind.
Second – she did this alone, as part of a comedy sketch. She didn’t ask anyone else to join her, hence no conspiracy (which requires more than one participant).
Third – the only thing that the RWNJ crowd picked up on was that she mocked Mackey, and that upset them something fierce. Sub-par IQ participants of the human race tend to over-react when they think with their emotions instead of with their brains.
Fourth – go back and re-read the second sentence in #3 – do you fit that description? If so, then you might want to sit down and have a little chat with yourself. Just sayin’.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:2
Ah, the arrogant condescension response.
That certainly sways crowds to your side.
Just sayin’.
Re: Re: Re:3
I find sumgai’s facts more swaying than your derangement.
Re:
Or perhaps, a large number of conservative speech looks like Spam (See Google’s Email program), Is actual lies (Mexico will pay for the wall!), or in this case actual fraud.
Where as liberals dont need to bend the truth of how awful things are as they use things like climate change, school shootings, and even tell their side if you lie or defraud we will turn you in ourselves.
But you dont care, as these things shatter your world view and psychology says your going to ignore data that conflicts with your view instead of changing your mind.
Re: Hyperbole, it's what's for dinner!
I admit right up front that I don’t work for any social media site. In fact, I don’t use any of them either.
But one thing that stands out to me is that when a conservative/alleged republican “speaks”, they almost always do it in CAPS, and bold, and often in *BOTH. This is considered shouting, impolite, discourteous, and just plain rude.
Whereas those who are posting like this, without emphasis, are considered the opposite – polite, etc. etc. Most often, these posters are espousing the “liberal” point of view (whatever liberal might mean to them, or to anyone else).
Mis/Dis/Mal- information is not really the name of the game, it’s who tends to act as if only they could “shout loud enough”, somehow that would automatically convince the other guy to change his point of view to match that of the shouter.
But more often than not, the recipient of those “shouting” messages will either complain to the management, or else just leave. And you had best keep in mind that when someone leaves, the management feels it in the pocket book – no eyeballs, no advertising revenue.
Simple as that. You’re welcome.
If I set up a bogus ballot box and told people that it was legitimate and they should drop their mail-in votes there whether I thought I was just being a jackass or an actual criminal should not prevent me from being prosecuted and in such a situation I would certainly hope that the government would do so.
To the extent that this might chill speech it’s speech involving voter fraud in the form of deliberately trying to prevent people from voting in a manner that actually counts, something where you don’t get to address the problem with more after-the-fact speech and is undermining the biggest way for someone to influence the government that is supposed to represent and serve the public so while the government stepping in and going after speech requires a delicate touch to avoid constitutional violations this is a not a case where I’m too worried they crossed that line.
Shouldn’t we punish those who believed him?
Re:
No. Those Democrats might be dumbasses, but it’s not illegal to be a dumbass.
Re:
Being deprived of their vote is insufficient punishment?
Unless you’re going to punish them via education (Now class, write 100 times…) I think any further “punishment” would be superfluous.
Crime or Constitutional Right?
Telling someone they can vote by phone is 1st Amendment (albeit a pathetic, moral-lacking thing to do).
Creating a fake phone number system so they believe they have voted sounds an awful lot like a crime.
Convincing hundreds or thousands of other people to participate in that crime sounds like conspiracy.
Hunter Biden? Seriously? That dog won’t hunt, son, and never could. I know you clowns hate to hear it, but WAKE UP. Anyway, “whataboutism” is the sad refuge of those with NO VALID ARGUMENT.
Now shut up and sit back down. Therer are ADULTS talking.