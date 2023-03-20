Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Signs Dumb New Restrictions On Electric Vehicles

Antisemitic Conspiracy Theorist Who Sued YouTube For 1st Amendment Violations Now Owes YouTube Nearly $40,000
Policy

from the not-so-free-market dept

Mon, Mar 20th 2023 01:26pm -

If you’re an automaker or oil giant keen on slowing the rise of electric vehicles, there’s no shortage of captured lawmakers ready and willing to implement your terrible ideas, however harmful or impractical.

In North Carolina, Republican leaders have pushed a bill demanding locals destroy any free electric vehicle stations on public landif local authorities don’t build free gas and diesel pumps alongside them. In Wyoming, state Republican leaders tried to implement a ban on electric vehicles, though the ban itself is little more than performative, oil industry ass kissing.

In Mississippi, Republican Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill recently restricting electric car manufacturers from selling vehicles in person unless they open traditional, franchised dealerships. Reeves is pretending the move, clearly a futile bid to protect oil interests and automotive companies that have lagged on EVs, is all about protecting small businesses:

“Almost 200 small businesses in communities across our state are seeking assurances that big manufacturers can’t just destroy their businesses. That’s fair!” Reeves, a Republican, said in a statement posted to social media. “I also recognize that innovation in this industry is inevitable. And with innovation comes new companies with new business models. I am committed to find long-term solutions—in an ever changing market.”

That justification, of course, makes absolutely no fucking sense in context of what the bill actually does.

Republicans have spent decades pretending to be dedicated to free market innovation. Though their actual track record of coddling giants (see: telecom, banking, energy, airlines, insurance, health care) widely disproves the claim. More recently, they’ve pretended to be a party super interested in “antitrust reform,” though those efforts are also as hollow as a cheap Easter chocolate bunny.

In this case, Mississippi’s more “traditional” restrictions don’t ban the sale of electric cars, but if you’re oblivious or indifferent to Musk’s reputational implosion and in the market for a Tesla, they’ll force you to visit the state’s only sanctioned (via carve out) Tesla dealer in Brandon. EV makers in general are restricted from opening any new stores unless they adhere to the traditional, dated and convoluted franchise model people have been complaining about for decades.

Granted there are still some Republicans that realize this kind of mindless oil and traditional auto industry ass kissing is both harmful and idiotic:

Republican Sen. Brice Wiggins, a Republican from Pascagoula, had hoped Reeves would veto the legislation. Lawmakers were aiming to attract Tesla to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, an area Wiggins called the state’s economic driver.

“In today’s world, if you don’t innovate, you lose out. We as a state cannot afford to lose out,” Wiggins told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “My vote against the bill was a vote for capitalism, competition and innovation rather than for a policy of protectionism.”

Yet the new restrictions still passed the state legislature 39-13, driving would be EV buyers to a neighboring state. You know, out of an undying love of small business innovation.

Filed Under:

Dan says:

Your too young to know why Dealers are are here in the first place.
A long time ago Henry Ford sold cars & if you had a problem…good luck getting it fixed!
States made Dealers mandatory to be an advocate for the consumer.
Not saying Dealers are great at their jobs , but better than nothing
Just ask any Tesla or Starlink owner how easy it is to get a quality issue fixed or even to get a response

Anonymous Coward says:

From the article… “driving would be EV buyers to a neighboring state. You know, out of an undying love of small business innovation.”

MS just needs to make it prohibitively expensive to register a car purchased out of state. To make it fair, the same pain would be instituted on both ICE and EV cars…you know… to protect the local dealers.

KineticGothic says:

Burying the Lead, much?

You get to the real point about 3/4 of the way down, this isn’t about protecting the interests of Automakers or Big Oil, this is all about pushing Tesla and Tesla specifically into the independently owned dealer model, at the behest of the existing dealerships who don’t want lose their position as state sanctioned middlemen.

