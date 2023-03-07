Elon Musk’s Vision Of Trust & Safety: Neither Safe Nor Trustworthy
Even as Elon first made his bid for Twitter, we highlighted just how little he understood about content moderation and trust & safety. And, that really matters, because, as Nilay Patel pointed out, managing trust & safety basically is the core business of a social media company: “The essential truth of every social network is that the product is content moderation.” But, Elon had such a naïve and simplistic understanding (“delete wrong and bad content, but leave the rest”) of trust & safety that it’s no wonder advertisers (who keep the site in business) have abandoned the site in droves.
We even tried to warn Elon about how this would go, and he chose to go his own way, and now we’re seeing the results… and it’s not good. Not good at all. It’s become pretty clear that Elon believes that trust & safety should solely be about keeping him untroubled. His one major policy change (despite promising otherwise) was to ban an account tweeting public information, claiming (falsely) that it was a threat to his personal safety (while simultaneously putting his own employees at risk).
Last week, Twitter excitedly rolled out its new policy on “violent speech,” which (hilariously) resulted in his biggest fans cheering on this policy despite it being basically identical to the old policy, which they claimed they hated. Indeed, the big change was basically that the new rules are written in way that is way more subjective than the old policy, meaning that Twitter and Musk can basically apply them much more arbitrarily (which was a big complaint about the old policies).
Either way, as we noted recently, by basically firing nearly everyone who handled trust & safety at the company, Twitter was seeing its moderation efforts falling apart, raising all sorts of alarms.
A new investigative report from the BBC Panorama details just how bad it’s gotten. Talking to both current and former Twitter employees, the report highlights a number of ways in which Twitter is simply unable to do anything about abuse and harassment.
- Concerns that child sexual exploitation is on the rise on Twitter and not being sufficiently raised with law enforcement
- Targeted harassment campaigns aimed at curbing freedom of expression, and foreign influence operations – once removed daily from Twitter – are going “undetected”, according to a recent employee.
- Exclusive data showing how misogynistic online hate targeting me is on the rise since the takeover, and that there has been a 69% increase in new accounts following misogynistic and abusive profiles.
- Rape survivors have been targeted by accounts that have become more active since the takeover, with indications they’ve been reinstated or newly created.
Among things noted in that report is that Elon himself doesn’t trust any of Twitter’s old employees (which is perhaps why he keeps laying them off despite promising the layoffs were done), and goes everywhere in the company with bodyguards. Apparently, Elon believes in modeling “trust & safety” by not trusting his employees, and making sure that his own safety is the only safety that matters.
Also, an interesting tidbit is that Twitter’s interesting “nudge” experiment (in which it would detect if you were about to say something that might escalate a flame war, and suggest you give it a second thought — an experiment that was generally seen as having a positive impact) seems to be either dead or on life support.
“Overall 60% of users deleted or edited their reply when given a chance through the nudge,” she says. “But what was more interesting, is that after we nudged people once, they composed 11% fewer harmful replies in the future.”
These safety features were being implemented around the time my abuse on Twitter seemed to reduce, according to data collated by the University of Sheffield and International Center for Journalists. It’s impossible to directly correlate the two, but given what the evidence tells us about the efficacy of these measures, it’s possible to draw a link.
But after Mr Musk took over the social media company in late October 2022, Lisa’s entire team was laid off, and she herself chose to leave in late November. I asked Ms Jennings Young what happened to features like the harmful reply nudge.
“There’s no-one there to work on that at this time,” she told me. She has no idea what has happened to the projects she was doing.
So we tried an experiment.
She suggested a tweet that she would have expected to trigger a nudge. “Twitter employees are lazy losers, jump off the Golden Gate bridge and die.” I shared it on a private profile in response to one of her tweets, but to Ms Jennings Young’s surprise, no nudge was sent.
Meanwhile, a New York Times piece is detailing some of the real world impact of Musk’s absolute failures: Chinese activists, who have long relied on Twitter, can no longer do so. Apparently, their reporting on protests in Beijing was silenced, after Twitter… classified them as spam and “government disinformation.”
The issues have also meant that leading Chinese voices on Twitter were muffled at a crucial political moment, even though Mr. Musk has championed free speech. In November, protesters in dozens of Chinese cities objected to President Xi Jinping’s restrictive “zero Covid” policies, in some of the most widespread demonstrations in a generation.
The issues faced by the Chinese activists’ Twitter accounts were rooted in mistakes in the company’s automated systems, which are intended to filter out spam and government disinformation campaigns, four people with knowledge of the service said.
These systems were once routinely monitored, with mistakes regularly addressed by staff. But a team that cleaned up spam and countered influence operations and had about 50 people at its peak, with about a third in Asia, was cut to single digits in recent layoffs and departures, two of the people said. The division head for the Asia-Pacific region, whose responsibilities include the Chinese activist accounts, was laid off in January. Twitter’s resources dedicated to supervising content moderation for Chinese-language posts have been drastically reduced, the people said.
So when some Twitter systems recently failed to differentiate between a Chinese disinformation campaign and genuine accounts, that led to some accounts of Chinese activists and dissidents being difficult to find, the people said.
The article also notes that for all of Elon’s talk about supporting “free speech” and no longer banning accounts, a bunch of Chinese activists have had their accounts banned.
Some Chinese activists said their Twitter accounts were also suspended in recent weeks with no explanation.
“I didn’t understand what was going on,” said Wang Qingpeng, a human rights lawyer based in Seattle whose Twitter account was suspended on Dec. 15. “My account isn’t liberal or conservative, I never write in English, and I only focus on Chinese human rights issues.”
And, perhaps the saddest anecdote in the whole story:
Shen Liangqing, 60, a writer in China’s Anhui province who has spent over six years in jail for his political activism, said he has cherished speaking his mind on Twitter. But when his account was abruptly suspended in January, it reminded him of China’s censorship, he said.
So, Elon’s plan to focus on “free speech” means he’s brought back accounts of harassers and grifters, but he’s suspending actual free speech activists, while the company’s remaining trust & safety workers can’t actually handle the influx of nonsense, and they’ve rewritten policies to let them be much more arbitrary (and it’s becoming increasingly clear that much of the decision-making is based on what makes Elon feel best, rather than what’s actually best for users of the site).
Last week, we wrote about how Musk has insisted over and over again that the “key to trust” is “transparency,” but since he’s taken over, the company has become less transparent.
So combine all of this, and we see that Elon’s vision of “trust & safety” means way less trust, according to Elon’s own measure (and none from Elon to his own employees), and “safety” means pretty much everyone on the site is way less safe.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Techdirt lost all credibility so Masnick lashes out
Sorry, not sorry, Masnick. I look forward to another smear piece, from you and your so-called “journalist” that never talk to whomever they write smear pieces about, neither go to places they write about. You should have stuck to writing about the copyright industry’s corruption than resorting to tabloid garbage.
I look forward to the smears in the comments to follow.
Re:
Hi, Elon! Welcome to Techdirt.
Y’know, if Elon Musk really was the big business genuis and smart tech guy and compassionate human being that he and his sycophant followers seem to believe he is, you’d think we would’ve seen evidence of that by now. And yet…
Masnick’s Impossibility Theorem states that “Content moderation is impossible to do well at scale.”
Twitter is showing what happens to content moderation if you Just. Don’t. Care.
With Elon, the key to trust and safety apparently is sucking up to violent, totalitarian regimes.
While simultaneously pissing off and shutting down free speech of those who need their voices to be heard.
Truly, he never left Apartheid South Africa despite physically leaving the country.
Re:
Are we sure he’s not a Republican?
Re: Re:
The only difference between a Republican and Elon is that Elon isn’t a politician, merely a soulless psychopath of a man who just happens to own a few private business ventures.
That is, he can’t be convicted of treason or collusion, but there may be ways to force a “crime against humanity” charge to stick to him.
Re: Re: Re:
his defense would be “being a thread to humanity is the core of my existence!”. Then you’d have trouble arguing that “your existence” is a crime against humanity (though in this case it probably should be).
I have figured out Elon’s plan, he is out to destroy 8kun by getting its users to move over to twitter.
Musk’s version of “free speech” is “speech I don’t disagree with.” Unfortunately, there’s a substantial portion of the U.S. population that shares that definition, including much of a political party, which doesn’t bode well for the future of democracy. R.I.P First Amendment. You lived for nearly 250 years.
elmo is such an internet slumlord
Why don’t all agree to just call Elmo’s new toy “Truth Social Lite” and be done with it.
sumgai
“Exclusive data showing how misogynistic online hate targeting me is on the rise since the takeover…“
I think that’s supposed to read “misogynistic online hate targeting women.”
Re:
Or “misogynistic online hate targeting men [directed toward women].”
Re:
Nope! It’s a direct quote. From the original BBC article:
“It turns out, I was right. A team from the International Center for Journalists and the University of Sheffield have been tracking the hate I receive, and their data revealed the abuse targeted at me on Twitter had more than tripled since Mr Musk took over, compared with the same period in the year before.”
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Defund the Speech Police
Trust and safety is just a fig leaf for censorship. Speech only needs to be trusted by those who can’t think for themselves. Safe speech is only necessary for the easily offended. Numerous social media sites experienced exponential growth prior to hiring an army of so-called moderators. They’ll probably be fine with a smaller and more focused team.
Re:
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
Re: Re:
So nice of Koby to clearly respond to your question. Glade they were able to come out an own up to what they believe, and what (coherent) point they are trying to make.
Oh wait, sorry wrong reality,
n/m.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
As always, you want to speak in terms of force because you liked the censorship that the old management provided for you (especially in retrospect), and you want to claim that the only way for large generic speech platforms not to censor is if the government forces them not to.
But of course that is false and stupid. In a society that has freedom of speech as a foundational value, large generic speech platforms should voluntarily not censor opinions based on viewpoint because that is the wrong thing to do, not because they have been forced. And if they do censor in this way, they should be encouraged, shamed, or bought to get them to change their behavior.
Re: Re: Re:
Welcome to Coneria! Now go roll in the mud somewhere else.
Re: Re: Re:
..said nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re: Re: Re:
What opinions based on viewpoint have been censored?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:2
See this is funny, because you think that doesn’t have an answer, or that you can argue it. It’s a sea lion question.
The answer is of course “many”, but one irrefutable case is the opinion that “‘Transwomen’ are not real women”, or the reverse. That’s an opinion of real contention and voicing it on twitter was 100% banned for many years.
Re: Re: Re:3
Your claiming that it worked that way doesn’t make it so. Please provide evidence to go with your assertion.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:4
This. This is why I think you’re dumb.
Do you fucking google? Read the news? That’s WHY Babylon Bee got banned. Which is WHY Musk bought Twitter.
Your ignorance is not my lack of source. I mean I could spend 30 sec googling it, but….why? If you’re this unaware of current events there’s no point.
Re: Re: Re:5
No. Absofuckinglutly NO.
The burden of proof of one’s assertion always lays upon the proponent, not on the any other party. Lacking any display or offer of proof does not automatically confer the honorific of “BullShit”, but then again, it does tend to bias the other party’s viewpoint towards that proponent in any further discussions. That’s just the nature of the beast.
There are no other options in how to explain this to you, Bennett. You are the one flashing swords with Zorro here, (most of) the rest of us here are just sitting back in our comfy chairs, watching the results of our education system not doing enough to encourage people to think for themselves. And to do it with a highly discerning mindset at that.
Shit, even Koby isn’t as blind as you are, at least when he gets away from the topic of ‘government silencing Republican voices’, he’s more than a bit literate. It almost pains me that I can’t say the same for you.
sumgai
Re: Re: Re:6
About quite possibly the BIGGEST story involving twitter? Lol, fuck you, no.
Get fucked. Like fuck all the way over there with that bullshit.
If you aren’t familiar that one fact (i.e. deadnaming/misgendering getting you banned from twitter) then there simply isn’t any purpose to discussing the issue with you. You don’t know anything about the subject and shouldn’t be debating it. If you DO know it, then you’re just wasting my time, on purpose.
And if you want to muster fake outrage (or real outrage, ironically even dumber in this case) over that then you are are also wasting my time and can be disregarded.
Re: Re: Re:5
Your ignorance is not my lack of source. I mean I could spend 30 sec googling it, but….why? If you’re this unaware of current events there’s no point.
Another RHR with the longhand form of ‘educate yourself’ on display.
Which is WHY Musk bought Twitter.
If censorship has been eliminated through Musk buying Twitter, what in the fucking fuck is your stupid fucking ass still bitching about?
Go fuck off on Twitter and enjoy your freedumb, you simple minded douchetard! What are you doing here wallowing in censorship, bitching like you have a perpetual period and a shortage of maxi pads?
Go freeze peach your fucking empty head off whydoncha, among the rest of freshly liberated morons on Twitter. You probably have so much to talk about, now that you actually can, amirite?
Re: Re: Re:6
Saying “freeze peach” is emblematic of why woke ideology is a poison that must be purged from the body of society before society is destroyed. Of course woke ideologues despise the freedom to call their ideology a lie; the only speech they would allow is speech that agrees with their own lies.
Re: Re: Re:6
Go ahead, post with your real name and write you unaware that “deadnaming” and “misgendering” were bannable offenses on Twitter. Just tell the world you’re a fucking idiot.
Hypocrisy, primarily, thanks for asking.
Re: Re: Re:3
So you want to be able to abuse and harass trans people because you’re an asshole who can’t fathom other people’s different life experiences and don’t believe they should be able to live their live peacefully without you forcing your beliefs on them. Good to know.
Re: Re: Re:4
Not at all, nor did I say anything of the kind or say anything to give you reason to suggest it. Just more liberals finding an excuse to call someone a bigot, regardless of whether it makes sense.
It is, however, an incontrovertible example of viewpoint discrimination.
Re: Re: Re:5
Sure Jan.
Re: Re: Re:6
You sure do say a lot of shit that doesn’t mean much.
Re: Re: Re:5
You may be correct in that assessment, but most normal humans that have the slightest sense of empathy, compassion, and acceptance of our fellow humans, do not want to be associated with transphobia and would rather not see that show up in our timeline.
That you call it viewpoint discrimination doesn’t change the fact that only fucking assholes espouse that particular viewpoint.
So if that is one of the “conservative” viewpoints that is being discriminated, the so be it, an anti-trans viewpoint does not deserve to use Twitter as their soap box.
Don’t like it, tough fucking luck, deal with it or fuck off to Truth.
Re: Re: Re:6
All you’re trying to do is trying to elevate a political disagreement into “bigotry” in order to pretend you have the moral high ground and it’s an old old liberal game and we (conservatives) are fucking tired of it.
But no, most Americans do NOT buy into the “transwomen are LITERALLY women”, and no, you don’t get to mandate the inclusion of biological men into women’s sports, prisons, or shelters nor mandate the mutilation of young children just by calling someone a bigot, sorry.
You’re trying to make this the same as saying the N-word, and it’s just not, sorry, and for that matter people should be able to say the N-word too, k, thx.
Re: Re: Re:4
Trans people should not be allowed to force their way into single-sex spaces for which their bodies disqualify them. Woke gender ideologues should not be allowed to teach their lies as truth in public schools. “Life experience” dies not, and cannot, negate physical reality. That the life experience of many people includes delusions does not impose any obligation in other people to affirm them.
Re: Re: Re:
Sadly, our society does NOT have such a core value, at least not defined in any meaningful way. What our society does have is a right to speak as we might wish without interference from our government. What you seem to be willfully ignoring is that our government is NOT our society. Nor for that matter is the reverse true, either.
Explained in as simple as terms as I hope you can understand; when two private individual citizens go at it, the government cannot interfere – that’s what the First Amendment says, period. The fact that one of those citizens might have more money, and thus more influence, has no bearing on what the government can or cannot do to them. Also easily seen is the fact that 1A does not address what private citizens can do to each other, vis-a-vis discussion or argument over a given viewpoint.
Learn those differences, and you’ll be well on your way to re-joining the human race, American Society sub-division.
sumgai
Re: Re:
Annnd they’re gone. Strange how quickly they scamper off anytime that question was asked, it’s really not a difficult one.
Re:
Thank you for confirming that you think harassment and abuse is a-okay on social media, you cretin.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Alice: “Tell me about the black thing again?”
Bob: “Well it’s not white.”
Alice: “Cretin!”
Re:
Moderation is required to stop people like you derailing every conversation and starting flame wars. I predict that the trickle of users leaving twitter will become a flood as people decide which platforms to use to replace it.
Re: Re:
Personally, I think a slow (ish) but steady leak will be how it goes.
But I recently learned of a major wild card that could totally collapse twitter is a pile of eviction notices and over due bills: it is called Elon Musk. That might make both of us wrong.
Re:
And yet how many times have you whined and cried that your comments have been hidden?
Kind of like you are really… hmmm… Oh I don’t know… easily offended.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
I love how you retards do this. You try to conflate “disagreeing with you” with whining or crying for a save space or some such nonsense.
Re: Re: Re:
I love how you’re incapable of not talking like a man-baby encountering pushback on your shit opinions for the first time in your life.
Even ignoring your opinions for a sec, your language and attitude absolutely sound like whining and crying all the time. You could choose to talk like a semi-respectful adult, but you don’t. Or can’t. Not sure.
Re: Re: Re:2
cool, SUPER valuable input. /s
Re: Re: Re:3
Just trying to encourage a little self-reflection on your part. Seems more valuable than just calling you a retard back.
Re: Re: Re:3
Spoken like a true whinny little bitch.
Re: Re: Re:
You try to conflate “disagreeing with you” with whining or crying for a save space or some such nonsense.
As opposed to trying to conflate it with ‘censorship’ and crying for a safe space or some such nonsense?
Re: Re: Re:2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Censorship
“Censorship is the suppression of speech, public communication, or other information. This may be done on the basis that such material is considered objectionable, harmful, sensitive, or “inconvenient”.[2][3][4] Censorship can be conducted by governments,[5] private institutions and other controlling bodies”
“Exclusive data showing how misogynistic online hate targeting me is on the rise since the takeover…“
I think that’s supposed to read “misogynistic online hate targeting men.”
Re:
No, it’s the female journalist referring to her own experience.
Re:
Kinda odd that you would assume this was meant to refer to men rather than the female author, since misogynistic online hate targeting men is barely even a thing.
Re: Re:
Misogynistic content targeting women is geared toward (and, ofc, created by) men. TBH, I wasn’t sure what the quote was referring to, until I saw another reply confirming that the article’s author was referring to her. (Hence, why I posted two versions of the same comment — one mentioning women and another mentioning men, unsure if it was referring to gender.) The quote from the BBC Panorama report cited in the article didn’t reference the author by name, making it unclear, at least to me.
twitter, Tesla, SpaceX, … the Musk Motto: “Neither Safe Nor Trustworthy”
Re:
Naw, his motto is a corruption of a Will Rogers meme:
*I ain’t ever met a company that I can’t fuck up to complete extinction.”
It’s kind of incredible how Musk can keep exceeding expectations.
Just when you expect him to not be able to make things any worse…he does.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
As always, you want to speak in terms of force because you liked the censorship that the old management provided for you (especially in retrospect), and you want to claim that the only way for large generic speech platforms not to censor is if the government forces them not to.
But of course that is false and stupid. In a society that has freedom of speech as a foundational value, large generic speech platforms should voluntarily not censor opinions based on viewpoint because that is the wrong thing to do, not because they have been forced. And if they do censor in this way, they should be encouraged, shamed, or bought to get them to change their behavior.
Re:
Sir, this is a Wendy’s.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
I like how you just admitted how you didn’t understand why his post was relevant.
Re: Re: Re:
It’s still a Wendy’s.
Re: Re: Re:2
Well no, it’s a political blog apparently
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re:
Yes, exactly
Re:
But none of the social media platforms are doing that (except for Parler, Gab and Truth). They are making business decisions that affect their ability to make money. People like you will drive away advertisers and users, therefore, you get the boot regardless of whether you are left or right so you can no longer drive away other users and advertisers.
Since you seem to be part of the “fuck your feelings” crowd, you should understand this concept.
Re: Re:
It amuses me how the “fuck your feelings” crowd don’t seem to understand that companies like Twitter and Facebook also don’t give a fuck about your feelings if you affect their ability to make money. Fewer assholes = more non-assholes = more money.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:
oh that’s not true at all. Old Twitter was definitely making ideological decisions that had nothing to do with making money. And btw, they were losing money.
Absolutely dumbest take. We would LOVE it if businesses made absolutely straight business decisions that had nothing to do with politics. Doesn’t seem to happen very often.
Re: Re: Re:2
Yet you’ve never provided a single citation that supports your assertions.
Re: Re: Re:2
I guess letting Trump keep tweeting stuff that got others moderated or banned must have been an ideological decision then…
Seriously, how dumb can you get? Did your parents drop you on your head repeatedly when you were a child or have you been secretly training since childhood?
Re: Re: Re:2
And it seems like Twitter has lost 40% of its income due to the Musk takeover, which explains all the non payment of due bills.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:3
You DO know the difference between revenue and profit, right?
Guess not.
Re: Re: Re:4
I also understand that lack of profit equals unpaid bills.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:5
what part of this are you not getting? Help me out.
There was no profit before.
Re: Re: Re:6
Bills not being paid does not signal an improvement in the financial state of the company, but rather that income has fallen. Planning to take over a company making a loss should include covering those losses for long enough for improvements to take effect, so failing to pay the bills makes it look like Musk has made the financial state of the company worse by losing more in income than saved by savage cutbacks..
Re: Re: Re:6
what part of this are you not getting? Help me out.
There was no profit before.
The part where it was a good idea to pay well above market value for the company in the first place.
Re: Re: Re:7
See? There you have a point. Maybe why he tried to back out. (arguably also a negottiation tactic that didn’t pan out, also arguable that Twitter really did misadvertise the goods)
Re: Re: Re:4
It appears you don’t.
Looking at Twitter’s financial records… it was mostly on the positive side on net income and only had a few bad quarters.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/299119/twitter-net-income-quarterly/
So, uh, yeah, it wasn’t “losing money.”
Of course, once Musk saddled it with $13 billion in debt, it became nearly impossible to be profitable.
You’d think that not driving away 40% of its revenue base would be smart, but… Musk went the other way.
Re: Re: Re:2
You think letting Trump break all the rules for years and being terrified of upsetting right-wingers was ideological?
And now they’re losing way more money. This validates my position, not yours.
Re: Re: Re:2
Something that you have yet to provide evidence for.
Kinda like now, then.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:3
Oh, no, I cited an incontrovertible example that anyone discussing this issue should be aware of….and you responded in the most inane, unaware, nonsensical way possible.
Actually unclear. We know they were losing money before, we know they have lost revenue (40% is a wild guess, that’s not sure at all) but we also know they have cut expenses, probably by a lot more than the lost revenue. I have no idea if they’re cash positive atm but they’re definitely losing less.
Re: Re: Re:4
Yeah, by turning the site into a Jenga tower and not paying their bills. That’s a terrible short-term strategy and a worse long-term one.
You have absolutely no idea if any of that is true, you’re just saying it because you wish it were true or somehow think it’ll prove someone wrong.
Re: Re: Re:2
What you mean ‘we’, Kemo Sabe?
It does appear that you don’t have the first clue as to what politics is all about, so let me help you out:
Politics is defined as the internecine war between businesses that each wishes to dominate over all others. Politics is what keep them acting in a manner that causes the least harm to the citizenry.
Was that simple enough for you, Matty?
sumgai
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:3
Conservatives, you actual fucking moron.
Re: Re: Re:4
You seem to be getting pissed. Must be all the helpful suggestions around how fucking wrong you are.
No need to get pissed at everyone else, Mattie. You’re the one who’s being deliberately fucking dense. If anything, the commenters here have been plenty patient with you, trying to explain it so even a dumbfuck conservative like yourself would understand.
Have some fucking respect, asshole.
Re:
Somehow this post got duplicated. Some of the responses are different, but as for me, I’ll simply refer to my answer above.
Look, he had a disabled philanthropist to bully, okay? Priorities.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Yes, Musk is going to "moderate" differently than you, that's the entire point.
Old Twitter’s “moderation” (censorship) was shitty and despotic and ideologically driven and often influenced by the government. That’s why he bought the thing, to get rid of that shit. (not actually to make it profitable, that’s just a side goal).
And you loved that censorship, made excuses and cover ups for the government’s hand in it, and wrote several articles slobbing Gadde’s girl-dick.
Of course you’re not going to like what Musk is doing that, that’s the entire point. He (and I) want the opposite of what you want. What you want (and will lie to defend) was shitty.
I mean, yeah, of course, anyone making policy decisions was making shitty policy that he bought the company to stop.
No one, especially you, is pointing out Musk’s “naïve and simplistic understanding”. He just wants the opposite of what you want.
This is a meaningless anecdote that may or may not have anything to do with anything Musk has done. If it did, shame on him, but it’s waaaaayyyy more likely to be unrelated.
Also kinda hilarious because you want the US gov to have the same social media control (via proxy) that the CCP routinely wields, also btw, very often via proxy. They usually don’t have to throw anyone in jail. Content still disappears, dissidents see their social credit go down. (essentially an official form of shadow banning).
Again, this is political whining, it doesn’t actually have anything to do with tech. You’re just mad that someone else got to decide and they decided differently than you.
Rename the site “Techpol” or something.
Re:
Hey, so, anyone see Creed III this weekend? I heard it was good.
Re: Re:
I heard not so good – not having Sly was supposedly behind it. I’m not so sure I believe it.
Re:
Oh… Matty “The Cry Baby” is back whining like a little bitch again…
don’t you ever get tired of always being the bitch?
Re: Re:
He’s not tough enough or sharp enough to be a bitch.
He’s just one of Elon’s many dags.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:
I always envision this kinda belittling, emasculating language in lieu of an argument being delivered by a short very pudgy woman with pink hair.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but I find it funny.
Re:
Curious, who keeps forcing you to read the articles on this site?
Re: Re:
He must be getting paid at this point. I wish I could get paid to shit on other people’s floors and call it censorship when I get kicked out.
Or he’s doing it as some twisted labor of love in which case I just pity his waste of time.
Re: Re: Re:
Maybe Elon’s paying him and that’s where all twitter’s money is going?
Re: Re:
He’s probably not “welcome” anywhere else, that happens when you are an unmitigated asshole.
Re: Re:
Techdirt’s amgic coding claims abother victim!
Re: Re:
The magic code that infuses the site, I’ve mentioned it a number of times now but for anyone new it’s a special bit of coding that forces some but not all people to read articles on subjects they have no interest in.
Re:
So, absolute fail.
Re:
Gawd Almight, matty, if only you had a brain… Alas, I ask for too much.
If you understood the first thing about money and capitalism, you would shit yourself silly trying to retract (walk back) that statement. If anyone is depending on you for their daily food and shelter, I pity them.
Re:
Considering that Musk seems hell-bent on reducing Twitter to a broken husk of what it used to be, that’s probably the only thing coming close to accurate you’ve ever said.
Now take your delusions somewhere else, please.
Re:
What exactly was is that you personally wanted to say on Twitter but felt was being censored? Most people understand want sort of content Twitter tried (often unsuccessfully) to protect users from to maximize the number of happy, advertiser-friendly users. Do you feel you were missing out on something? Share with the class.
Tons of public reporting over the years shows that Twitter often ignored government requests or suggestions. You seem to be completely dismissing the idea that Twitter might have agreed with the government on some things and disagreed on others. You seem to think they should take the exact opposite position to the government on all things, just to avoid the appearance of influence. Do you go dance in the street because a government PSA advised you to cross the road safely?
JHC, are you 15?
“Look away! Nothing to see here! Of course Elon’s not grovelling to the Chinese government!” [Yeah, he is.]
You are weirdly obsessed with the Techdirt’s name as opposed to it’s 26 years of actual content covering a pretty wide range of topics. Why don’t you go hassle Rolling Stone about their lack of articles on geological kinetics.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
It doesn’t matter, at all, kinda the whole point.
Twitter shows actual hardcore porn, you walnut.
Re: Re: Re:
It doesn’t matter, at all, kinda the whole point.
EXACTLY!
There was never a problem in the first place! IT WAS ALL BULLSHIT!
FINALLY ONE OF YOU PEOPLE ADMITS IT!
HERE IT IS, FOLKS!
Marked as ‘Insightful’ Matt. I never thought I’d see one of you lying sacks of disingenuous shit actually come clean.
Re:
What I find the most entertaining about Matty here losing his shit every time Mike posts about Elmo, is that at this point, Mike is just making Matty into his little bitch boy.
Mike knows that Matty will show up every time he writes about Musk, so why not just troll the dude.
At this point, without Mike explicitly denying it, I am going to assume that he is posting about Musk, trolling ole’ Matty, just to make him lose his shit in the comments, and he falls for it every. single. time.
Hence, Mike has turned Matty into his little bitch boy.
Re:
Matt, did you manage to see Creed III?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Elon Musk buying Twitter is for Techdirt (and Mike in particular) like Donald Trump being elected to the presidency was for otherwise failing and very distrusted mainstream media – pure content gold.
Notice how Mike milks Elon’s ownership and management of Twitter for all it’s worth [worth for his TD site, that is], always reporting negatively and attempting to stir up outrage and shock in the commentariat. Having had four years to observe this model in action, Mike faithfully replicates it here.
And yet – as a long-time Twitter user – my experiences on the site have only gotten better since Musk’s takeover, yet bloggers like Mike never seem to reach out to actual Twitter users like me and surely hundreds of thousands of others who are happier than ever with how Twitter works for them.
Wonder why that is??
Re:
Care for some cheese with that whine?
Re:
I guess it worked perfectly for you this Monday then? You know, when it didn’t work for most users all over the world.
I suspect it also worked perfectly for you on March 1, when timelines didn’t work for a majority of users.
Do I dare say it also worked perfectly for you on February 18? You know, when many users reported that replies disappeared and that the timeline was inaccessible?
I’m beginning to see a pattern here how things just work perfectly for you, even on February 15 when Twitter worked intermittently for iOS-users.
I’m certain now, Twitter worked without problems for you on February 8 when other users couldn’t tweet or access DM’s.
On February 1, it was smooth sailing for you. Not a cloud in the sky and the sun was shining benevolently on you while you where happily tweeting away. Although, many Android users couldn’t send tweets and the timeline was also malfunctioning.
Hmm.. Looking back at the recent outages and what you wrote I’m inclined to believe that you don’t have a honest bone in you and you straight up lied. You are just another dishonest asshole who “conveniently” don’t read any other tech-news than what occurs on TD. Oh wait, the latter is just you ignoring everyone else who reports on Musk’s idiocy so you can be an asshole.
And I don’t wonder why that is because I know that aside from being an asshole you are also an idiot.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Why do you assume I’m so terminally online that any and every service hiccup Twitter might’ve experienced somehow impacted me personally and ruined my experience there?
Twitter has been reliable and available to me every time I’ve sought to use it since Musk’s takeover.
And perhaps more importantly, it’s been flooded with a wealth of interesting and challenging perspectives that were previously banned under the old pro-censorship regime.
Re: Re: Re:
it’s been flooded with a wealth of interesting and challenging perspectives that were previously banned under the old pro-censorship regime.
And which ‘interesting and challenging perspectives’ would those be, and as always with this question be specific.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
It worked fine for ma on all those occasions, and I use it quite frequently now. In fact those “outages” that you guys seem so excited about seem based on anecdotes with no stats to support such an assertion, at all. I mean some people had trouble but that happens all the time to most services occasionally. Even happens to google.
Re: Re: Re:
You do realize that Elon confirmed all those outages that you’re now claiming were simple anecdotes?
You’re not even good at being a Musk shill.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re:
I love how apes hid this…he’s right, and in no way vulgar.
It’s just that liberals hate hateful and hate dissent most of all.
Re:
Because you can be racist/sexist/homophobic/xenophobic again? Good for you I guess.
Elon Musk: A huge fan of trust(no-one) and safety(but just for himself).
“Elon’s plan to focus on “free speech” means he’s brought back accounts of harassers and grifters, but he’s suspending actual free speech activists”
No no, there was no plan to focus on free speech.
The plan was bringing back harassers and grifters, and suspending actual free speech activists.
There was never a plan that involved free speech, or freedom. Not from white South African mine owner, union busting, right-wing supporting sexual abuser Elon Musk.
The plan is going well.
And I’m sure his little poodles will be along anytime now to tell me to trust his words and not my lying eyes.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re:
It was definitely his assertion.
[Citation needed]