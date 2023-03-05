Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Rocky with a lengthy, structured response to a complaint about our coverage of Twitter:

In second place, it’s an anonymous comment about our post on Twitter forgetting about transparency reporting, and our assertion that it “doesn’t build trust, it builds up a cult of ignorant fools”:

While I don’t know Musk personally, From what I’ve seen, I suspect he doesn’t see a difference between the two.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from mick about the growing attacks on NY Times v. Sullivan:

It’s hysterical that DeSantis (and Trump!) want to do away with the SCOTUS decision that Fox is using as 100% of its defense in the Dominion case. No Sullivan, no defense. lol

Next, it’s nerdrage responding to the Texas bill outlawing sites that offer abortion info:

oh really? let us recap The targeted sites are: (A) aidaccess.org;

(B) heyjane.co;

(C) plancpills.org;

(D) mychoix.co;

(E) justthepill.com; and

(F) carafem.org; Pass it on, folks. Streisand Effect ftw.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Stephen T. Stone musing on the question of whether Musk and his team can right the rickety Twitter ship:

If I were a betting man, I’d bet on Musk. Granted, I’d bet on him to fail, but I’d still bet on him.

In second place, it’s pbryan back on the post about Twitter transparency (or increasing lack thereof):

Twitter and Musk could not be immediately reached for comment.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous comment about the Florida GOP’s latest attack on free speech:

The Florida GOP Seems Confused I thought they were arguing that we had a First Amendment right to see the President’s son’s penis. Then they argue that we don’t have a First Amendment right to mock a kid wearing a red hat. Now they’re arguing that bloggers don’t have a First Amendment right to be anonymous. Get it together, Florida.

Finally, it’s Anathema Device with a comment about the dismissal of another coal company CEO’s defamation lawsuit:

All Coalmine Owners Are Bastards.

That’s all for this week, folks!



