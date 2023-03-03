Daily Deal: The Complete Award-Winning Luminar AI Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Award-Winning Luminar AI Bundle comes with the photo editing software, 3 template packs, and a photography ecourse. Luminar AI is an intelligent photo editor with an intuitive workflow and one-click solutions for complex tasks. With more than 100 tools powered by artificial intelligence, Luminar AI helps you make complex edits fast. Retouch portraits and create captivating magazine quality landscapes without spending hours and lots of effort. The templates included are landscapes, travel, and black and white photos. The photography ecourse will help you learn how to plan a photoshoot, and give you an introduction on editing in Luminar. The bundle is on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

