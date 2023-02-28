German Court Places Limits On Mass Surveillance Enabled By Peter Thiel’s Palantir Software
Stupid Patent Of The Month: Clocking In To Work—On An App

Daily Deal: JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Feb 28th 2023 12:14pm -

Take on the world, with style. JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds deliver JBL Signature Sound with supreme comfort. Stay in the groove all day long without noise or any distractions thanks to Active Noise Cancelling, while TalkThru and Ambient Aware keep you in touch with your friends and surroundings. Up to 21 hours of battery life and in-case wireless charging give you seamless, convenient ease of use, and Dual Connect + Sync means you can start listening immediately, with either earphone or both. With your choice of Voice Assistant, perfect calls, and intuitive controls right at your fingertips, you’ll never need to stop the music. Water and sweat-proof, the JBL Live Free NC+ TWS won’t let you down no matter your activity or the weather conditions. They’re on sale for $65.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

German Court Places Limits On Mass Surveillance Enabled By Peter Thiel’s Palantir Software
Stupid Patent Of The Month: Clocking In To Work—On An App
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...