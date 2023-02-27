Signal: If UK Government Undermines Encryption It Can Kiss Messaging Service Used By Its Employees Goodbye
If anyone can call a government’s bluff, it’s Signal. It’s a nonprofit, which means it doesn’t need to make a bunch of shareholders happy by capitulating to ridiculous government demands in order to retain market share.
Governments really can’t threaten Signal. It doesn’t collect or retain user information, so it can’t hand this data over no matter how much or how hard government agencies demand it.
When governments start threatening to undermine or criminalize encryption, the encrypted messaging service is more than willing to walk away from those markets, rather than weaken/remove encryption just so it can keep serving users in these countries. While that doesn’t do much good for Signal users in countries where encryption is being eyed for vivisection, it does protect the rest of its users everywhere else in the world. Once encryption is undermined — no matter where it takes place — it threatens the security and privacy of every user.
The government of India has been steadily increasing its direct control of the internet, including social media and messaging services. To achieve this control, the Indian government needs to backdoor or ban encryption. In response to this threat, Signal has promised to exit the market, rather than produce a weaker (or unencrypted) version of its service for the Indian market, which is one of the world’s largest.
The UK government is now receiving the same declaration from Signal the Indian government did when it started directly threatening encryption. The UK government has been trying to undermine encryption for years, with each passing year bringing with it new proposals and new levels of desperation from legislators.
Whatever the UK government decides to do, Signal isn’t interested in collaborating with it if it says encryption has to go.
Asked if the Online Safety Bill could jeopardise their ability to offer a service in the UK, [Signal president Meredith Whittaker] told the BBC: “It could, and we would absolutely 100% walk rather than ever undermine the trust that people place in us to provide a truly private means of communication.
“We have never weakened our privacy promises, and we never would.”
The UK government, however, continues to live in denial. It claims its proposed changes to the Online Safety Bill would not “ban end-to-end encryption.” That may be so but the proposal is intended to weaken end-to-end encryption by either compelling encryption-breaking by providers or creating backdoors for law enforcement access. As usual, the government claims this is for the children.
“The Online Safety Bill does not represent a ban on end-to-end encryption but makes clear that technological changes should not be implemented in a way that diminishes public safety – especially the safety of children online.
“It is not a choice between privacy or child safety – we can and we must have both.”
Except that it is. And the choice isn’t about privacy, it’s about security. You can either have a secure system or you can have this fairy tale lots of government officials believe: something that allows cops in but keeps bad guys out.
[Whittaker] added: “Encryption is either protecting everyone or it is broken for everyone.”
She said the Online Safety Bill “embodied” a variant of this magical thinking.
And the government knows this. Last year, its own Information Commissioner’s Office issued its own report on the government’s encryption war, coming down firmly on side of strong, uncompromised encryption… for the children.
“E2EE [end-to-end encryption] serves an important role both in safeguarding our privacy and online safety,” said Stephen Bonner, the ICO’s executive director for innovation and technology. “It strengthens children’s online safety by not allowing criminals and abusers to send them harmful content or access their pictures or location.”
If you want to protect children, the last thing you should do is weaken the encryption that protects their connections and communications. That’s the point the ICO made. But the other parts of the government seem to think they know best and are ignoring this advice to press forward with efforts intended to weaken or backdoor encryption.
If the UK government won’t listen to the UK government, maybe it will listen to the UK government? Plenty of its employees like to use encrypted services featuring self-destructing messages (including Signal), presumably to keep their communications out of the hands of public records requesters. Will these legislators and officials be willing to work against their own interests by chasing Signal out of the country with anti-encryption mandates? Or will they decide to safeguard their own interests (and the some of the public’s interests too, albeit inadvertently) by shutting down these proposals before the become law?
Slightly more correct paraphrase:
“The Online Safety Bill does not represent a ban on end-to-end encryption but makes clear that technological changes should not be implemented in a way that provides end-to-end encryption, yadda yadda chewbacca safety of children online.
Ok, it does represent a ban on effective end-to-end encryption, but you may employ the technology as long as it doesn’t work.”
It’s sort of like how you are allowed to keep historic guns as long as they have been modified to be useless for their principal purpose.
Or alternative three: become scofflaws regarding encryption and use Signal regardless of their own laws?
Re:
A political establishment that raised Boris Johnson to the highest office, scofflaws? The very idea!
It just adds the government as an end for all encrypted messages. Therefore encryption is stays end to end, just it is no longer a means of private communications.
Re:
End to Ends encryption
“Will these legislators and officials be willing to work against their own interests by chasing Signal out of the country with anti-encryption mandates? Or will they decide to safeguard their own interests (and the some of the public’s interests too, albeit inadvertently) by shutting down these proposals before the become law?”
In my home state motorcycles can’t split lanes… except for law enforcement.
Nobody can have blue or red reflectors or lights on their car… except for law enforcement.
Nobody can drive at an unsafe speed, a careless manner, or a reckless manner… except law enforcement.
Active school zones have a 15MPH speed limit, double fines, and crosswalks that extend to all lanes (for the safety of the children)… except for law enforcement.
I’m willing to wager ANY law the UK passes that weakens encryption will do so… except for law enforcement or politicians.
They’re not worried about how THEIR use of encryption can harm the children. They just want to make sure EVERYONE ELSE can’t use encryption, no matter the children.
“And then the priest turns to the lawyer and says “do you think we have enough time?””
E
We’re not banning breathing. We’re just outlawing systems that function by using expansion and contraction to cycle the volume of air exposed to an air/blood interface used to transfer oxygen and carbon dioxide between the two.
Don't Worry
Don’t worry all, we are not ending end to end encryption, we are just modifying it to allow for encryption on one end, unencrypted government inspection in the middle, and then re-encrypt it on the other end…so you know each ‘end’ has encrypted content!