Getting Kicked Off Social Media For Breaking Its Rules Is Nothing Like Being Sent To A Prison Camp For Retweeting Criticism Of A Dictator
It’s become frustrating how often people insist that losing this or that social media account is “censorship” and an “attack on free speech.” Not only is it not that, it makes a mockery of those who face real censorship and real attacks on free speech. The Washington Post recently put out an amazing feature about people who have been jailed or sent away to re-education camps for simply reposting something on social media. It’s titled “They clicked once. Then came the dark prisons.“
The authoritarian rulers were not idle. They planned to take back the public square, and now they are doing it. According to Freedom on the Net 2022, published by Freedom House, between June 2021 and May 2022, authorities in 40 countries blocked social, political or religious content online, an all-time high. Social media has made people feel as though they can speak openly, but technological tools also allow autocrats to target individuals. Social media users leave traces: words, locations, contacts, network links. Protesters are betrayed by the phones in their pockets. Regimes criminalized free speech and expression on social media, prohibiting “insulting the president” (Belarus), “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” (China), “discrediting the military” (Russia) or “public disorder” (Cuba).
Ms. Perednya’s case is chilling. She was an honors student at Belarus’s Mogilev State University. Three days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she reposted, in a chat on Telegram, another person’s harsh criticism of Mr. Putin and Mr. Lukashenko, calling for street protests and saying Belarus’s army should not enter the conflict.
She was arrested the next day while getting off a bus to attend classes. Judges have twice upheld her 6½-year sentence on charges of “causing damage to the national interests of Belarus” and “insulting the president.”
That is chilling free speech. That is censorship. You losing your account for harassing someone is not.
There are a bunch of stories in the piece, each more harrowing then the next.
After a wave of protest against covid-19 restrictions in late November, Doa, a 28-year-old tech worker in Beijing, told The Post that she and a friend were at a night demonstration briefly, keeping away from police and people filming with their phones. “I worked before in the social media industry. … I know how those things can be used by police,” she said. “They still found me. I’m still wondering how that is possible.” She added: “All I can think of is that they knew my phone’s location.” Two days later, police called her mother, claiming Doa had participated in “illegal riots” and would soon be detained. “I don’t know why they did it that way. I think it creates fear,” Doa said. A few hours later, the police called her directly, and she was summoned to a police station in northern Beijing, where her phone was confiscated and she underwent a series of interrogations over roughly nine hours. The group Chinese Human Rights Defenders estimates that more than 100 people have been detained for the November protests.
The piece calls on democratic nations to do something about all of this.
But as authoritarian regimes evolve and adapt to such measures, protesters will require new methods and tools to help them keep their causes alive — before the prison door clangs shut. It is a job not only for democratic governments, but for citizens, universities, nongovernmental organizations, civic groups and, especially, technology companies to figure out how to help in places such as Belarus and Hong Kong, where a powerful state has thrown hundreds of demonstrators into prison without a second thought, or to find new ways to keep protest alive in surveillance-heavy dystopias such as China.
Free nations should also use whatever diplomatic leverage they have. When the United States and other democracies have contact with these regimes, they should raise political prisoners’ cases, making the autocrats squirm by giving them lists and names — and imposing penalties. The Global Magnitsky Act offers a mechanism for singling out the perpetrators, going beyond broad sanctions on countries and aiming visa bans and asset freezes at individuals who control the systems that seize so many innocent prisoners. The dictators should hear, loud and clear, that brutish behavior will not be excused or ignored.
Except, what the piece leaves out is that, rather than do any of that, it seems that the political class in many of these “free nations” are looking on in envy. We’ve pointed out how various nations, such as the UK with its Online Safety Bill, and the US with a wide variety of bills, are actually taking pages directly from these authoritarian regimes, claiming that there can be new laws that require censorship in the name of “public health” or “to protect the children.” From pretty much all political parties, we’re seeing an embrace of using the power of regulations to make citizens less free to use the internet.
The many, many stories in the WaPo feature are worth thinking about, but the suggestion that the US government or other governments in so-called “free” nations aren’t moving in the same direction is naïve. We keep hearing talk about the need to “verify” everyone online, or to end anonymity. But that’s exactly what these authoritarian countries are doing to track and identify those saying what they don’t like.
And then we see the UK trying to require sites take down “legal, but harmful” content, or US Senators proposing bills that would make social media companies liable for anything the government declares to be “medical misinfo” and you realize how we’re putting in place the identical infrastructure, enabling a future leader to treat the citizens of these supposedly “free” nations identically to what’s happening in the places called out in the WaPo piece.
If anything, reading that piece should make it clear that these supposedly free nations should be pushing back against those types of laws, highlighting how similar laws are being abused to silence dissent. Fight for those locked up in other countries, but don’t hand those dictators and authoritarians the ammunition to point right back at our own laws, allowing them to claim they’re just doing the same things we are.
A great many of our leaders want all of the power and none of the responsibility. You can see this happening in Florida right now, so long as you’re not one of the rat bastards who actually agrees with DeSantis’s bullshit.
Re:
Hell, just look at the orange turd king and how envious he was of authoritarian leaders and how their citizens fear and were forced to worship them.
With Trump, DeSantis, and Abbott, it’s very telling of what the Republician GQP party sees as its goals here in the US.
“The authoritarian rulers were not idle. They planned to take back the public square, and now they are doing it.”
Social media is not a public square in the US.
In countries other than the US, are social media comment sections considered public squares? idk.
Re:
The internet is a public square, even if not in the sense of a publicly-owned commons, and it certainly isn’t an world-owned commons.
The authoritarians are also reclaiming the meatspace public square, via the internet.
But social media, if one must, is a public square in the sense than many can speak their minds (whether cats or criticism) unless the platform decides to moderate, but again not a legally-prescribed public square in the US sense.
tl;dr: not an important distinction, particularly with respect to places which don’t have First Amendment and public square equivalents anyway.
Re:
No.
They are considered “yet another propaganda spreading area.”
Heh if they passed these laws here the country would stop…
So many members of Congress would be in prison.
But then these are the same people who feel that being forced to wear a mask is way worse than seeing their child murdered by police.
All of these stop the disinformation laws they keep wanting to pass literally would empty the halls of power, they should be careful enough people would enjoy seeing Tucker behind bars and might support it just for that reason.
Re:
My reading of the constitution suggests that you would have to impeach a member of congress before they could face criminal charges.
I’m not a history buff, but I doubt a sitting member of congress has ever faced impeachment and trial.
Re: Re:
Historically speaking, members of Congress have been sent to prison before being impeached.
Re:
Ha, like members of Congress go to prison.
USA doesn't need to censor social media
The USA detains millions of its citizens in concentration camps fenced around with barbed wire just for the “crime” of being “Not-White”.
Re:
i don’t see how those two things are at odds.
Re:
What?
Re:
And those abuses are reported on, unlike the countries in that article.
Would you like more examples from MY COUNTRY, SINGAPORE, shill?
Re:
No, they really fucking don’t. Jesus fuck.
Re:
I’m all for extensive and exhaustive reforms for both policing and prisons, and even I’m not so far gone as to believe millions of American citizens are in jail only for being people of color.
Re: Re:
Right. They always have at least an excuse for the incarceration that isn’t skin color, however invalid that excuse may be.
Re: Re: Re:
I’m not saying it never happens. I’m saying that there’s no way millions of people of color are in U.S. prisons based only on the color of their skin. Or do you really want to argue that, say, R. Kelly is in jail because he’s Black and not because he’s guilty of the crimes for which he was accused, tried, and convicted?
Re: Re:
There is always the odd case, sadly.
And even I’m not so pro-Africa (or, more likely, pro-Xi) to run with that insane notion.
First: No one said it was. Second: Oh, the irony.
No one said losing your account is like being thrown in prison. It IS however, censorship, and it **IS* however, illegal when directed by the government.
And if you don’t understand how government pressure campaigns to ban people and perhaps more worryingly whole ideas and concepts is a prequel to the “say something bad and get jailed” thing, then you’re a fucking idiot. First, you make the speech socially unacceptable, then you start rounding up the “dissidents”.
And if you defend government directed censorship (not just the FBI but the CDC and congressional committees and a whole bunch of other entities, and not just Twitter but FB too and probably others) but then cry a few months later by how not just regressive EU countries but the US federal government might try to control speech (news flash they’re doing that already) — you might be a fucking idiot.
Oh wait, you’re a fucking idiot.
Just remember when it comes that we warned you.
Re:
He literally agrees with you on everything in the first part of your post. You seem to be losing it, other me.
Re: Re:
Who ARE you?!?
If by “agrees with me” you mean contradicts his own headline, sure, maybe. It’s still remarkably stupid when you take into account his past posts defending Twitter view-point censorship and defending government influence on same. Without those it would only be half as stupid. 1/4 maybe.
Re: Re: Re:
When things break, things shatter. Welcome to the fracturing of your mind, one letter at a time. Twenty-four pieces left in the puzzle—which one is next, I wonder.
Re: Re: Re:2
PLEASE make sense next time.
Re: Re: Re:3
A sensible order from a senseless person makes no sense to me. Your reality is not my own; your sense of self is yours to rebuild. N or Y or F or A—which one of your selves will be coming out to play?
Re: Re: Re:
No such thing exists in the real world
Re: Re: Re:2
So you don’t read Techdirt, just comment then?
Re: Re: Re:3
I do read Techdirt. I write much of it.
I have never defended “view-point censorship” nor would I.
I have defended the rights of companies to moderate their own private spaces. I have also, quite regularly, criticized the companies for doing a bad job at that moderation, often by willing to pull down content too quickly. But I have never defended “view-point censorship” by Twitter or anyone else.
Maybe you’re confused?
Oh, wait. You’re definitely confused, and you’ve built up this myth in your mind because you can’t stand to admit that you don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about.
Re: Re: Re:3
Says the man on a one-asshole campaign to harass Mike into not criticizing his preferred side…
You’re just as bad as the pro-government digital brownshirts in Singapore.
Re:
Two of those things are true. Guess which one isn’t and you win a STFU Prize.
Guess what’s happening in conservative-controlled states right now in re: pro-queer speech.
Every accusation, a confession; every insult, a mirror.
Re: Re:
No, it isn’t.
(Your characterization wouldn’t even be true of public school curricula but public-school curricula is inherently subject to political control as it is in fact part of government. If you don’t like it, get rid of public schools. (which is what I want also for completely different reasons) This has 0 intersection which government control of private speech)
Congrats on saying nothing interesting in all that.
Re: Re: Re:
Oh, yes, it is. In addition to the book bans that are targeting (among other heretical-to-conservative texts) all books that so much as say “queer people exist”, several states are in the process of trying to ban public drag performances of any kind with legislation worded so broadly that those laws could also apply to trans people existing in public. Saying “nuh-uh” doesn’t change those documented facts.
Because of course you do. By the by: Which sect of Christianity will oversee the new privatized school system you’re so eager to install, and would those schools be protected from lawsuits for forcefully converting non-Christian students who would be forced to attend those schools because no public option exists?
Re: Re: Re:2
And let’s not forget the law colloquially known as “Don’t Say Gay”.
Re: Re: Re:3
Not a thing, never was a thing, despite liberal retard’s attempt to pretend it’s a thing.
Re: Re: Re:4
The law existed. Maybe not officially under the name I wrote, but DeSantis literally signed a law directing teachers on how to talk to their young pupils about sexual orientation and gender identity.
But you don’t give a fuck about that because it doesn’t suit your agenda.
Re: Re: Re:3
I’m not too familiar with this, but is this similar to Bill Clinton’s “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell”?
Re: Re: Re:2
Strange how quickly they jump between ‘social media enforcing the rules on their private property is censorship’ to ‘states and political parties banning books and trying to silence controversial opinions like ‘being gay/trans isn’t a sign of mental illness’ is perfectly fine’, it’s almost as though whether something counts as censorship/the acts of ‘woke ideologues’ is entirely contingent upon whether the ‘censorship’ is in their favor.
Re: Re: Re:3
There’s a lot of irony there, both in you think that’s the comparison being made and that you’re dumb enough to think that makes any sense, receptively.
1) It’s censorship regardless of whether the government does it or not. It’s illegal when government does it. This is often presumed to include Censorship by proxy.
2) Government education IS government speech. There can’t be any “censorship” there, nor really a 1A violation (except for violation of church and state and the like). You’re just whining that your fellow citizens prefer a curriculum that you do not.
Re: Re: Re:2
No, it isn’t. Nor have any books been banned.
Public school not offering the indoctrination that you prefer is not “censorship” you fucking moron.
I’m not religious, btw, but there are many secular private schools and there’s nothing wrong with religious schools for those who prefer it.
Re: Re: Re:3
Yes, it is.
Schools in Florida have been forced to pull thousands upon thousands of books off classroom and library shelves until they can be vetted by a small handful of “experts” or cleared of any challenges to those books being on those shelves. You can call it a “whitelist method” or some other bullshit euphemism all you want—books are being banned from schools.
A government entity ordering libraries of all kinds pull books from circulation because said books mentioned racism or the existence of queer people is absolutely censorship.
Irrelevant. The people most pushing for school privatization are conservative Christians, and it’s largely because they want to indoctrinate children into conservative Christianity since public schools don’t (and shouldn’t) allow that to happen.
We can argue all the live-long day about the failures of public schooling, even though a lot of those failings come down to a lack of funding, which is largely (though not entirely) the fault of conservative lawmakers who want to tear down public schooling. But if you really think those same lawmakers are eager to see private schools for Muslims or Satanists ask for the state funding that would otherwise be funneled into private Christian schools, you’re further out of your shattered mind than I thought.
Re:
So much text.
So little of worth.
Re:
Are you one of those free speech extremists that think being thrown out of a forum for not allowing the chosen speaker to speak is also censorship? If so the only speech you support is speech that you agree with.
Re: Re:
I am. (though I prefer “absolutist”)
That’s just the definition of censorship.
Non sequitur
Re:
And I still see no evidence of it happening…
Re: Re:
so the problem is you don’t read so good. OK
Re:
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent, ever.
You adored the viewpoint-based censorship that the large generic speech platforms used to provide for you, and you are so willfully blind in your hatred of contrary opinions that you pretend such censorship enhances free speech rather than destroying it.
The blacklists during the McCarthy era didn’t throw screenwriters in prison either. That did not make them any less censorship, and any less wrong, despite the fact that they were in support of stopping the evil of Communism from spreading, just like the censorship of school libraries in Florida is wrong despite the fact that it is in support of stopping the evils of woke gender ideology and critical race theory.
Re:
Go away, you Nazi bitch.
Re: Re:
1) What, exactly, did he say that was wrong? I would say the comparisons to the McCarthy era Red Scares and black balling people are EAXCTLY on point. (If even understated, communism is legitimately evil)
2) How the FUCK does any of that justify you calling him a “nazi”?!?
Seriously, you cannot just randomly call anyone you disagree with a “nazi”. I don’t think very much of you but I weirdly thought you were above that, at least.
Re:
Hyman.
How many times do we have to tell you that you keep supporting people who espouse the same ideology as Hitler, ie, the man whose ideology tried to kill your parents?
You have been told, time and again, to stop being a Nazi asshole and at least pretend to be a human being. And all these times, you keep screaming about “how you are being silenced” when Mike has yet to sue you for harassing us.
Take your Nazi bullshit to someplace on the Internet where YOU get to control. Mike isn’t gonna SLAPP you into being a decent human being.
Re:
As I just wrote about, this is flat out false, and is clear to anyone who can actually read what I’ve written over the years. I have never supported “viewpoint-based censorship” nor would I.
I have supported the right of companies to moderate how they want on their own private property, even as I frequently criticized their choices, and focus, in doing so.
How one gets from supporting the right of a private property owner to exclude, to assuming that I support “viewpoint based censorship” (something, again, that has yet to be shown to be a driving factor in moderation decisions) is really just shining a spotlight on your own confusion and ignorance.
Re: Re:
As I just wrote about, you’re lying.
Oh sure, but then you went and supported a bunch of view-point discrimination as the Right and Proper thing to do, legal rights aside.
Oh, additionally, you ignored, lied about, and downplayed the proof of government involvement in said censorship, which is NOT a “right” nor legal.
Yes, it has, explicitly so. You just insist on downplaying, gaslighting over, and just generally lying about. Which is why your “opinions” are trash. (honestly it reads more like a paid propaganda agent, not that I think that’s what’s happening, I think you’re just a liberal who loves the jackboot when it agrees with you)
Re: Re: Re:
No. You just asserted that it’s a lie. You have to demonstrate it to be false before anyone should take it seriously.
Then prove it.
Given that the alleged instances of such involvement have been discussed—even by your own admissions—the claim that Mike ignored them is simply false.
As for lying about them, it’s on you to demonstrate the lies. Again, prove it.
As for downplaying them, pointing out that the evidence presented is insufficient to demonstrate the asserted claim is not downplaying them unless you can demonstrate that this is false. So, again, prove it.
Finally, even if it’s true, it doesn’t refute what Mike was saying anyways.
[citation needed]
Again, prove it.
Re: Re: Re:
Prove it.
Most people would be on the side of discriminating against viewpoints such as “Jews cause all the world’s problems” and “slavery wasn’t that bad, guys”. You seem to oppose discrminating against bigotry and hatred. Curious. 🤨
What proof do you have, other than the “Twitter Files”, that shows the U.S. government specifically directing social media companies to censor American users under threat of legal penalty?
Every accusation, a confession. Is “paid propaganda agent” the calling for Matthew I Bennett?
Re:
[citation needed]
Note: Defending the right of private platforms to engage in viewpoint-based censorship without government interference or pointing out why something isn’t viewpoint-based censorship (or censorship at all) or didn’t even happen doesn’t demonstrate support for a specific private platform’s exercise of viewpoint-based censorship. Heck, if you’re who I think you are, you yourself agree that private platforms have the legal right to engage in viewpoint-based censorship, but you don’t believe they should exercise that right if they are large and generic.
You have yet to demonstrate that woke gender ideology and critical race theory are evils that actually exist. You have demonstrated that they exist in some sense, and you have given some reasons why some forms of each are “evils”, but you have not demonstrated that the forms that actually exist are also ones that are evil.
'If I can't scream at you in your house I have been censored!'
‘But don’t you see, if I can’t say whatever I want wherever I want, against the property owners wishes and with no consequences for what I’ve said that’s no different than someone being thrown in jail by the government!’
The sense of self-entitlement by the ‘I have been silenced!’ crowd is really quiet staggering when you think about it, all the more so given how quick they are to switch from decrying ‘government meddling’ when it’s telling them to do something to being all for as much ‘meddling’ as possible when it comes to imposing their will on others.
Re:
It’s less surprising when you realize that the only thing they want to do is to seize others’ property for themselves, silence dissent, reestablish the Confederacy and bring back slave ownership…
Oh, and something something the Jews are no longer welcome in America.
Re: Re:
From “To Kill A Mockingbird”:
The time this played in was maybe a century ago, but then if we want to rewind history to Confederate times, who knows what we’ll end up with.
Re:
You would have a point (but a poor one, as a public platform is not a home. Tell me, does Twitter have to bake them the cake, too?) if there wasn’t any government involvement, but there absolutely was.
Re: Re:
I’m sadly unsurprised that you are wrong about public accommodation (ie, Twitter can’t prevent anyone from making an account or viewing the site, and even then, I believe that’s not entirely applicable here), what a public space is (Twitter is not funded by taxpayer money last I checked), and what constitutes government involvement (what was that Standard you refuse to acknowledge again? Something about the government needing to actually threaten a private company into compliance with their demands, which was NOT shown anywhere).
But then again, you ARE also harassing, lying, gaslighting and otherwise trying to force Mike and the team into praising Musk and the white supremacists…
Re: Re:
It’s a privately owned platform that’s available to the public, dingus. If you can’t follow the rules, they’ll shut you up, but, and here’s the part you can’t seem to wrap your head around, you’re free to go be a prick somewhere else. To put it simply, you haven’t been censored.