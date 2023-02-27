Daily Deal: Scrivener 3, The Go-To App for Writers
Scrivener is the go-to app for writers of all kinds, used every day by best-selling novelists, screenwriters, non-fiction writers, students, academics, lawyers, journalists, translators, and more. Scrivener won’t tell you how to write—it simply provides everything you need to start writing and keep writing. Scrivener makes it easy to structure ideas, write a first draft, and give structure to your finished work. If you’re a scriptwriter, journalist, or creative writer who wants to write your next great book, this is the best writing tool for you. It’s on sale for $30.
I tried the Linux version (which AIUI was just the Windows version in a WINE wrapper) a few years back and liked it a lot. Useful for keeping track of details — characters, plot points, etc.
It saves files in RTF but can export them to a variety of different formats, including Markdown and HTML, which make for an easy path to convert to ePUB.
As far as I know, there is still no cloud version of Scrivener for Mac which was a major setback for my use case. I’m not a professional writer so it’s not a big deal but I had high hopes. I ended up using Pressbooks instead.