Supreme Court Passes On Important Parody Case, Allows Cops To Treat Satire As A Criminal Act In The Sixth Circuit
from the I-guess-the-joke's-on-us dept
While we’re all waiting to see if the Supreme Court is willing to destroy Section 230 immunity the way it did abortion rights, more bad news has been delivered by the top court in the land. Hidden among the list [PDF] of dozens of cases the Supreme Court will not be reviewing is this one, rejected without comment by the justices.
22-293 NOVAK, ANTHONY V. PARMA, OH, ET AL.
The case dates back to 2016. Anthony Novak decided to create a Parma (Ohio) Police Department parody page on Facebook. He made a number of posts, none of which should have been taken seriously by readers. He insinuated the PD was not interested in hiring minorities, that it was performing abortions in a “roving abortion van,” would be arresting anyone caught outside between noon and 9 pm, was hosting a “Pedophile Reform event,” and had instituted a ban on feeding homeless people in hopes that starvation would allow the problem to resolve itself.
What should have been ignored instead became the focus of the Parma PD, which assembled an ad hoc task force of seven officers to determine who was behind the parody account. Once this information was obtained, Novak’s house was raided and his devices — including two hard drives, a laptop, two video game consoles, and two cellphones — were seized. Novak spent four days in jail before being allowed to bail out.
The alleged criminal act was the use of a computer to “disrupt, interrupt, or impair police services.” The Parma PD offered no evidence of any such disruption, interruption, or impairment other than it having to deal with a total of 10 phone calls related to parody page over a period of 12 hours.
Novak sued. The district court granted the officers qualified immunity. The Sixth Circuit’s first pass rolled much of that ruling back, citing the obvious First Amendment implications of allowing cops to abuse laws to silence speech they don’t like.
Novak’s page delighted, disgusted, and confused. Not everyone understood it. But when it comes to parody, the law requires a reasonable reader standard, not a “most gullible person on Facebook” standard. The First Amendment does not depend on whether everyone is in on the joke. Neither is it bothered by public disapproval, whether tepid or red-hot.
[…]
Taken at face value, the Ohio law seems to criminalize speech well in the heartland of First Amendment protection. This broad reach gives the police cover to retaliate against all kinds of speech under the banner of probable cause. Critical online comments, mail-in or phone bank campaigns, or even informational websites that incite others to “disrupt” or “interrupt” police operations could violate the law.
Open and shut. Or so it would seem. The lower court took another shot at the case on remand, somehow managed to arrive at the same mistaken conclusions, and sent it back up the ladder on appeal. Inexplicably, the same appeals court that strongly rejected the awarding of immunity to these officers found a way to allow them to escape the suit the second time around.
[E]ven with Leonard’s protected-speech rule on the books, the officers could reasonably believe that some of Novak’s Facebook activity was not parody, not protected, and fair grounds for probable cause.
What’s more, the officers had good reason to believe they had probable cause. Both the City’s Law Director and the judges who issued the warrants agreed with them. Reassurance from no fewer than three other officials further supports finding that the officers “reasonably,” even if “mistakenly,” concluded that probable cause existed. Wesby, 138 S. Ct. at 591 (cleaned up). That’s enough to shield Riley and Connor from liability.
In other words, as long as cops can find a law that allows them to violate the First Amendment, they can do so as long as a bunch of other people in the law enforcement food chain nod in agreement while these far-fetched legal theories are discussed.
The ruling meant parodying police or other government agencies could be considered criminal activity, even if First Amendment case law clearly and affirmatively protects satire and parody. If cops can claim a parody made things momentarily slightly more difficult for them, that’s apparently all the probable cause they need.
It’s a decision with tons of negative First Amendment implications. It drew the attention of First Amendment advocates everywhere who submitted briefs in support of Novak. The current paragon of parody and satire — The Onion — submitted a masterful brief that was as entertaining as it was insightful.
The Sixth Circuit’s decision is extremely problematic. This rejection by the Supreme Court is a kick in Constitution’s teeth. It had a chance to right an obvious wrong but has decided, for unexplained reasons, this important First Amendment case isn’t worth its time. So, the Sixth Circuit’s decision stands. And, because it does, officers in the circuit will feel far more emboldened to engage in retaliation over what’s supposed to be protected speech.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anthony novak, ohio, parma, parma pd, parody, satire, supreme court
Comments on “Supreme Court Passes On Important Parody Case, Allows Cops To Treat Satire As A Criminal Act In The Sixth Circuit”
The Supreme Court appears to have abandoned the responsibilities assigned to it by the founders of this nation, substituting twisted logic, favoritism for the wealthy and well-connected, and a seriously curtailed version of the Bill of Rights. We are observing similar abandonment of human rights and commonsense in other countries, which doesn’t bode well for the entire planet. Perhaps this is what leads to some idiot starting a nuclear holocaust, enabling civilization to start all over again in a couple of million years.
Re:
Agreed. After Trump’s three appointments to the SCOTUS (one of them stolen, another replacing a more liberal justice in an act of hypocrisy), it seems the 2/3rds of the Supremes are hell-bent on destroying everything we hold dear.
Re:
I’m starting to see the benefits of nuclear holocaust.
Disappointing, but not surprising
You don’t have to officially have lese majeste laws on the books to get the same effect, it’s just a matter of the courts making clear by how they do and do not apply the laws that mocking those in power will not be tolerated and is something you do at your own risk.
The GQP gets their panties in a bunch over free speech and now this. :/
Term Limits!
Another case that brings the need for term limits at SCOTUS into focus.
Re: re: Term Limits
That brings up a whole other can of worms. The court waffling back and forth every few years would be crazy!
new policy Parma (Ohio) Police Department
we will now be instituting a new “beat a race” day. it include china Monday, taco Tuesday, white Wednesday, black Friday and for the rest of the days… we will just roll the dice fill it in as needed!