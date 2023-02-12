Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, both our winners on the insightful side are comments about the expert consensus that Elon Musk has made Twitter’s CSAM problem worse. In first place it’s Thad responding to a Musk apologist offering up a nonsensical defense:

Did you read the article? Did you read the headline?

In second place, it’s Rocky responding to a comment that asserted the fediverse has an inherent CSAM problem:

Any method or technology to connect people will always have a CSAM issue. Your problem is that you think pointing to the fact that other social media also has CSAM, Mastodon in this instance, is some kind of excuse for Musk’s stupidity in firing almost everyone who actually dealt with CSAM and thus exacerbating the proliferation of it on Twitter. Do you have any more bad excuses you want to give us?

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we’ve got a pair of anonymous comments about the House Oversight Committee berating Twitter’s old management. First, a general reaction to the charade:

I only saw clips of this hearing and have come to the conclusion… these people (not the twitter execs) need serious counselling. While the witnesses all seemed to be calm and polite, those on the committee were adversarial if not outright hostile to the witnesses. If only there was some way to hold the committee in contempt.

Next, a comment on its overall pointlessness:

The thing that still kills me is: Even if some platform were to lean heavily against some speech-demographic and tend to negatively moderate their posts more often, then so fucking what?, as far as bloody Congress is concerned. People can have opinions about it and air them, but Congress doesn’t get to set moderation policies. Shut the hell up, Congress. You’re drunk.

Over on the funny side, both our top comments come from a different post about Musk’s Twitter, this time about its failure to attract Twitter Blue subscribers. For the first place winner, Rocky, the subject isn’t really important, as the winning comment is a quip in response to another comment calling out yet another comment for mispunctuating “he’s”, and asking “who’s hes”:

It’s the Missing Apostrophe guy, he’s the third cousin of the Nitpick Spelling Error dude.

In second place, it’s Strawb with a more on-topic joke:

An almost impossibly wealthy man is out of touch with what people are willing to pay for. I’m shocked. Shocked! Well, maybe not that shocked.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with Bloof responding to the suggestion that another story about Musk can’t be true because nobody would behave that way:

Nobody actually walks into a company they’ve just bought carrying a sink either… Oh wait. The man is a cartoon character designed to appeal to 4chan, the standards for normal human behaviour do not apply.

Finally, an anonymous comment from last week’s winners post, responding to a comment about Musk playing 12D chess:

This seems appropriate since in chess notation, D12 is off the board.

