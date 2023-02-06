Elon Promises A Free API For ‘Good Bot Content,’ Again, Demonstrating He Has No Idea How Any Of This Works
It’s been clear since the takeover, that Elon’s running Twitter entirely based on his fleeting and oft-changing whims. The weird decision last week to suddenly, with one week’s notice, remove the free tier for Twitter’s basic API, has create a bit of an uproar, as tons of tools, services, and useful bots made use of it. Many have been posting farewell messages on Twitter, leading Musk (as he seems to do all too often) to announce a policy change in a reply tweet. He did this when he rolled back his bizarrely stupid policy that you were no longer allowed to link to other social media (a policy so obviously stupid, that only Musk’s mother would defend it). Musk rolled that one back in a reply tweet — meaning a tweet that very few people would see, because they don’t show up nearly as much.
Here, Musk responded to a tweet from the automated @PepitoTheCat account, which pointed out his account would have to be shut down under this new policy. The new policy, according to Musk in this reply tweet (which got many fewer views that his regular tweets) is that:
I guess we could give all Verified users access to the API for posts like this
Responding to feedback, Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free
Really.
So… the policy might be that “all verified users” get access to the API… but only for “posts like this.” Or… it could be that a “write-only API” (don’t even get me started on how nonsensical that is) for “bots providing good content that is free.”
The point is: these are not policies. These are brain fart whims. This is no way to run a business with many millions of users.
Of course, it’s reminiscent of the naivety that Musk has demonstrated about all of this before. Like when he declared that content moderation was simple: you just delete the “wrong and bad” stuff, and support the “good” content.
Okay, genius: define “good.” Define “good” in a manner that your remain team of flying monkeys can put it into practice without having to constantly consult your tweet replies to see if they’re doing it right.
The process of content moderation on a competent trust & safety team involves crafting a policy that can be understood by the team in charge of carrying it out. Creating a truly exceptional policy would be one that most users can understand.
None of that is happening here. Musk’s random “well, if it’s good” they can get some sort of weird sorta API access is not fixing anything. This is what good trust & safety teams actually do, and what they’re skilled at doing. It’s a constant challenge, of course, because as you write policies, you’ll constantly be running up against exceptions and things that challenge the policies. But saying “make an exception for ‘good’ bots” is worse than useless.
It’s simply reinforcing just how risky and ridiculous it is for anyone to build anything that relies on Twitter today. Who knows what nonsense will come from a random reply Tweet to a cat meme tomorrow?
Meanwhile, I’ll just note that over the weekend, I discovered three new services being built on the Mastodon API that are replacing things I used to use Twitter for. One of which, FeedSeer, is basically just like TweetShelf, an incredible Twitter tool that seems likely to need to shut down thanks to these changes.
So does this mean Elon has decided Twitter can tank of it nets him more cat pics?
Or is this a backhanded admittance that his previous move was over broad and was going to have drastic consequences (denying him some of his cat pic feeds)?
Only someone with a deep, profound, overwhelming, and seemingly irrational dislike of a giant captain of industry like Elon Musk would also complain about his man-of-the-people nature, how he solicits and responds to feedback from the Twitter userbase and isn’t too proud or arrogant to reevaluate changes affecting the service.
And so, rather than praise Musk for potentially reconsidering the decision to remove the free tier for Twitter’s basic API, Mike instead reworks the facts into another hate piece targeting his seemingly least favorite tech industry leader.
At least when Tim Cushing publishes here, he’s raising critical awareness of systemic failings in law enforcement across the U.S. that impact some of the country’s most vulnerable citizens.
Mike just seems obsessed with translating his personal dislike of Elon Musk into unhinged criticism of Twitter and its owner.
Re:
You… you want people to praise someone when they arbitrary and capriciously walk back some of their arbitrary and capricious policies? Think about that for just a minute.
Re:
Dude,
That’s like saying we should be happy for parents that take into the account of what all their children want before making a decision.
A good parent isn’t one that continually changes whims without notice. A good parent explains their reasoning to their kids on why some things are happening. When parents start polling their kids for every decision, then they’ve given.
Should kids be given opinions on what affects the family? Yes.
Should they be given final say? No
Should parents be consistent and concise in what they are doing? Yes
I’m actually becoming more convinced that the people who think what Musk is doing is wild and crazy, are probably ones who had a good childhood with a healthy parenting relationship. Whereas all these others probably had parents that were more concerned with being their friend.
Re: Re:
no, I experienced very unhealthy parenting, and I still think Musk has a few brumbies loose in the top paddock.
Re:
This isn’t “man of the people” nature. This is going back on a policy decision he didn’t think about because he took no time to give it a second thought and fired all the people who would tell him otherwise.
As Mike said; why would you build anything on the Twitter platform when its policy decisions are decided based on the whims of one guy and his yesmen? The product you build could be gone next week once he decides the API you use isn’t giving him enough profit.
Re:
I’m sure you like using a service that changes its policy daily – sowing fear, uncertainty and doubt among its users. That you think pointing that out is somehow “a deep, profound, overwhelming, and seemingly irrational dislike” is just you projecting exactly those things on the critics. It also means you don’t read other tech-related sites covering exactly the same things, or perhaps you choose to ignore mentioning them because you aren’t allowed to proclaim your undying loyalty to Musk anonymously on them.
You also seem to forget that Musk’s behavior was entirely predicted before he actually took over Twitter, so commenting and criticizing on how utterly little Musk have thought things through is just following those predictions up.
And you don’t give praise to someone who fucks something up that has already been pointed out to be a bad idea, only for that someone to belatedly realize perhaps it wasn’t a such good idea when users start complaining.
I get it, you positively hate that your idol Musk is criticized for his idiotic decisions in light of your your incessant complaining about it – but that only means you are a fanatic who refuses to see your idol for what he is, someone who fails at certain things regardless of prior successes. Musk’s behavior is just like a gambler’s, a couple of wins and they think they are invincible and subsequent losses are just temporary setbacks that can be fixed by doubling down.
Re:
Sorry, forgot the /s!
Re: Re:
And if you didn’t catch it, I was an entirely different Anonymous Coward there… 🙂
Re:
Oh this is brilliant! Your satiric take on the usual trolls here is pitch perfect!
Unless you’re serious, in which case, you’re a braindead foot licker.
Re:
Why is it that you people are so obsessed with Musk that when you read an article being critical of his business decisions w.r.t. Twitter, you get your feelz so deeply hurt that you need to come here and defend him?
Define good,bad, different countrys have different policys or Standards re religious content, political content, fair use ,satire , content that refers to minority or lbgt groups ,most countrys have no section 230 laws that protect online services if their users post defamatory or content that is false or misleading.moderation is a complex process that is best left up to the experts.
Post takeover it seems Twitter’s rules have largely been replaced by one overarching rule, with everything else secondary: ‘If Elon likes you you’ll get special treatment, if indifferent you’ll be subject to his ever-shifting whims that pass for rules and if you get on his bad side he’ll throw you out and then retroactively find something to justify it.’
‘Good bot content’… Given Elon’s sensibilities, that definition will include 4chan nazi meme repost bots, hourly racist dogwhistle bots, automated crypto spam accounts and doge meme bots.
“manner that your remain team“
This should be remaining?
It's about Mastodon
There are several services that use the API to help you find Mastodon accounts for people you follow on Twitter, to make a Mastodon transition easier. This is clearly about stopping that, and the “write-only” part is the tell.
Curious if this is “anti-competitive” enough to gain any notice from antitrust regulators, but probably not.