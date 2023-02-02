Why The Failure By Funders To Require Academics To Retain Copyright In Their Papers Is The Biggest Obstacle To Open Access Today
Back in August last year, Techdirt covered a major announcement by the US government that all taxpayer-supported research should be immediately available to the public at no cost. As Mike wrote at the time, this is really big, not least for the following key element mentioned in the press release:
This policy guidance will end the current optional embargo that allows scientific publishers to put taxpayer-funded research behind a subscription-based paywall – which may block access for innovators for whom the paywall is a barrier, even barring scientists and their academic institutions from access to their own research findings.
The idea that researchers can’t share or even access their own work might seem absurd – well, it is absurd – but it is also something that happens depressingly often in the academic world, and is one reason why so many people turn to things like Sci-Hub. The new policy addresses this by requiring free and immediate access. However, this only applies to US-funded research, which means that even when it comes into force in 2025, there will still be millions of articles that cannot be accessed and shared freely because they are funded by agencies in other nations.
It would be great if all the funders outside the US could adopt a similar policy requiring immediate free access. The UK is one country that has already taken this approach. In April 2022, the main government funding body in England, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), made it mandatory for all the results of research that it funds to be made immediately available as open access when they are published in journals.
There are three ways for academics to do this. One is to use Gold open access, where typically an article processing charge is paid by the the researcher’s institution to make it freely available immediately. Another is something called “Read & Publish”, a kind of transitional approach, where a publisher receives two bundled payments – a traditional one to publish the article, and another to allow anyone to read it. The final option is Green open access, whereby the researcher’s manuscript is placed in some kind of online repository where it can be downloaded by anyone for free. However, a problem has arisen with this last approach, as the N8 Research Partnership, which represents 12% of all UK academics and 200,000 students there, explains:
in order to achieve this third route to open access researchers need to be able to apply a CC BY license – which allows anyone to make commercial use of the work under the condition of attributing the research in the manner specified by the author or licensor – and place their accepted manuscript in an institutional or other preferred repository. This must now be done without embargo granted to any publisher [under UKRI rules].
However, some publishers are no longer compliant with several not accepting that a researcher’s original rights should be retained by them, meaning that publishers may not accept manuscripts where an application has been made for a CC BY license and the researcher has clearly stated that they own their research.
The key issue is that CC BY may not be an option unless researchers retain the copyright in their articles. It might seem extraordinary, but in addition to providing their work to publishers for free, academics have generally been required to hand over the copyright as well, effectively losing control of their own research results.
The solution to this problem is simple: researchers should retain the copyright in their work, and the N8 Research Partnership now requires its members to enforce this if a publisher refuses to allow a CC BY license. However, the new policy does not make this mandatory for the other ways of publishing – Gold open access or Read & Publish. This is a huge mistake. There is no reason for a researcher to assign their copyright to a publisher – a non-exclusive license is all that the latter requires. By allowing the practise to continue, N8 is implicitly condoning it in some situations. N8 is not alone in this, but the failure by funders to require rights retention as a matter of course is perhaps the biggest obstacle to rolling out full open access around the world today.
I don’t know exactly how the public domain works in the UK, but in many countries that would be another option for academics: immediately dedicate the work to the public domain before submitting it to journals. They’d then be able to license it CC-BY, as would anyone else. (And the “BY” doesn’t really matter; it would still be scandalous for other academics not to cite sources.)
I wonder how the journals would react to being told an article being submitted was already in the public domain, so there’s no copyright to hand over.
Anyway, neither of these simple ideas is in fact a “solution”. They can avoid problems in the future, but can’t solve any problem—notably, those relating to papers already published.
Re:
Correction: If you aren’t the author, you can’t add copyright to a public domain work. (Well, you can, but only if people don’t find out.) You can make some change to someone else’s public domain work and license the result (something just about every author does simply by being an author), but the original work will remain in the public domain. To claim copyright to a public domain work you didn’t make would be copyfraud.
I think that your suggestion might work not work in practice. A court may respect the public domain status that the author gave the work and in doing so reject licenses applied later.
You know what’s messed up though? That, in theory, an author can make a statement releasing a work into the public domain and that the statement would be worthless, according to Robert A. Baron. That an author can say that one of their works is in the public domain and then continue suing people and adding copyright licenses to the works:
Ideally, the public domain would be a legal reality in all countries and would apply to authors. Generally, authors shouldn’t be allowed to make a statement disclaiming copyright, then walk back on it.
Re: Re:
Who said anything about “adding copyright”? CC-BY 4.0 doesn’t seem to require the relevant work to be copyrighted. For example:
Granted, section 6 says “This Public License applies for the term of the Copyright and Similar Rights licensed here” (except that “Sections 1, 5, 6, 7, and 8 survive termination of this Public License”). So, if there are no such rights, maybe the license is somewhat void, but who’s gonna sue over that, and how?
Re:
“Sorry, this submission does not meet the standards and licensing agreement so we won’t send it around for review and publishing. Now your failure to have published work will hurt your career”
Re: Re:
Yeah, that’s a possibility, but that also means they’re not gonna be able to publish anything produced at work by US federal government employees. Unless the rule is very specific.
Is it considered to be a work for hire or not?
Re:
No. You can check 17 USC 101 or the relevant Wikipedia page for the relevant US law.
A work for hire is only such if 1. the work was created within the scope of employment or 2. the parties agreed in writing that the work created would be a work for hire and belongs in one of a specified set of categories.
However, copyright can be transferred through contract or instead the author can license a specific party’s use of the work for specific purposes. Big science publishers in the US probably wouldn’t be satisfied with the latter though.
Public domain vs CC license
I think there is way too much confusion caused by mixing references to the ‘public domain’ and to open licensing systems such as Creative Commons. They are not synonymous. The public domain has no legal definition. In contrast a CC license has legal validity alongside any other type of license.
The truly difficult case is that which occurs when an author effectively abandons his/her work without applying an open license.The default then has to be that the author’s rights remain fully intact for their lifetime and 70 years thereafter, even if that is the opposite of their intention.
Re:
There are parts of the world where you cannot put your works directly into the public domain, but you can use CC0, which achieves the same thing.
Re: Re:
I would go further and say there are no countries “which allow you to put your works directly in the public domain”. Certainly no country which is a signatory to the Berne Convention (all 181 of them). Legally speaking, since copyright comes into being automatically once the work has been created, it cannot be renounced. A CC or similar licence provides to only legal route out of this lacuna. Possibly the AC has in mind that is some jurisdictions copyright cannot be assigned and remains the property of the author and their legal heirs. This is certainly true with moral rights.
Re: Re: Re:
“It is well settled that rights gained under the Copyright Act may be abandoned. But abandonment of a right must be manifested by some overt act indicating an intention to abandon that right. See Hampton v. Paramount Pictures Corp., 279 F.2d 100, 104 (9th Cir. 1960).”
In other words, the USA is a country that allows things to be placed directly into the public domain.
You can also see that the Copyright Act of 1976 uses the term “public domain” in two places, suggesting it does have some “legal definition” even if the definition isn’t provided right there.
Of course they are not happy, as the whole intention of copyright was to allow publishers gamin ownership of works; that why it is defines as a transferable right.
What is really needed
Commercial academic publishers used to provide a meaningful service by typesetting and distributing scientific results as well as organizing their vetting by peer review. They no longer do. They should be competed out of business.
What is needed is for every scientific (and social scientific and humanistic) discipline and sub-discipline to start free online peer reviewed journals the way category theorists did with Theory and Applications of Categories: free to publish in, free to access, fully peer reviewed and now arguably the premier category theory journal. All that is needed is university willing to provide the webhosting space for the journal’s soft-copy and someone to print a couple of copies to put in the host university’s library and the Library of Congress (or the equivalent in another country: the two print copies of TAC reside at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick and the National Library of Canada).
Does this include the test data that was used to support the paper?
There are a number of data sets that people would like to get their hands on to see if conclusions actually are supported by the data.
Re:
Data sets, not being a product of creativity, aren’t copyrightable in most countries.
The solution to this problem is simple: researchers should retain the copyright in their work,
No one, anywhere, should be able to transfer or receive a copyright, full stop. (Also no perpetual exclusive licensing or other methods to “work around” this.)