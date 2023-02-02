Trump Files Ridiculous Copyright Lawsuit Over Bob Woodward’s Audio Book
Believe it or not, there are some interesting, if confusing, unsettled copyright law questions regarding interviews. A few times in the past we’ve written about the subjects of interviews claiming copyright over those interviews (or the estate’s of deceased individuals making such claims). There was even a law journal article a few years back exploring this topic. As that piece notes, because courts have been a bit all over the map in looking at the issue, it has allowed interviewees to “chill journalistic speech.”
Frankly, all of this seems ridiculous to me. There seem to be many, many reasons why interviewees should have zero legitimate copyright interest in their interviews. For one, there’s an implied license in granting the interview. If they wanted conditions on the interview that should have been negotiated at the beginning. Second, if the interviewee has any significant copyright in the work, it would be a rather thin one as they’re only answering questions posed by the interviewer, and they’re generally not the one “fixing” the work in whatever medium. Third, the entire purpose of copyright is to create incentives for creative output, but that makes no sense for an interviewee. What interviewee is incentivized because of the alleged copyright? Under the fair use factors test, I’d think that factor 2 would lean heavily towards making interviews used by the interviewer obvious fair use. You could go on and on about this, but the whole idea that the interviewee has some sort of copyright claim over an interview seems ridiculous.
As that paper notes, the only real purpose it serves is to chill journalistic speech.
Now, as someone with years of experience chilling journalistic speech, former President Donald Trump has sued Bob Woodward for copyright infringement for releasing audio recordings of his interviews with Trump. The complaint is… laughable. It’s not good. Like so many of Trump’s frivolous lawsuits, it’s full of nonsense and bluster. I mean:
Prior to commencing this litigation, President Trump and his counsel confronted Defendants with their wrongdoing; however, they brazenly refused to recognize President Trump’s copyright and contractual rights. Instead, they proffered various flawed and irrelevant justifications which are unavailing and devoid of any legal merit. Rather than cease their infringement, or even account to President Trump, the Defendants have doubled down; in an avaricious attempt to reap more benefits from their ongoing violation of President Trump’s rights, Defendants have converted the audio not only into an audiobook but also into derivative works, including a CD, paperback, and e-book—again, all at the expense of President Trump and without accounting to him.
The crux of the lawsuit: Trump was fine with the interviews he gave Woodward for his book, but is now claiming copyright violation because Woodward has published the audio versions of the interviews he conducted with Trump as a separate audiobook, “The Trump Tapes.”
The complaint spins this as a greedy money grab after Woodward’s 2021 book about Trump, “Rage,” didn’t sell as well as his earlier book about Trump. You can almost picture Trump himself telling lawyer Robert Garson to include some of these lines. I mean, not the “exploit, usurp, and capitalize.” That’s from a lawyer but calling Rage a “complete and total failure,” sounds very Trumpian.
In publishing Rage, Woodward clearly hoped to replicate the success of Fear, but he failed to do so. Faced with the reality that Rage was a complete and total failure, Woodward decided to exploit, usurp, and capitalize upon President Trump’s voice by releasing the Interview Sound Recordings of their interviews with President Trump in the form of an audiobook
The complaint argues that Trump “retained” the “commercialization and all other rights” to the interviews he gave, and that he only gave permission to use the interviews for the original book, Rage.
While the complaint makes much of a few times in the recordings where Trump clarifies that these interviews are “for the book,” in context, it’s pretty clear that all he’s concerned about is that the information he provides won’t show up in news stories prior to the 2020 election (something Woodward was later criticized for, as some of the revelations in the book seemed newsworthy in the leadup to the 2020 election). There is no indication at all that Trump is reserving “commercialization” rights to his statements.
Because everyone knows that’s nonsense and not how any of this works.
They also seem upset that… the interviews weren’t published in full (which seems sorta like the “the food is terrible… and the portions are too small” kinda situation). They claim that “portions of the interview are selectively omitted” but then the examples they give make it pretty clear why those portions were omitted. Some of them involve random asides from Trump to deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, and some of it is just useless tangents from a guy somewhat infamous for useless tangents.
The claims in the case are silly as well. For the copyright claim, they’re asking for declaratory relief (in effect, a statement from the court saying that Trump has a copyright in the interview). But some of it is crazy:
President Trump is entitled to a declaratory judgment that he owns the Interview Sound Recordings, Audiobook, and Derivative Works in full and therefore is entitled to all revenues arising from the exploitation of such works.
Except, from the sound of it, Woodward made the sound recordings himself, so it’s hard to see how Trump has a copyright interest in them. There is also an “in the alternative” argument that he at least holds the copyright in the responses part of his sound recordings, but again as described above that seems silly.
Basically everyone with any experience in the space knows this whole thing is nonsense. CNN’s Oliver Darcy asked a bunch of experts:
► Charles Tobin, a First Amendment attorney, said it “has no legal merit whatsoever” and is “just another example of Trump trying to control the news.”
► Ted Boutrous, another First Amendment attorney, said the Constitution protected Woodward’s right to publish the audio, adding, “This is yet another frivolous lawsuit by Donald Trump intended to punish and chill freedom of the press that once again displays his complete misunderstanding of journalism.”
► Floyd Abrams, the renowned First Amendment attorney of Pentagon Papers fame, told me he “can’t think of a less successful litigant of public note than Donald Trump” and said he didn’t see “any clear basis for Trump maintaining that Woodward agreed that the on-the-record interview could not be published or otherwise disseminated by Woodward as he did.”
► Rebecca Tushnet, the Frank Stanton Professor of First Amendment Law at Harvard Law School, described “most of the claims” in the lawsuit as “obviously garbage,” explaining they are “preempted by federal copyright law.” (Tushnet, however, did say that the underlying copyright issue is interesting, given there is little case law on the subject.)
Anyway, this all seems fairly typical of Trump’s legal strategies these days. File nuisance lawsuits at the drop of a hat with little basis in reality and little chance of success.
Filed Under: bob woodward, copyright, donald trump, interviews
Companies: simon and schuster
The most important thing to remember about Donald Trump is that he has only two motivations: boosting his ego and enriching his wallet. Everything else—EVERYTHING—is secondary. Usually a very distant second.
So, the only reason to attribute this lawsuit to “chilling journalistic speech” is if it is in service to those two motivations. Trump could not care less about journalistic speech one way or the other.
His multitudinous lawsuits are about feeding his narcissism and the potential for a payday.
Re: Motivation
He is also sometimes motivated by hamburgers.
Of course, it always seems to be the “have it your way” burgers so those might actually be about boosting his ego too.
Re:
Chilling journalistic speech which makes him look bad serves both his ego and his wallet. It’s not complicated.
Re:
Given that his tastes are entirely about quantity and not at all about quality (be it food, social circles, speeches…), I would formulate this as “fattening his ego and his wallet”.
Next, he will try and claim copyright over debates.
“There’s totally legitimate questions here….”
….but because it’s Trump it’s “ridiculous”.
Tell me again how you’re a nonpartisan moderate.
Re:
There’s an interesting legal argument here, but it’s hidden deep within a bunch of other, stupid, obviously losing arguments.
This is made very, very obvious in the article you didn’t read.
Reading is fundamental, Mattie.
Re: Is it partisan to correctly call Trump an idiot?
If Obama or Biden filed this lawsuit about one of their interviews, assuming all the facts are the same, they would absolutely be called out for the same conduct.
Except there isn’t. Unless there isn’t a written, signed document stating the contrary, generally speaking, whoever presses “record” to fix the audio in a tangible medium of expression is the copyright owner. Here, it’s either the journalist themselves or someone working for the journalists (and a work-for-hire agreement, in that case, would assign the copyright to the journalists, not Trump).
Notice how Trump produces nothing here to show that he owns any copyright in any part of those recordings? That’s because it doesn’t exist. This is an open-and-shut case for the journalists. Trump has about as much copyright interest in those recordings as the subject of a stock photo has in the photograph. All he’s doing is being vindictive toward journalists, and that’s nothing new for him.
Re: Re:
That’s not correct. Copyrights vest in the author. While fixation is required, you can be an author without actually being the one engaged in the fixation. And of course, it’s possible to have joint authorship (although that is more complicated than just assuming everyone involved is a joint author).
As an example, consider a band that is improvising a performance and has arranged to be filmed. The band members are the authors of the musical work, the sound recording, the audiovisual work, etc. Someone else hit record, but if that’s all they did; without giving direction, or contributing to the work, then that’s not going to get them enough. There is a difference between an author and a mere scribe.
Re: Re: Re:
There is at least and implicit difference between recording a session at the bands request, for the bands use, and recording an Interview at the interviewers request for the interviewers purpose.
Re: Re: Re:
The difference is that in practice the band made a contract beforehand with the person/party doing the recording to ensure that the band would hold the copyright to the recording. Alternatively, the band recorded it themselves. Furthermore, the copyright to the music itself is separate from the copyright to the recording of the music. The latter belongs to the recorder (contracts aside) while the former belongs to the composer or to the band as a whole.
Re:
…projects nobody capable of thinking for themselves.
There is some great humor to be found in America’s Biggest Loser Trump of all people accusing someone else of being a sore loser but setting that aside and giving this way more weight than it deserves as the PR stunt/petulant tantrum that it is to the best of my knowledge unless there is a signed agreement in place beforehand to transfer rights the one who takes the picture has the copyright when it comes to photos, and I see no reason to suspect that it would be any different for video.
If he had such an agreement you’d think he would have presented that right out the gate since it would have settled the matter right then and there so if he’s not it sounds like some poor judge is going to have to ‘remind’ whatever (theoretically) licensed lawyer he’s got representing the basics of copyright law before laughing him out of court.
Mike, at some point it might be easier to write about the things Trump does that aren’t ridiculous.
Oh… wait… then there would be nothing to write about.
Re: Well it's an easy list at least...
List of Non-Ridiculous Things America’s Biggest Loser Has Done, to be updated as appropriate:
1) Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Re: Re:
Sorry, I cannot believe for a second that Trumpy is as elegant an orator as Cicero.
Re: Re: Re:
Not even as elegant as Cicero’s dog!
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
In the filing, it includes a screenshot included on page 11, line of 38, of Simon and Schuster’s own website page for selling the audio, which credits Trump as both the author and narrator. Starting at line 41 of the complaint, Trump’s team identifies in the recordings where Woodward agrees that the recordings are only for the book. Specifically, only for the book that was to be published before the 2020 election. It seems there IS a recorded contractual agreement for this controversy. The defendants might be in hot water for this one.
Re:
Hey Koby,
Considering that you thought Facebook could use §230 to dismiss a lawsuit against Facebook’s own speech…
Basically it tells me that you have no idea of what you are talking about and anything you say can be easily disregarded as a stinking pile of 💩.
Just sayin…
Yeah, because most everyone else that’s not unbelievably stupid and selfish already knows better.
So tired of idiots not understanding Copyright basics.
Did you do the interview and record it then provide a copy to the publisher of the interview? Did you get the questions in advance and script your answers and read from that script? Did you sign away your rights to copyright in the standard release contract?
“Performance” copyright does not and should not exist in the US. “Fixed om a tangible medium of expression” seems pretty clearly intended to exclude the live performance itself from copyright interest unless agreed to contractually between the performer and the one fixing it into a tangible medium.
Yet more abuse of the courts to bankrupt others as a bullying tactic. Get bent.
Re:
Recordings thereof, however, are copyrighted.
Trump ain’t being hauled round the country to repeat these interviews to gathered crowds, you know.
(The lawsuit is still a nonsense, but it isn’t because an interview is a ‘live performance’.)
Re: Re:
My point in bringing up live performance is that it is likely to be brought up eventually, and that there is no basis for copyright in it (under the law as written). That’s what my questions pointed at, no performer has a copyright interest in the performance outside of a contract with the person recording it.
He does not allege registration of his claimed copyright
Without registration, how can he sue under 17 USC 501?
He also says he understood that the interview was for a book. Implicit in such an understanding would be that Woodward could publish his words. Indeed, Woodward could easily have put ALL the words in an appendix.
On the other hand, Trump he alleges that he was promised that the interviews were ONLY for a “book.” Why would that not be an promise enforceable under state law? Now, the paperback version of the tapes is a “book.” But maybe not the audiotape versions
Did Rebecca, Charles, Ted and Floyd address specifically whether a promise to use the recordings only for “a book,” assuming that such a promise was made, would not be enforceable?
I must say that in context, Trump;s worry about whether this was for “a book” may have been addressed to whether
Bernstein was going to put stuff in a newspaper article, coming out immediately. Paragraph 44 of the complaint suggests that context.
Seems to me that this complaint might not be subject to dismissal on its face. It might require discovery and, indeed, a trial, depending on what comes out in the depositions and in any relevant documents.
Of course, given Trump’s well known proclivity for saying whatever might help him in the moment, truth be damned, it does not seem likely to me that a jury would find him credible.
Re: Er, Ahem
Woodward, not Bernstein
Re:
I think an audiobook edition of the tapes, duly edited by the book author, would constitute a book. And with a significant amount of editing done by the author, as evidenced by the quoted and duly redacted excerpt, it would be copyrightable by said author – because of that significant amount of editing done to reduce it to start making sense. (Only Talking Heads are allowed, in my book, to Stop Making Sense.)
Re:
You have a point, though Trump could try to register the recordings and see whether the US Copyright Office gets fooled or convinced enough to approve it.
I’m utterly bemused at the idea of anyone paying anything to listen to that man’s repulsive voice, let alone his senile wittering.
Exploitive Use
There is a legal concept called Exploitative Use that is the crux of the lawsuit. Simply put, there needs to be a signed release to enable Woodward to sell the audio tapes with Trump’s voice on it. Woodward had permission to use the tapes as source material for his book, but not for commercial sale. I could wax long and hard as to why this is the case, but I won’t. Just Google Exploitative Use and you will get all the info you need.
Whoever wrote this article, is obviously no lawyer and had no idea what they were talking about.
Re:
If “exploitative use” were a legal concept as you say, then those exact words “exploitative use” would appear somewhere in an article or encyclopedia about laws. If you have a lawyer, then I’d appreciate a link to a page about the exact legal concept you’re referring to.
Sounds like projection to me:
The first results that appeared when I looked for “exploitative use legal concept” on Google.com were elder abuse and elder financial exploitation; copyright (as in, a copyright holder rightfully exploiting their copyright); the definition of commercial exploitation; exploitation law (abuse of elders and disabled people); exploitation in the context of labor and slavery; and fair use.
Among those results, only copyright and fair use are relevant. Fair use used to be a common-law doctrine but was codified by the Copyright Act of 1976 as 17 USC 107. Anyway, fair use would be relevant only if Trump were the copyright holder to the recordings.
Whether the maker of a sound/video recording is the only copyright holder to the recording, I can’t get a straight answer about. But since copyright applies once a work is “fixed in a tangible medium of expression” (i.e. recorded somewhere other than in human memory), the maker of the recording (Bob Woodward, not Trump) definitely has the copyright to the recording, unless Woodward waived it in the contract with Trump. Trump too may hold the copyright to the recording, but that depends on whether the contract says so.
So it seems to me that the relevant questions are:
1. Does the contract say that Woodward would forfeit copyright to the recordings?
2. Does the contract say that Trump would hold the copyright to the recordings?
3. If the answer to question 1, question 2, or both was yes, then did Woodward breach the contract? (Really, this is a corollary of what exactly the contract said.)
And this doesn’t get into the First Amendment, which favors journalism and especially journalism in the public interest.
Re: About that...
Whoever wrote this article, is obviously no lawyer and had no idea what they were talking about.
Wanna know how I know you didn’t actually read it, or at least didn’t read the whole thing?