Techdirt Podcast Episode 342: Margaret Sullivan On The Future Of Media

Wed, Jan 25th 2023 01:30pm -

For a brief and interesting time, the New York Times employed a Public Editor to serve as a liaison with its readers. One of the most interesting of these was the fifth, Margaret Sullivan, who would go on to become a media columnist with the Washington Post and then, as of today, a weekly columnist for The Guardian. She also recently published a book, Newsroom Confidential, full of insight drawn from her years of journalism and media experience. This week, Margaret joins us on the podcast to talk about her many valuable ideas and pieces of advice for the future of media.

