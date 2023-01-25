Biden FCC, Like Trump FCC, Spends A Disproportionate Amount Of Time Hyperventilating About China
To be clear: the Chinese government is a violent authoritarian mess, and making U.S. networks more resilient to Chinese attacks is an important thing. But U.S. telecom policy is bizarrely obsessed with China to the point where all other policies, especially any policies that might upset the nation’s powerful and entrenched telecom monopolies, are routinely put on the back burner.
Whether it’s our obsession with beating China to the “race to 5G,” or FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr’s obsession with banning a social media company he doesn’t even regulate, the FCC spends a lot of time obsessing about China… but literally no time talking about U.S. market failure caused by monopolies that have spent the last few decades dismantling market disruption and competition.
In fact, the Biden-controlled FCC is very similar to the Trump-controlled FCC on this front. A disproportionate amount of time is dedicated to hand wringing about China. Not because dealing with China is more important than every other policy issue the FCC addresses, but because talking tough about China is the politically safe choice for career politicians with future ambitions.
FCC boss Jessica Rosenworcel is no exception. At a speech at the Center for Strategic & International Studies last week, Rosenworcel focused on hyping 5G (despite U.S. 5G being much slower and far more expensive than most developed nations) and making scary noises about the dastardly Chinese:
We are doing a lot—in fact, right now the agency is doing more to address network security than at
any point in its history. It’s a strategy to deter, defend, and develop: deter bad actors, defend
against untrusted vendors, and develop a market for trustworthy innovation. By doing this, we
are working to help improve communications security at home and shine as an example for the
rest of the world.
As far as speeches go, the speech is fine. Rosenworcel discusses working in much tighter coordination with intelligence and law enforcement to help secure U.S. networks. Which is, again, fine. But hyperventilating about China takes up the lion’s share of the agency’s time. And it’s often used as a shield to help distract the public and press from the U.S. government’s ongoing failures elsewhere.
For example, we’ve noted how Carr’s obsession with TikTok is a giant distraction from our ongoing failures on privacy legislation. And the fact the FCC has been an abject failure on consumer protection for going on 30 years. The U.S. broadband sector is dominated by predatory, politically powerful telecom monopolies that have similarly been abusing U.S. consumers for decades. For most of that time, telecom giants have effectively dictated the trajectory of nearly all FCC policies, and it shows.
You’d think the nation’s top telecom and media regulators would occasionally propose solutions to this problem, or occasionally acknowledge that monopolies exist. Not in the U.S., where Republican FCC Commissioners effectively side with the monopolies on any issue of note, and the Democratic Commissioners spend their time just… pretending that monopolization doesn’t exist.
Case in point: you’d be hard pressed to find a single instance during their tenure where Democratic FCC Commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel or Geoffrey Starks clearly acknowledge that monopolies are a major cause of the nation’s broadband problems. They’ll ambiguously complain about the “homework gap” or “digital divide,” but they’ll never directly criticize the companies actually responsible.
The FCC currently can’t do much of anything consumers want (like restoring net neutrality) because it lacks a functional voting majority. They lack a functioning voting majority because the telecom industry is waging a coordinated smear campaign against popular FCC nominee Gigi Sohn.
But despite Sohn having faced down a coordinated attack from industry for much of the last year, neither Rosenworcel or Sparks have provided a single instance of public defense of their future colleague. Then of course there’s Brendan Carr, who spends the lion’s share of his time on cable news proposing TikTok bans and pretending he cares about consumer privacy.
Crafting telecom policies to combat authoritarian security threats is good. But not at the cost of the agency’s consumer protection mission, which routinely sees a backseat because it’s a more treacherous road politically. And right now, our policy regulators have become a bit obsessive.
And… selective in what they discuss. The much hyped “race to 5G” wound up being more of a limp, as Chinese 5G is now not only far more widely available and faster than U.S. variants, but significantly less expensive (Chinese 5G plans can be had for as little as $10 a month). Some of that’s due to Chinese state control over the telecom sector, but some it’s courtesy of FCC policy failure (we didn’t stand up to monopolies, failed to make middle-band spectrum available, don’t protect consumers, etc.).
Even when the FCC takes action on China you’ll notice the solutions aren’t fully baked. TikTok bans do nothing, and the “race to 5G” was a notable dud. But the agency also made a big deal about ripping Chinese gear out of all U.S. networks, then flaked on helping smaller companies pay for it. So it’s not like obsessing over China is truly resulting in any remarkable or consistent policies.
The U.S. telecom sector is a picture perfect textbook example of the problems with natural monopolies and corruption, and how, when left unaddressed, both lead to sky-high prices, substandard service, spotty broadband, comically terrible customer service, and a parade of consumer and market harms.
Yet it often feels like regulators spend two-thirds of their time fixated on the other side of the planet when domestic markets are very much in need of some informed, courageous attention.
China has become the squirrel used to distract people from real failures.
I partly blame Trump for causing this.
He spent a TON of time in power antagonizing the fuck out of an already aggressive nation-state (ie, China) domestically and internationally.
Would be nice if Biden extended a nice trade deal to America’s supposed Asian Allies, but sadly, I’m not counting on the next few Administrations caring about Asia outside of Japan and South Korea.
Re:
The Chinese bear 100% of the blame for this.
” Trustworthy Innovation “
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Another 3rd world scapegoat in the cloud.
Just another reason to enjoy new networks not connected to a polluted cloud. Internet 2.0 doesn’t have 3rd world diversions or 3rd world scapegoats.
Every benefit is 1st world. Just like the original.
Re:
Minor history lesson:
Originally, 1st world and 3rd world meant something entirely different. Those terms popped up during the Cold War, to denote the American coalition against communism and the “neutral” parties in the world.
Nowadays, the 1st World refers to economically-developed countries that just so happen to be allies of convenience with the US and the 3rd World means economically-developing nations.
The 2nd World used to mean the Soviet Union and it’s coalition, but uh, you see any commies around?
Same as it ever was
Democrats always allow Republicans to drive the conversation. It’s been like this since (at least) Clinton (who happily gave Republicans everything they asked for at all times and they still impeached him), and Biden hasn’t made any effort to change it.
Which makes sense, given that most of his buddy Obama’s presidency was spent playing Charlie Brown to McConnell’s Lucy.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
China isn't the problem.
The Chinese are the problem. If your company has hired any first generation American who emigrated from China, its likely that all of your company’s trade secrets have already been transmitted to China.
i really wish someone could sensibly explain why, after complete and utter screw ups under one or other president (Trump, in this case) the next one in office, still does almost nothing to correct screw ups? why has Biden sat around, thumb up ass, brain in neutral and still not put someone else in FCC office?
It isn't "Biden-controlled"
Yeah. So about that. Biden’s FCC nominee has been stuck in Chuck Schumer nomination hell for two years. Because, let’s face it, if any Democrat will do whatever business wants, that Democrat is Schumer. And business does not want to see net neutrality return, business does not want consolidation to slow down, business does not want to be made to produce accurate broadband maps . . . name the regulation of your choice and business does not want it to happen.
Biden seems to have no interest in making Schumer hold a confirmation vote or in telling Democratic senators that this is the nominee and they will vote for her if they ever expect anything for their state in the future.
So the only thing commissioners have been able to do for two years is shoot their mouths off. If you are a reporter covering the FCC, that is the only thing you have to write about.
Biden's?
When did Biden get an FCC rep approved?