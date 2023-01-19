Desperation Sets In: Twitter Offers To Match $250,000 In Ad Spending To Lure Pissed Off Advertisers Back
Experian’s Treasure Trove Of PII Breached By Simply Altering URLs

Daily Deal: MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jan 19th 2023 10:42am -

MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal is the most cost-effective data recovery program for all common Windows system users. The 100% clean data recovery software for Windows enables you to recover unlimited data (deleted or lost) from Windows computers, memory/SD cards, USB flash drives, external hard drives, etc. On one hand, it covers all the functions of the Free Edition; on the other hand, it breaks the 1GB data restoration limit and embeds some useful recovery techniques, like Load Scan Result. It supports various data loss situations with fast scan and high recovery rate. The perpetual license for 3 PCs is on sale for $80.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Desperation Sets In: Twitter Offers To Match $250,000 In Ad Spending To Lure Pissed Off Advertisers Back
Experian’s Treasure Trove Of PII Breached By Simply Altering URLs
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...