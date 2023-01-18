Court Laughs Off OAN Conspiracy Network’s Claim It Was ‘Censored’ By DirecTV
When last we checked in with One America News (OAN), it was trying (with the help of numerous Republican AGs) to pretend that DirecTV’s decision to boot the barely watched conspiracy network from its cable lineup was part of a vast, diabolical cabal to censor conservatives. The AG lawsuit filed last March pulls out the traditional “Conservatives are being censored” victimization complex:
“This is an action to redress the unchecked influence and power that Defendants have wielded in an attempt to unlawfully destroy an independent, family-run business and impede the right of American television viewers to watch the news media channels and programs of their choice.”
In reality, DirecTV executives simply didn’t think the channel was worth the trouble, so they didn’t renew OAN when the carriage agreement expired. Cable executives would air no limit of dangerous and unhinged gibberish if it made them money. But OAN’s viewership to headache and liability ratio was never a good mix for the already struggling satellite TV provider
A preliminary ruling by Judge John Meyer of California Superior Court in San Diego County shot down OAN’s breach of contract allegations, setting the stage for what’s expected to be a case dismissal. DirecTV filed an anti-SLAPP motion to strike the Herring Networks (OAN’s parent company) complaint, and DirecTV’s motion was granted in part and denied in part:
“As to the breach of the implied covenant claim, to the extent it is based on the non-renewal of the Affiliation Agreement, the claim fails because the agreement contains a fixed expiration date and no provision entitling Herring to a renewal.”
Despite making a lot of headlines for dangerous bullshit (like the idea COVID was crafted in a North Carolina lab), the news channel never really saw all that many actual viewers. One estimate pegged daily viewership at around 14,000 a few years ago, and that was before the channel got kicked off of DirecTV and Verizon, its biggest distributors.
Without its two major cable distributors, OAN’s now mired in a scrum for attention with an endless sea of far right wing conspiracy influencers and grifters on the Internet. While also fending off other much more notable lawsuits, including Smartmatic’s defamation lawsuit against One America News for spreading baseless election-fraud conspiracy theories.
Almost as though they only use the words for their own ends...
Strange, I thought conservatives were big on the free market determining winners and losers and letting companies make their own decisions, demanding that a company keep paying for a failed product certainly seems to be at odds with both of those.
Ah well, I’m sure all the real conservatives will be lining up to roast OAN for their gross contempt for both the free market and free speech any day now.
Any day now…
Election deniers are pretty much the poster child demanding that voters keep paying for a failed product. So that’s quite in line with what is called “conservatives” these days. And any “strange, I thought conservatives were …” is posturing since it pretends that the term “conservatives” is still commonly employed in a dictionary sense instead of unironically for reactionaries.
And any “strange, I thought conservatives were …” is posturing since it pretends that the term “conservatives” is still commonly employed in a dictionary sense instead of unironically for reactionaries.
How words are used and what they mean changes by use, that ‘conservative’ as it applies in US politics may have little if anything to do with the dictionary definition of the word doesn’t stop if from being the label they give themselves and what they’re known as.
Randian free market extremists asking the government to make people buy their product. What a crazy world!
As far as I know, DirectTV is a private business.
DirectTV is considered a private business as opposed to a government agency/entity. A government entity is restricted by the first amendment to the Constitution whereas a private business is not.
During “peace time” (aka this is not a war) the US government is not allowed (AFAIK) to force private business to do anything other than pay taxes, not pollute and don’t discriminate. These things are easily avoided for large private interests as their friends in regulatory agencies will look the other way.
Anyways, why are these lawyers not sanctioned for their frivolous waste of the court’s time and resources? Perhaps court filing fees should double each time you bring back the same old tired bullshit arguments.
“Despite making a lot of headlines for dangerous bullshit (like the idea COVID was crafted in a North Carolina lab), the news channel never really saw all that many actual viewers.”
Part of the problem is that one of those viewers was Donald Trump, and he was heavily promoting them on Twitter after Fox decided that they had to at least pay lip service to the truth on certain issues. Accurate viewership is difficult to obtain because they weren’t monitored by Nielsen, IIRC, but I can’t imagine his promotion didn’t have a positive effect. I wouldn’t like to guess at the actual numbers when DirecTV ended their relationship, but I have a feeling it was much larger than 14k, and if the sitting president was taking notes from them then the influence is far greater than just the numbers of other people watching.
Either way, this seems to be happening as it should. DirecTV did the right thing and decided not to renew their contract after its stated expiry date, so there’s little to be concerned about outside a normal business agreement and avoids conspiracy talk from anyone one at least speaking terms with reality (I know…). Then, the court has explained that normal business was done, and there’s nothing they can really do since the contracts they had signed have been honoured.
Unless the right really want to argue that the government should force private companies to have business contracts with people they don’t wish to do business with, there’s no problem here. In the mean time, OANN haven’t been “censored”, they’ve just not been able to maintain a working relationship with a large supplier, and have to do what all businesses do in that circumstance – change suppliers or change business model. That the other options might be less directly profitable than their old one is neither here nor there.
I look forward to the usual suspects wailing and moaning with half-baked fantasy version of the truth, but unless they actually want to argue for government enforced business relationships (i.e. actual fascism/communism, not the other stuff they claim looks like it), I don’t see that there’s much to argue here. OANN still has freedom of speech and freedom to do business, they just can’t force others to take part with them.
Re:
Having someone add commentary to your speech is ‘censorship’…
Not being able to use someone else’s property to speak from is ‘censorship’…
Someone telling the property owner that you might be violating their rules is ‘censorship’…
And now someone deciding that they don’t want to continue a business relationship that’s financially and reputationally bad for them is ‘censorship’.
Honestly the people screaming about how they’re being ‘censored’ just need to cut to the chase and admit that ‘not being able to say whatever you want, wherever you want, with no consequences’ is how they’re using the word.
Remember kids, Conservatives play by spoiled toddler rules and if you don’t just roll over and let them do or take whatever they want, that’s censorship. If you let other people have things, that’s communism. You have the freedom to support giving them what they want, when they want it with a smile on your face, because they’ll scream if you don’t.