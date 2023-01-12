NYPD Says Kids Don’t Need Lawyers While Fighting Reforms Targeting Interrogations Of Minors
from the all-lawyers-do-is-make-us-respect-rights! dept
Leave it to the NYPD to suggest some people’s rights just don’t matter. The NYPD has resisted pretty much every reform effort shoved in its general direction and this one — which would affect questioning of juvenile detainees — is being resisted as well. (“Stop resisting!” only works in one direction, unfortunately.)
Here’s C.J. Ciaramella with more details for Reason:
The City recently reported that a coalition of public defenders, juvenile justice organizations, and other groups are pushing to pass a bill in the next session of the New York Legislature that would require minors speak with a lawyer before they waive their Miranda rights and talk to police.
If such a bill passed, New York would join several other states that have tightened rules for juvenile interrogations in recent years. Both Maryland and Washington passed laws requiring attorney consultations for minors before interrogations. Last year, Illinois became the first state in the U.S. to ban police from lying to minors during interrogations. Oregon followed suit shortly after.
It’s a simple reform: one that ensures minors receive the same constitutional protections adults do when detained by police. There’s no reason they shouldn’t have these protections. While the rights of minors can sometimes be slightly diminished to ensure things like school safety, their rights when arrested by police officers remain exactly the same as every other American.
All this would do is force the NYPD to give juveniles access to lawyers during questioning — the same demand that can be made by anyone under arrest. The NYPD ain’t having it, though. And, as Ciaramella points out, the statement it gave The City suggests it thinks children should be underserved when arrested, unable to fully utilize their constitutional rights.
“Parents and guardians are in the best position to make decisions for their children, and this bill, while well-intentioned, supplants the judgment of parents and guardians with an attorney who may never have met the individual,” a police spokesperson said in an unsigned email.
No wonder no one signed this horseshit. Who would want to put their name on such self-interested stupidity?
The NYPD knows lawyers specializing in criminal defense are pretty goddamn good at defending the rights of accused and arrested people. Of course the NYPD doesn’t want anyone qualified to do this important job anywhere near people being questioned, whether they’re juveniles or adults. Pretending its in the best interest of arrestees to get help from people with little to no legal experience works out best for the NYPD and its apparent desire to engage in as much unconstitutional questioning as possible.
It’s not like this is just reform for the sake of reform. It’s the desire to prevent the NYPD from adding to the long list of false confessions and rights violations perpetrated by law enforcement agencies across the nation against minors they’ve arrested. There’s nothing theoretical about the potential harm. There are plenty of real life cases found everywhere in the nation.
Ciaramella highlights just one of them — a case that shows exactly why the NYPD wants children to have access to no one but parents, as well as why this reform effort is sorely needed.
Reason reported in 2021 on the case of Lawrence Montoya, who at the age of 14 falsely confessed to being at the scene of a murder after several hours of being badgered by two Denver police detectives. Montoya’s mother was present for the first part of the interview. She encouraged him to talk and eventually left her son alone in the interrogation room with detectives, allowing them to lean on him until he gave them what they wanted: a flimsy confession constructed with the facts that they had fed to Montoya.
That’s what the NYPD prefers: parents who will likely suggest cooperation is the best route and leave it in the hands of professionals who want to secure confessions and convictions, rather than actually seek justice.
Filed Under: children, civil rights, lawyers, minors, nypd, public defenders, representation
Comments on “NYPD Says Kids Don’t Need Lawyers While Fighting Reforms Targeting Interrogations Of Minors”
A personal problem of great import
I seem to have misplaced mother’s wooden ladle. She’ll be ever so upset.
NYPD: 'It's harder to violate your rights if you know what they are.'
If people being questioned having access to someone who knows their rights and is willing to assert them is a problem to a police department that says more about the department than the suspect, and none of it good.
As I read it, the bill says you must have an attorney consult before you can waive Miranda, which isn’t actually a right afforded to everyone in the U.S.
Although maybe it should be. Accidental Miranda waivers are a scourge. Remember lawyer dawg?
Re: Mike Masnick is a liar regarding Section 230
He continues to spew lies and misinformation regarding Section 230.
Mike Masnick doesn't care about online harassment because it makes him money
The truth is, Mike doesn’t care how many people are harmed by online crimes, harassment, stalking, and doxing. He even claims that most forms of online abuse are protected by the First Amendment. That is wrong. Online harassment is NOT protected by the First Amendment.
Mike Masnick would gladly sacrifice the protection of online abuse victims
If he can earn more money from this. The only thing Section 230 protects is the profits of tech people like Mike who would gladly pocket the profits but denounce all liability for hosting harmful, abusive, harassing, illegal online harassment.
The man puts his own profits above social safety and hides behind Section 230 and the First Amendment.
Re:
Nice try, John Smith.
Section 230 must be repealed so tech industry liars like Mike Masnick face the music
and pay the victims and society for the harms they have knowingly and recklessly caused.
Mike Masnick has tried to IP ban me because he doesn't want you to know the truth behind Section 230
Mike and TechDirt are trying to IP ban me because he doesn’t want you to know the truth about what he is doing and Section 230.
Sounds very hypocritical for someone who supposedly values “Free Speech”.
Just shows he’s another silicon valley capitalist putting profits above morality and social safety.
Mike Masnick - you can't IP ban me
I will post all of these things on a blog or another platform even if you ban me. I will expose your lies and the lies of the tech industry for harming the public.