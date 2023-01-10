Random Musk Fan Tries To Get Trademarks On Tesla’s Behalf, Which Is Not How This Works

It’s amazing how some people think trademarks work. In the last week or so, several media outlets briefly went into a frenzy over a trademark application that was filed for Tesla’s yet to be released Cybertruck specifically for vehicle categories other than “on land” vehicles. Notably, Elon Musk made some questionable claims that the Cybertruck, which has been delayed for over a year now, was waterproof enough that it could be used as both a truck and a boat. While this led to government officials hurriedly imploring the public to not attempt to drive their non-existent trucks into the water on the basis of the claim by Musk, that fact led many to believe that Musk was going to make good on his claim to make a half-truck, half-boat hybrid vehicle and, oh god, I cannot even believe I’m writing this sentence.

But no, the truth is actually somehow much dumber than that. You would have to be blind to not have noticed that a cult following has sprung up around Musk. For a certain segment of the population, the man can do no wrong. Not only that, but this following also appears to enjoy running to Musk’s rescue whenever a perceived slight occurs, as though they expect some kind of relationship with the man to suddenly spring into existence as a reward.

And that, dear friends, is how you get to a place where a Musk fan applied for the boat-related trademarks on Tesla’s behalf.

In the wake of Musk promising the company’s much-hyped Cybertruck can double as a boat, Tesla enthusiast Jerome Eady thought he could save his favorite billionaire some legwork. The Elon superfan filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office on the automaker’s behalf to extend the Tesla trademark to electric “not for land vehicles,” namely boats and airplanes, Bloomberg reports — a baffling decision, considering he isn’t affiliated with Tesla in any way.

Now I’m sure this post will be visited by the hivemind in the comments, but that simply isn’t how any of this works. If you like Elon Musk, good for you. So be it. There’s plenty I like about him myself. If you think liking him gives you license to apply for trademarks for his companies on his behalf, then it’s probably time to seek psychiatric care. You simply cannot do that.

As of the time of this writing, the status on the application still reads that it’s waiting an assignment for review, but you can fully expect it to be tossed out immediately, given that Eady has no grounds to apply for the mark for a company he isn’t remotely involved in.

Will the Cybertruck hit the waves some day? Hey, it’s possible. I think I’ll wait to see if it can hit the streets, first.

