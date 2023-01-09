Kevin McCarthy’s First Order Of Business: Waste A Ton Of Time Misleading The Public Over The Bogus Twitter Files
It took a week of nonsense, in which we got to see just how dysfunctional this session of the House of Representatives will be, but late last week, Kevin McCarthy sold just enough of what was remaining of his soul to get the Speaker of the House gavel. And, apparently, part of the many favors he doled out to convince the nonsense peddlers who were demanding “concessions” was to create a panel to investigate the incredibly misleading nothingburgers of the Twitter Files.
The new panel, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, is partly a response to revelations from Elon Musk in the internal documents he branded the “Twitter Files.”
We’ve already discussed how much nothingness is in the Twitter Files so far released, and unless they’re somehow saving “the good stuff” for drop #69 to appease Musk’s sophomoric sensibilities, it seems unlikely there’s any actual meat there. Even in the rare case where the files have turned up something marginally interesting, I have no faith that this new panel will be willing (or able) to present it accurately or fairly. Instead, get ready for months of grandstanding hearings, misleading leaks and releases, and a bunch of other nonsense.
But, as I’ve been saying all along, these are the same Republicans who would be completely losing their shit (rightly so, by the way!) if Democrats set up a similar panel demanding that Fox News reveal its close contacts with the Trump White House, or the details of its editorial decision making process.
The 1st Amendment protects editorial decision making, whether its Fox News pushing bogus stories to help Republicans in the election or Twitter choosing to limit the spread of election misinformation (and, I should note, these are not equivalent, at all).
But, alas, in these stupid stupid times we live in, the party of petty snowflake grievances and no actual policy positions will grievance away.
To be perfectly honest, considering the rest of what Congress likes to get up to, I’m not sure that diverting them for two years onto a complete nothingburger is really a bad thing.
Will it be a noting burgher, or will it be an excuse to not only revoke section 320, but to also impose requirements to carry everything said by a politician?
Its already obvious that a three and four party system will be established to represent the modern population.
I have not seen any quality candidates in over a decade.
If you really want to see multi-party in your lifetime, might I suggest campaigning to repeal the Uniform Congressional District Act, and replacing it with some form of proportional representation for the House of Representatives? Otherwise, we’re going to continue to run into issues with Duverger’s Law, where it’s hard to have more than 2 parties maintain some level of power in a “one person wins every election” nation.
Or. A third and fourth party happen effortlessly while those other two limp along in the 19th and 20th century.
The joke is Mickey Mouse (write-in candidate) would win in a lot of areas. Even for president.
I don’t think the evidence supports that conclusion. Goofy on the other hand…
Running mates perhaps
Day One
So, they must have done a speed-read of The Constitution, right? Right?!
I admire your optimism about these people’s reading abilities.
Last week Techdirt posted an article about how government agencies are using private contractors to violate privacy rights. But yet for some reason Techdirt is going to sit on the sidelines for the Twitter files scandal because it’s totally normal for FBI agents to spend all day on Twitter looking for offensive tweets to flag.
But yet for some reason Techdirt is going to sit on the sidelines for the Twitter files scandal because it’s totally normal for FBI agents to spend all day on Twitter looking for offensive tweets to flag.
Strange way to spell ‘faceplant’ but you do you I guess, and as for the FBI flagging tweets when it comes to lies aimed at giving people fraudulent voting information regarding when they can/should vote that certainly seems like something a federal agency should be keeping an eye on.
attempts by certain bad actors to inflate this flaccid, rubbery nothingburger are looking more and more desperate. please, keep flailing.
Because first of all, if that’s what the FBI wants to do, you’re supposed to criticize the FBI, not Twitter.
Secondly, Twitter disregarded the FBI in at least 50% of all requests.
Lastly, some of those were actual tipoffs about major disinfo campaigns led by foreign agents. Or hacking incidents and exploits.
There is a significant difference between using private companies to work wound the constitution, and a few agents doing what anybody can do. That you conflate the two shows you are driven by grievances and not reality.
The facts don’t care about your feelings, snowflake.
Bit of a Freudian slip there
Points for unintentional honestly I guess, using the government to rake one or more companies over the coals for first amendment protected activity with the intent of intimidating others into not doing the same and/or put on a play for their gullible supporters does at least make the name of the committee an accurate one.
Standard fascist bullshit. Constantly repeating propaganda about a vague enemy that stands in for all their fears.
Strange obsession with a dick pic considering they are so anti porn.
The Kevin "Joseph" McCarthy Hearings
Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Democrat Party of the United States?
Republicans would rather be Russian than Democrat.
I’d rather be an American than a Republican.
Kevin McCarthy’s First Order Of Business
Welcomed news for Mike Lindell’s IT/Internet/Servers posse. Bet the panel will hire them immediately as investigators.