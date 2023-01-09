Daily Deal: iBrave Cloud Web Hosting
Arizona Government Thinks It Should Be Able To Decide What You Wear And When

Kevin McCarthy’s First Order Of Business: Waste A Ton Of Time Misleading The Public Over The Bogus Twitter Files

Politics

from the the-house-select-committee-on-waaaaaaaaah dept

Mon, Jan 9th 2023 10:45am -

It took a week of nonsense, in which we got to see just how dysfunctional this session of the House of Representatives will be, but late last week, Kevin McCarthy sold just enough of what was remaining of his soul to get the Speaker of the House gavel. And, apparently, part of the many favors he doled out to convince the nonsense peddlers who were demanding “concessions” was to create a panel to investigate the incredibly misleading nothingburgers of the Twitter Files.

The new panel, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, is partly a response to revelations from Elon Musk in the internal documents he branded the “Twitter Files.”

We’ve already discussed how much nothingness is in the Twitter Files so far released, and unless they’re somehow saving “the good stuff” for drop #69 to appease Musk’s sophomoric sensibilities, it seems unlikely there’s any actual meat there. Even in the rare case where the files have turned up something marginally interesting, I have no faith that this new panel will be willing (or able) to present it accurately or fairly. Instead, get ready for months of grandstanding hearings, misleading leaks and releases, and a bunch of other nonsense.

But, as I’ve been saying all along, these are the same Republicans who would be completely losing their shit (rightly so, by the way!) if Democrats set up a similar panel demanding that Fox News reveal its close contacts with the Trump White House, or the details of its editorial decision making process.

The 1st Amendment protects editorial decision making, whether its Fox News pushing bogus stories to help Republicans in the election or Twitter choosing to limit the spread of election misinformation (and, I should note, these are not equivalent, at all).

But, alas, in these stupid stupid times we live in, the party of petty snowflake grievances and no actual policy positions will grievance away.

Filed Under: , , , ,
Companies: twitter

22 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Kevin McCarthy’s First Order Of Business: Waste A Ton Of Time Misleading The Public Over The Bogus Twitter Files”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
22 Comments
Llama Identity Thief says:

Re:

If you really want to see multi-party in your lifetime, might I suggest campaigning to repeal the Uniform Congressional District Act, and replacing it with some form of proportional representation for the House of Representatives? Otherwise, we’re going to continue to run into issues with Duverger’s Law, where it’s hard to have more than 2 parties maintain some level of power in a “one person wins every election” nation.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

BART says:

Last week Techdirt posted an article about how government agencies are using private contractors to violate privacy rights. But yet for some reason Techdirt is going to sit on the sidelines for the Twitter files scandal because it’s totally normal for FBI agents to spend all day on Twitter looking for offensive tweets to flag.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
That One Guy (profile) says:

Re:

But yet for some reason Techdirt is going to sit on the sidelines for the Twitter files scandal because it’s totally normal for FBI agents to spend all day on Twitter looking for offensive tweets to flag.

Strange way to spell ‘faceplant’ but you do you I guess, and as for the FBI flagging tweets when it comes to lies aimed at giving people fraudulent voting information regarding when they can/should vote that certainly seems like something a federal agency should be keeping an eye on.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Strawb (profile) says:

Re:

yet for some reason Techdirt is going to sit on the sidelines for the Twitter files scandal because it’s totally normal for FBI agents to spend all day on Twitter looking for offensive tweets to flag.

  1. What are you suggesting Techdirt should do to combat this?
  2. FBI doesn’t have direct access to Twitter, so they can’t directly flag anything.
  3. Why do you think it’s a problem that a law enforcement agency, who has more experience with and knowledge about potentially dangerous actors/actions, gives a heads-up to a social media site on what to be on the look-out for?
  4. How is it a “scandal”?
This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

But yet for some reason Techdirt is going to sit on the sidelines for the Twitter files scandal because it’s totally normal for FBI agents to spend all day on Twitter looking for offensive tweets to flag.

Because first of all, if that’s what the FBI wants to do, you’re supposed to criticize the FBI, not Twitter.

Secondly, Twitter disregarded the FBI in at least 50% of all requests.

Lastly, some of those were actual tipoffs about major disinfo campaigns led by foreign agents. Or hacking incidents and exploits.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
This comment has been deemed funny by the community.
That One Guy (profile) says:

Bit of a Freudian slip there

The new panel, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, is partly a response to revelations from Elon Musk in the internal documents he branded the “Twitter Files.”

Points for unintentional honestly I guess, using the government to rake one or more companies over the coals for first amendment protected activity with the intent of intimidating others into not doing the same and/or put on a play for their gullible supporters does at least make the name of the committee an accurate one.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Daily Deal: iBrave Cloud Web Hosting
Arizona Government Thinks It Should Be Able To Decide What You Wear And When
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...