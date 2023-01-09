It’s 2023 And The FCC Only Just Proposed Rules Requiring Telecoms Immediately Inform Consumers When Their Data Is Compromised
from the requiring-the-bare-minimum dept
Back in 2015, the nation’s top telecom regulator attempted to create some very basic (by international standards) privacy guidelines for telecom providers, demanding they do things like (gasp) be transparent about the consumer data they were collecting and selling, while also requiring that consumers (gasp) opt in to the sale of any particularly sensitive data.
This was too egregious an ask for the “we’re very concerned about consumer privacy violations but only if TikTok is doing it” GOP, which quickly set about using the Congressional Review Act to kill the rules before they could even take effect. That decision not only killed broadband privacy rules, it limited what the FCC can and can’t do in relation to broadband consumer privacy moving forward.
But there are still some things the FCC can do. Like this week, when the agency proposed new guidelines requiring that telecom providers be faster and more transparent about reporting on data breaches (the full FCC proposal itself is here):
The new rule would eliminate the current seven-day waiting period for carriers to notify customers of a breach and require all breaches to be reported to the FCC, FBI and U.S. Secret Service. Instead, telecoms would need to report breaches to law enforcement as soon as intrusions are discovered and immediately to consumers, as well, unless otherwise advised by authorities.
Current FCC guidance gives telecoms with more than 5,000 users seven days to report privacy breaches to consumers. Companies with less than 5,000 users have 30 days before they’re obligated to even inform consumers. The updated rules also updates the definition of “breach” to include the accidental exposure of consumer data by telecoms, and not just data compromised by a hack.
That it’s 2023 and we’re only just considering rules requiring that broadband consumers be immediately and transparently informed when their private data is compromised by a third party pretty much tells you everything you need to know about the state of U.S. privacy policymaking, and the corruption and incompetence that go hand in hand in keeping it that way.
Keep in mind the FCC’s stuck in 2-2 partisan commissioner gridlock thanks to the telecom industry’s relentless smear campaign against agency nominee Gigi Sohn. That’s made it more difficult for the agency to hold them accountable for decades of location data abuse (even post-Roe), and likely means approval of even these basic rule improvements likely won’t be finalized by vote anytime soon.
This is, as they say, why we can’t have nice things.
Filed Under: adtech, breaches, consumer privacy, fcc, hacking, location data, privacy, telecom
Comments on “It’s 2023 And The FCC Only Just Proposed Rules Requiring Telecoms Immediately Inform Consumers When Their Data Is Compromised”
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
TechDirt is filled with a liars and corporate assholes who support Section 230
Beware of the tech lobby group that would support Section 230 and spew misinformation about online abuse:
Beware of any information published by these organizations or individuals. Think twice. These guys have an agenda, and it’s not to keep America safe from online crimes.
Re:
Ah yes. Big Tech Conspiracy regarding Section 230.
Now I know why the store was out of aluminum foil. wjohnson343 bought all of it to increase the size of his hat collection.
Re:
Dude, we get it. You have a hateboner for Section 230 and think harassing Mike will make your wet dream come true. News flash: it won’t. Stop harassing Mike and get a life (and some psychological help, too)
Re:
And getting rid of section 230 will make it much easier for people to run scams. Are you so against it because you cannot run your favorite scam, and all those warning about your scams feel like stalking to you?
Re:
Off topic, lying spam is spam. No need to engage with this guy.
Though I do find it hilarious that the “dirt” he has on us is that our small independent operation that struggles to stay alive and has spent years talking about how to take down big corporations, is “corporate scum” and that somehow 230 “makes us richer.”
This is just disconnected from reality nonsense. Nonsense that he wouldn’t be able to post if 230 weren’t around.
Re: Re:
I love the fact that shitheads like him never realize the irony in how calling for a repeal of 230 would make them less likely to have their speech hosted by platforms like this one. If they thought they were being “censored” before, wait until they get a load of a post-230 Internet.
Re: Re:
Remember. New data networks do not have any of the “tech debt” of global networks.
Domestic infrastructure redefines ecommerce, etiquette and culture in ways that a global network cannot.
Just adding that one variable makes the future look even better. Every country will have its own set of unique networks, which accelerates the creation of Internet 2.0.
Having a choice of data networks is common sense anyways.
Re: Re: Re:
Jesse what the fuck are you talking about
Re: Re: Re:2
Progress and innovation.
Whoever that 1st comment was is more than welcome to express their opinion in the 1st world. No reprecussions from any of it.
The 1st world doesn’t have to overreact to varying opinions. A simple “good for you” and the discussion moves on.
Re: Re: Re:3
good for you
Re: Re: Re:4
Wow. You didn’t overreact like a child!
Fake is the worst kind :p
Re: Re: Re:5
good for you
Re: Re: Re:6
Lol. I already laughed at your irrational outbursts.
Simon didn’t even have to say :p
Re: Re: Re:7
good for you
Re: Re: Re:7
[Projects facts contrary to evidence]
Re: Re: Re:8
Trends are for intelligent people :p
Re: Re: Re:
Ah, yes, so, let’s leave dictators and hard authcap countries alone.
That’ll show them how good being under the American umbrella is!
My country right now shills for Xi and his shitdick regime, and that’s even worse than being under the American “umbrella”.
Re: Re:
Interesting that one of his “sources” has taken money from CGTN, known to be one of the CCP’s propaganda arms, and is a member of the Federalist Society.
Very interesting indeed…
Since the whole premise of this article is based on domestic telcom operators being compromised by offshore entities, those problems do not exist on domestic networks and would be framed according to the domestic laws if such compromises occured.
Networks work better with defined borders in the longterm.