HBO Max Keeps Losing Popular Content, Highlighting The Raging Stupidity Of Pointless Media Megamergers

from the dealmaking-for-dealmaking's-sake-is-not-a-business-model dept

Fri, Jan 6th 2023 05:27am -

You might recall how AT&T spent nearly $200 billion on megamergers thinking it was going to dominate the online video advertising space. But after spending a fortune on DirecTV and Time Warner, laying off 50,000 people, and killing off popular properties like Mad Magazine, it quickly became clear that AT&T executives had absolutely no idea what they were doing.

That forced AT&T executives to spin off Time Warner for a loss, triggering yet another disastrous and pointless merger between Discovery and Time Warner. That in turn has created all manner of additional problems as cheapskate Discovery executives attempt to cut even more costs by firing thousands of additional employees, and cancelling a parade of popular shows.

But execs have taken things even further by pulling huge swaths of popular content off of their flagship streaming service, HBO Max, simply because they were too cheap to pay royalties to the actors and writers who created them. That’s resulted in a long line of shows (from Westworld to Euphoria) being pulled off the Internet (driving people to piracy if they want access).

It’s resulting in a pockmarked HBO Max lineup that’s notably shittier than ever, with entire seasons of classics like Sesame Street, Looney Tunes, and The Flintstones simply disappearing from the Internet. In some cases, I’ll note, because the company didn’t even want to pay itself (I shit you not):

Variety explains that these shows were licensed to HBO Max by Warner Bros. (once more for those in the back: THAT COMPANY OWNS HBO MAX), but the streaming service reportedly decided not to renew those licenses (with ITS OWN COMPANY) to save money. That’s in keeping with Warner Bros. Discovery’s crusade against animation and animators, with WBD boss David Zaslav having already gutted his company’s cartoon offerings earlier in 2022.

Where are customers going to go when they can no longer find any of this content? Piracy, of course. At which the entertainment industry will, as is tradition, blame everyone but itself.

It’s just so perfectly demonstrative of the absolute pointlessness of our obsession with megamergers, “growth for growth’s sake,” and “dealmaking for dealmaking’s sake.” Hundreds of billions of dollars exchanged in a completely pointless dance, resulting in little more than a parade of layoffs and a demonstrably shittier end product.

All so a handful of executives and investors could enjoy some short-term tax breaks and compensation boosts at the cost of the company’s long term health and longevity. Super innovative stuff.

Comments on “HBO Max Keeps Losing Popular Content, Highlighting The Raging Stupidity Of Pointless Media Megamergers”

Anonymous Coward says:

It’s so baffling and goes completely against the entire point of mergers and consolidation.

I am reminded of Ed Lampert’s disastrous reign over Sears which destroyed the company when he forced the internal divisions of the company to all compete with each other because of his “free market” absolutism, and naturally it meant that the entire business just began consuming itself from the inside out in a self-destructive frenzy.

rkhalloran (profile) says:

what's the point?

If they’re pulling content they’ve already produced, isn’t that a ‘sunk cost’ and not costing them much to keep on? Is Zaslav thinking he can replace all of this with Yet More Home Improvement Shows and keep the viewership?

Seems like a bunch of the DC comics-related stuff is going away, and they’ve scuttled almost all the DC shows on the CW network as well. Again, because of production costs vs. “reality” shows?

[ A personal disappointment is HBO Max pulling the remastered Babylon 5 series from the 90s, IMNSHO one of the best SF series of that era ].

HBO has been a source of quality shows for decades now, though Netflix & Amazon have been catching up of late. Is he thinking of more $$ by licensing content out to them instead of self-hosting on their captive channels?

Little of this makes any sense, and I doubt Zaslav is thinking of anything besides production costs, ignoring whether any of his preferred on-the-cheap content will draw the same level of viewership.

