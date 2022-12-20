AT&T, Comcast, Quickly Returned To Being The Top Corporate Funders Of Anti-Democracy Insurrectionists
Much like the company’s dedication to women, AT&T’s dedication to not funding people eager to overthrow democracy appears to be somewhere between inconsistent and nonexistent. And the company certainly isn’t alone.
Shortly after January 6 a number of companies, including telecom giants like AT&T, publicly crowed about how they’d be ceasing all funding to politicians who supported the attack on the Capitol and the overturning of, you know, democracy. Of course that promise was never worth all that much, given that the umbrella lobbying orgs companies like AT&T used never really stopped financing terrible people.
Initially, AT&T made a big stink about how it had suspended funding to all 147 Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election. But not only did AT&T not actually suspend funding via its numerous policy and lobbying tendrils, it didn’t even really ever stop funding insurrectionists directly.
A more recent breakdown of campaign financing by Bloomberg found several things. One, big telecom, which has largely been forgotten about during the myopic, multi-year DC policy fixation on “big tech,” was far and away among the biggest donors to insurrectionists and election conspiracy theorists:
Bloomberg found that companies like Comcast not only didn’t pause donations to election deniers long, they ramped up the funding of those candidates right before the midterms, as it was working tirelessly to keep the FCC mired permanently in partisan gridlock so it can’t do any of the things the public wants (restoring net neutrality, restoring media consolidation rules).
As is usually the case, Comcast didn’t much want to talk about why it throws money at people trying to destroy democracy:
By the end of the 2021, the Philadelphia-based cable giant had not only resumed giving to those candidates, but increased its contributions throughout 2022 to $365,500, becoming the second-biggest donor to election deniers among the tech and telecom firms. Comcast didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The mainstream press being, well, the mainstream press, Bloomberg chooses to inform its readers that telecom companies are lobbying radical anti-democracy insurrectionists and conspiracy theorists to “boost broadband rollout”:
Conversely, telecom companies and semiconductor makers want more government aid for programs to boost broadband rollout and domestic manufacturing. That requires developing relationships with newly empowered Republicans.
Most of the federal COVID and infrastructure broadband funding has already been assigned. And most of the dictating of who gets that money is being determined on the state level, not the federal. Bloomberg just somehow forgets to mention that AT&T and Comcast have been working tirelessly, arm in arm with the GOP, to keep the FCC mired in partisan gridlock in perpetuity.
All told, most of the claims by corporations that they’d be more discerning about their campaign financing in the wake of January 6 wound up being bullshit. And any interest in campaign finance reform in the wake of this giant middle finger to democracy appears similarly hollow.
Authoritarian regimes are very good for business if you are the top player, in bed with the dictator of the moment. Let’s not forget Bayer, Volkswagen etc profited a lot from the 3rd Reich. This mentioning the most well known case but there are tons of them.
Fascism is the emergency button of free, unrestrained capitalism.
“Authoritarian regimes are very good for business if you are the top player, in bed with the dictator of the moment.”
Short term.
Over time they all eventually fail.
Bayer, VW etc are still running strong. Sure the regimes may eventually fail but at what cost?
Not to mention these companies directly fund said regimes, let’s not forget it. There’s a big holding here (Brazil) called “Grupo Ultra” that was directly responsible for funding clandestine torture centers (most notably the DOI-CODI) of the 1964 dictatorship.
Pretty sure ‘of the moment’ implies a limited term such as ‘short’ (what is short, a few day? a week? a decade?, but also that these companies just find a new dictator to partner with once the current ones fail. They have no specific interest in these regimes other than their ability to do business profitably under them, they are amoral and greed-based organizations.
The same could be said of all corporations.
Yes, that is an inherent trait of all for-profit corporations.
That’s a major flaw in capitalism, because that greed undermines everything. Including the services these corporations provide.
'What's a little tyranny among business partners?'
AT&T, Comcast and Verizon: We don’t actually have a problem with attempted insurrection and/or those that would undermine democracy and the systems it’s built upon, all we really care about is making sure that we’re in good with whoever comes out on top so it doesn’t negatively impact our profits.
Everyone gets tossed under the buss as authoritarian regimes eat themselves. There needs to be an other, someone to hate.
To put it bluntly: Fascism always becomes an ouroboros.
No matter where you move to in the US, there’s a good chance Internet costs an unreasonable amount and is unreasonably slow. That could change, but it’d mean actually regulating these companies. Nationalizing ISPs seems like a double-edged sword, but that might work.
I think this is another area where people have an opportunity to come together to build more WCNs and NISPs. Again, I feel like there’s a resurgence of interest in actually learning tech skills that makes that more viable than it may have been years ago. It’s also a form of ‘mutual aid’ for people who need it and a form of resistance against big telecom and the CHUDs they donate money to.
I was away for a decade or so, but it’s amazing how techdirt readership has become actual commies.
I’m pretty sure communism has shitty internet too, bub.
This is about individuals working together to build something better instead of getting the shaft by greedy shitlords who want to provide less for a great cost to the consumer.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a communist or a capitalist if you engage in the kind of groupthink that you do. People are smarter than that, as well as more capable. Cooperating with others enables individual effort and talent and scale, which doesn’t depend on a government or a corporation.
That’s self-determination, not being weak and complacent like you are.
That concept is anathema to conservatives, who believe in “rugged individualism” and any similar bullshit.
That concept is also anathema to conservatives. For an example, look at Christian nationalists: They don’t want anyone determining their own religion for themselves.
Like you say, their rugged individualism is bullshit. Of all the people in society, they are the most reliant on others, which is why I bring it up: the commenter I was replying to doesn’t understand how individuals work with other to create a communal effort. He simply and hypocritically just wants his, even if he has to lie, steal, and work to destroy others to get it.
Self-determination is a cornerstone of being free, though. So that makes them authoritarian trash, engaged in violent groupthink, which by the standards of America’s ideal values is traitorous in addition to simply being anti-human. Sadly we have a long history of that kind of thinking in this country, but it doesn’t make it right to think Christianity should determine the basis for everything.
Since communism was brought up, it makes sense that modern conservatives love the post-Soviet Putin, because deep in their hearts they all want to be little Stalins. They want to rule over everyone and control their minds, and work them to death if they prefer actual free thought or self-determination. This is why they imagine terrifying FEMA camps and such, because that’s the kind of concentration camp they want us in.
After all, that’s what ICE (and etc) already does to perfectly innocent people who are simply coming to America because of the promise of freedom and a better future, to work hard as is the supposed American way, and to flee the violence and depredation that America probably inflicted on their home country through some kind of corporate and/or government vampirism.
I’d say it’s more a mix of wanting to be rulers and wanting to be ruled. They like the idea of having authority over others, yes. But they also like the idea of an authority figure saying what is and isn’t acceptable in black-and-white terms. That means no more having to think for themselves about…well, anything, really. Christian nationalists flock to authoritarian ideology because they already have such an authority figure in their lives; what they want is the power to force their version of God’s ideology on everyone else.
cuz it’s communism, you dumbshit. He literally was talking about “nationalizing” companies.
Government literally never does a job better than private industry does.
Where companies abuse a monopoly or duopoly position, they almost ALWAYS do it with government’s explicit help.
How are you this fucking dumb?
so……working communally, then? But definitely not communism?
A long time ago I was taught what to dislike about communism, seemingly it has all come to fruition via the republican party antics. I am no longer as sure as I was about what/who is/are commies. Seems a lot of republicans/conservatives have visited russia recently, not that it proves anything tho.
I doubt many who spew the term commie actually know what it is supposed to mean.
There are as many ways to look at communism as there are people thinking about it, I guess… really all ‘commie’ is now is an empty pejorative directed at people who the replier doesn’t find to be fascistic enough. A bit like ‘woke’, but outdated; which I guess squares with Matthew M Bennett’s claim of coming out of a decade long time capsule, if only he’d go back in for another ten decades.
you literally spoke of nationalizing companies, you moron, that is communism at it’s very heart and definition.
If you can’t understand the distinction between nationalization and communism, you should stop calling people ‘morons’.
All you’re doing is making yourself look like what you’re accusing me of being. And I get it, you thrive on projecting your insecurities; it still means you’re the one who lacks the ability to comprehend here.
I was not aware that the Soviet Union, Maoist China and the Latin American Communist Movement suddenly revived and became major regional and international power blocs.
(They aren’t. Putin is a tinpot dictator, modern China is a totalitarian dystopia and Latin America isn’t a hotbed of communist activity .)
I guess we could all be ‘Vietnamese cyber-troops’… is that a real thing or just a paranoid isolationist fantasy? It’s actually the first I’ve heard about Vietnamese troll farms, but I don’t already know every.
https://rsf.org/en/vietnam-s-cyber-troop-announcement-fuels-concern-about-troll-armies
Apparently, it is.
I’ll take Reporters Without Borders’ word that it’s not a paranoid fantasy, then. Well, I’m pretty sure none of us are Vietnamese cyber-troops here, but I could be wrong. I have no way of knowing.
Still, as far as I know that makes it really unlikely that the entire readership of TechDirt is communist internet trolls.
I think if anyone was simply from Vietnam and/or a Communist they would have no issue in pointing that out about themselves, though. Nobody I’ve talked to on the internet who espoused communism was remotely shy about it, quite the opposite. Which… I guess everyone needs a hobby.
Obvious troll is obvious.
The ‘I am the prodigal libertarian cuck who has returned to bleat conspiracy theories at you’ vibe really gave it away.
In which penal institute?
He never got that far, he’s just been jerking off to scat porn this whole time.
Not to kink shame or anything.
Better yet, split the ISP from the connection providers, as that allows multiple ISP’s to compete with each other without duplicating the expensive infrastructure.
Does their ability to compete solve anything when the telecom industry has repeatedly been broken up them glommed back together over time and colluded where it hasn’t?
Why should they have any power at all unless there’s no profit motive involved? And in that case cooperation becomes more useful than competition for… what?
Making changes stick requires an effective regulatory agency, and that means removing party control via party appointed commissioners. The patronage that goes with that, and the commissioners having an eye on the next job are what cripple the regulatory agencies in the US.
Yeah, that’s why I feel nationalization would be a double-edged sword even without corporations in the picture. There’s no guarantee of an organization regulating things even then, that will consistently work in favor of the public as it’s supposed to.
One election and regulation gets gutted, as nationalization would. That’s why I believe it has to be taken on by each of us instead of leaving it to corporations and the government.
oh gawd, how dare people who disagree with me exist?
And continue to disagree with me!?! THE OUTRAGE!
Nor are they insurrectionaists, you twit.
Sounds like something something an insurrectionist boot-licker would say.
Maybe you’re right, since insurrection could at least have a redeeming quality if the insurrectionist was doing something to correct injustice like freeing slaves.
Let’s not sugar coat things like that, you guys are simply fascist terrorists who aren’t intent on improving anything. You’re not fixing anything, your not deconstructing things to anyone’s benefit.
And just because you goofy clowns continue to exist doesn’t entitle you to any kind of funding. It does entitle everyone else to expect you aren’t funded, though. You shouldn’t profit off of your terrorism and crimes.
“We need allies who are going to help us achieve a victory, not allies who are going to tell us to be nonviolent. If a white man wants to be your ally, what does he think of John Brown? You know what John Brown did? He went to war. He was a white man who went to war against white people to help free slaves. He wasn’t nonviolent. White people call John Brown a nut. Go read the history, go read what all of them say about John Brown. They’re trying to make it look like he was a nut, a fanatic. They made a movie on it, I saw a movie on the screen one night. Why, I would be afraid to get near John Brown if I go by what other white folks say about him.
But they depict him in this image because he was willing to shed blood to free the slaves. And any white man who is ready and willing to shed blood for your freedom—in the sight of other whites, he’s nuts. As long as he wants to come up with some nonviolent action, they go for that, if he’s liberal, a nonviolent liberal, a love-everybody liberal. But when it comes time for making the same kind of contribution for your and my freedom that was necessary for them to make for their own freedom, they back out of the situation. So, when you want to know good white folks in history where black people are concerned, go read the history of John Brown. That was what I call a white liberal. But those other kind, they are questionable.
So if we need white allies in this country, we don’t need those kind who compromise. We don’t need those kind who encourage us to be polite, responsible, you know. We don’t need those kind who give us that kind of advice. We don’t need those kind who tell us how to be patient. No, if we want some white allies, we need the kind that John Brown was, or we don’t need you. And the only way to get those kind is to turn in a new direction.”
— Malcolm X
Exactly; I don’t think the commenter I was replying to deserves to be elevated to the level of what Malcolm X is talking about; he is not a true ally nor an accomplice in seeking justice. I’m glad you caught my reference.
You can’t be an Insurrectionist (i.e. against those in power, usually government) AND a “bootlicker” you absolute god damned moron.
You didn’t even make enough sense to begin arguing with you otherwise.
I think if your ability to comprehend things is that lacking, you should stop calling people ‘morons’.
There’s a few conservative commentors who, shockingly enough, aren’t flagged every time they open their mouth.
They don’t insult the regulars and the owner.
They don’t harrass the owner into shutting down their site.
They certainly have stupid opinions at times, but tend to be civil.
Guess who does all 3? TERRORISTS LIKE YOU.
Also, thanks for admitting you’re one of them.
There’s a few conservative commentors who, shockingly enough, aren’t flagged every time they open their mouth.
That’s the kicker, if they’re not using the modern US definition of ‘conservative’ that is ‘bigot or otherwise toxic jackass too cowardly to own their own actions and who thinks that claiming being scum is a political position will shield them from criticism’ unless a poster outright claimed to be a ‘conservative’ of another sort most people likely wouldn’t think to apply the label and would care even less.
Technology Moved Forward Without Them
If the Internet pipes started out as water pipes, delivering quality content and information to those connected, those same pipes have been converted into sewer pipes, with a different purpose entirely.
Its the same concept of your favorite restaurants service/quality going down the tubes. You went there for the food and now all they serve is inferior emotions and crappy food. You go somewhere else, never to return. Calling them “inferior service providers” is a modern label for them.
The innovation available in 2022 leaves the sewer system behind. The speeds are getting so fast with offline networking and the storage is getting so big. There is no need to be connected to the digital slums. The quality information and content is elsewhere.
Only people raised in digital slums use degraded vocabulary about inferior emotions. The inferior service provider disease.
No offense, but most of what is on the internet doesn’t qualify as “quality content”. It’s GIGO much of the time and it’s apparent because it’s Garbage-at-Scale now due to the sheer availability of for-profit internet services. If you have money you get to dump want more trash on the internet than someone like me flinging shit at shitbirds in comments sections.
Irrationally you attribute verbiage to internet access, while being needlessly ableist and tone-trolling. Good job, asshole. Just shit all over everything.
This is why I’d rather be able to just make all my meals at home, so turdgrabbers like you quit making shit sandwiches and dumping them onto the internet.
What is a digital slum you Nazi? Your using the phrase ‘degraded vocabulary’ like that is a bit of a giveaway, you weird fascist.
