As Many Suspected, Elon’s Claims Of Jet Account Helping His Stalker Turned Out To Be Bogus
Last week when Elon Musk banned the ElonJet account, then banned a bunch of reporters for talking about it, and then insisted that they had tweeted out his “assassination coordinates” leading to a crazed stalker to jump on a car with his child in it, some were… skeptical. I wasn’t sure it made sense to weigh in on the details of the “stalker” situation without more info, though it never made sense that a stalker would find the jet tweets particularly useful — especially when flying into an airport as massive as LAX.
That said, reporters Taylor Lorenz and Drew Harwell, both excellent tech reporters who were both suspended from Musk’s Twitter over the last few days, have a more complete story of the stalker, including talking to the guy. And it’s pretty damn clear that it has literally nothing to do with the ElonJet account, which did not dox him, nor help the crazed guy.
A confrontation between a member of Elon Musk’s security team and an alleged stalker that Musk blamed on a Twitter account that tracked his jet took place at a gas station 26 miles from Los Angeles International Airport and 23 hours after the @ElonJet account had last located the jet’s whereabouts.
The guy in question, definitely seems troubled. But there’s little indication he was actually a “stalker.” It even sounds entirely possible that he, in a troubled state, just happened into the same gas station as Elon’s security. Lorenz and Harwell tracked down the car’s owner (probably because Musk, uh, doxed the license plate by revealing it on Twitter). The car had been rented out via the car-sharing service Turo, and the owner revealed who had rented it.
The car’s renter, Brandon Collado, confirmed in interviews with The Post that he was the person shown in the video. He also provided The Post with videos he shot of Musk’s security guard that matched the one Musk had posted to Twitter.
In his conversations with The Post, Collado acknowledged he has an interest in Musk and the mother of two of Musk’s children, the musician known as Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher. Boucher lives in a house near the gas station.
In his communications with The Post, Collado, who said he was a driver for Uber Eats, also made several bizarre and unsupported claims, including that he believed Boucher was sending him coded messages through her Instagram posts; that Musk was monitoring his real-time location; and that Musk could control Uber Eats to block him from receiving delivery orders. He said he was in Boucher’s neighborhood to work for Uber Eats.
I’m not sure I’d take the “interest” in Musk and Grimes as particularly confirmed, given that he was making “several bizarre and unsupported claims” during the conversation. It really does seem like he’s just a guy who needs help who happened into the parking lot of the gas station at a coincidental time, not because of any stalking.
The incident took place at the gas station on Tuesday, Dec. 13, approximately 15 minutes before the station closed, according to its manager, Daniel Santiago, who was working that night. Santiago said he was surprised when the car Collado was driving pulled into the Arco station and into the space next to Santiago’s car, which is not a normal location for a customer to park.
He said the incident was caught on the gas station’s security camera and that footage had been turned over to the South Pasadena police on Thursday.
According to the video of the incident that Musk posted, the member of Musk’s security team confronted Collado sitting in the car wearing gloves and a hood. “Yeah, pretty sure. Got you,” the Musk security team member can be heard saying on the video.
Perhaps he is a stalker, but either way, there’s basically zero evidence to suggest any of this has to do with the ElonJet account, or “assassination coordinates.”
And, of course, when Lorenz tweeted at Musk to see if he’d answer the email questions she and Harwell had sent him, Elon’s response was… to ban her from Twitter.
Musk later reversed the ban, though Drew remains suspended unless he removes a tweet that does not dox him or even point to a live ElonJet account (and which actually cites me).
The free speech is just overwhelming.
Didn’t he claim the guy leapt on the hood of the car? Was there any proof of that?
Re:
Here is Musk’s tweet about Lil Nas X and a stalker climbing on the hood of a car.
Re: Re:
Not Lil Nas X. Lil X. He’s talking about his son, who he calls X. Not the rapper.
Re: Re: Re:
My eyes must not be working today as I kept reading lil nas X, but yes, you’re right.. Lil X is his son. At least I’ve made my Monday mistake for the day.
Re: Re: Re:2
Easy mistake to make. I made the same assumption till I was reminded that he named his son something not even a parent would want to say out loud in full.
That makes it simultaneously less weird (defending your son rather than a random rapper is understandable) and more weird (why is he publicly complaining about an attack that he apparently didn’t file a police report about?).
Re: Re:
I mean, someone stalking Lil Nas X makes more sense and is a bigger reason for concern for sure because Lil Nas X actually has talent and a sense of humor.
I feel like we’re all missing the real story here, which is that Grimes has a secret boyfriend that Elon Musk is having his ‘security’ losers follow and harass to the point of Grimes’ secret boyfriend losing his mind.
Either that or he really is a stalker, but is stalking Grimes and not Elon Musk or their… literal baby. Honestly, I am not as well-versed in Taylor Lorenz reporting as her fans and haters seem to be, but the story was pretty sparse on details that painted a picture of anything that made sense.
For all we know, this dude could be Elon Musk’s coke dealer. Which would explain a lot. It makes more sense than a conspiracy involving the long-hated (by Elon Musk and fans) ElonJet tracker, you don’t have to have enough money to hire rocket engineers you later fire for bullshit reasons to do the math on that.
Honestly, the character assassination of Jack Sweeney is really perverse and it’s the only assassination attempt going on related to this. That kid worked hard to code something cool and useful to impress a man who only reacted to it with extreme paranoia and frankly insulting offers to take it down. Now Musk’s cult is talking about that as if Sweeney was endangering Musk and extorting him; physically he’s probably in more danger than Musk ever is because of how ardent Musk cultists are.
What Sweeney did endanger was the impression Elon Musk cares about the future of life, aka Elon Musk doesn’t care about carbon pollution (the supposed selling point of his overpriced electric cars) as much as he cares about getting billions in government subsidies and pretending he’s cool or something.
And amazing Taylor got unbanned then immediately rebanned for having posted a tweet showing other services where she is active.
The truly sad thing is that the Elmo faithful are totes bought into the idea that somehow saying where the jet is, IN THE FSCKING SKY, is telling crazed stalkers where to assassinate him.
The feds are sorta dim but they do manage to stop people from getting surface to air missiles & most stalkers don’t have billions to piss away on buying silly things they have no concept of how to use. (stares)
The fact that one of his children was in the car was mentioned to trigger more concern for HIM… who was no where near the incident that amounted to a nothing event.
Skin thinner than graphene, perpetual victim of all the bad things (ignore him doing the same things to others), and all around POS…. Elmo
Obvious Guilt
Taylor Lorenz knew she was involved in prior doxxing, and she deleted her entire past twitter history to try to cover it. So-called journalists ought not get special privileges. When a schizo knows that your jet landed and you’re in town, doxxing becomes a threat.
Re:
You assume that Elon is always in his jet when it flies anywhere, and that is a false assumption.
Re: Re: Re:
I’ve loaned my car to others when they were in a pinch. Still, it’s a good bet that if you find my car, then I’m nearby. Elon and his family are probably in the same situation. It doesn’t need to be 100% of the time to be a threat.
Re: Please Don’t Feed Koby
After looking at other comments threads on Musk & Twitter and how folks kept feeding and feeding all the trolls that showed up, I implore you: Do not feed Koby or others like them. We can do better than having discussions being back and forth with bad-faith trolls.
Re: Re:
Just because we (I) can doesn’t mean we (I) will.
Re: Re:
The constant problem with accounts like Koby’s is that while he’s a liar that keeps repeating the same fantasies ad nauseum until he decides to bail and repeat the arguments already corrected on other threads on the next one, there’s enough there for casual observers to be fooled into thinking they have a point.
Left unchecked, the uninitiated can be left thinking they have actually said something of value, and we’ll never get the chance to correct the lurkers who spread the misinformation. So, some people have to be addressed even if they won’t ever learn from the mistakes themselves.
Re: Re: Re:
I see this argument a lot. I disagree with it. Engaging with trolls constantly, it lends them an air of legitimacy, like their arguments are actually worth engaging with. Flagging the trolls so their comments get hidden, and moving on to post something more constructive in the same comments thread would have more of an impact, IMO.
Re: Re: Re:2
It’s tricky. Most sites have way more lurkers than people who actively engage in conversation. When the trolls whine about being flagged here because they have an “opposing” idea, many might believe them. They claim it’s because an echo chamber flags them, but if you explain why they’re wrong it can be more useful to the casual observer.
I’ve learned a lot over the years on sites where people smack down a troll over what they said, so while this might be frustrating to regular readers I don’t think it’s wasted effort.
Re: Re: Re:2
Doesn’t stop them from flooding the comments section with garbage.
Flagging is good, but can only do so much.
Re: Re: Re:3
Flagging is fine, but the response is often to whine about the flagging, claiming that they’re being “censored” for “opposing views”. Some might believe that.
As annoying as it is for people who read it over and over, it does have to be explained why they’re not being censored, and why it’s lies, disinformation and trolling they’re being flagged for and not honestly held factual opposition.
Re:
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to prevent any privately owned interactive web service from hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service would otherwise host without issue?
Re: Re:
…you realize the FBI actually did that, right? They gave twitter lists of who to ban.
Re: Re: Re:
Let’s assume that’s true.
Did the FBI threaten or coerce Twitter into banning accounts that were engaging in protected speech and expression?
Re: Re: Re:2
There’s literal proof. I would argue that anything from the FBI is an implicit threat, but courts have ruled on this — it doesn’t matter if Twitter is happy to go along, it’s still a government directed suppression of speech. It directly violates the 1st amendment.
Stop being an apologist.
Re: Re: Re:3
Show me the proof that the FBI demanded that Twitter ban specific accounts.
And you’d be wrong, if only because Twitter could’ve legally ignored the FBI’s suggestions—unless, of course, you have proof of an explicit threat of punishment for failure to follow those suggestions. And if you do have that proof, now would sure be the best time to show it off.
Fuck the FBI. (To the FBI agent assigned to watch my posts: Yeah, I said what I said, big whoop, wanna fight about it?)
Re: Re: Re:3
… hallucinated nobody possessing the mental capacity to understand law and speech, ever.
Re: Re: Re:3
This seems to be what you’re referring to: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-employees-notified-twitter-workers-users-potentially-violate-terms-service-twitter-files
If so, you’re mischaracterizing it.
“Hello Twitter contacts, FBI San Francisco is notifying you of the below accounts which may potentially constitute violations of Twitter’s Terms of Service for any action or inaction deemed appropriate within Twitter policy.”
That’s not telling them to ban anyone. It’s pointing out that the accounts might be violating Twitter’s policy, which Twitter created and which Twitter enforces.
The other side of it is the actual tweets in question were literally voter misinformation just before election day. Would you suggest the government has no business encouraging businesses to not allow outright voter misinformation? Are you actually going to argue against fair elections?
And Twitter literally suspended three of the accounts, but didn’t ban them and sent one to another employee for a different type of review. So by their own actions, Twitter employees showed they didn’t feel pressured to ban the accounts and they simply applied their own normal actions to the accounts when dealing with rule violations.
How was that different than any other person notifying Twitter of possible rule violations?
They literally provide and encourage the reporting of rule violations!
https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/twitter-report-violation
Re: Re: Re:
So you don’t think that the FBI should share information about terrorist groups and their Twitter usage… to Twitter?
And what was the punishment to Twitter if they refused to do what the FBI wanted?
Re: Re: Re:
This is false for anyone who can actually read the released documents. They highlighted accounts and asked Twitter whether or not those accounts violated the company’s policies. Just like your or I could report accounts. Twitter sometimes found they did… and often found they did not.
Re: Re: Re:2
That’s a list of who to ban, you fucking walnut.
Stop trying to gaslight people you sack of shit.
Re: Re: Re:3
Yes or no: Did the FBI explicitly demand that Twitter ban those accounts reported to Twitter by the FBI?
Re: Re: Re:3
There is not, Matthew. Here is what Matt Taibbi showed.
https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1603857573219819529
It does not show a list of who to ban. It says, pretty clearly (again, for those who can read) “FBI San Francisco is notifying you of the below accounts which may potentially constitute violations of Twitter’s Terms of Service for any action or inaction deemed appropriate within Twitter policy.”
They literally say “hey, we think these accounts MIGHT POTENTIALLY violate Twitter policy, and you choose whether or not you agree and whether to take action OR NOT.
That is not a list to ban. If you can read.
Indeed, throughout the Twitter files, we see examples of Twitter pushing back on the FBI, such as here, where the FBI seeks to avoid using legal process to ask Twitter for info, and Twitter says “no, dude, get a warrant.”
https://twitter.com/ShellenbergerMD/status/1604888013422485505
I have receipts. I’m not gaslighting anyone. I’m telling the truth. You have screeching nonsense and a closed mind influenced by idiots who you took to be your gods.
Re: Re: Re:2
And the fact that when Twitter did ban those accounts, they did so with greater justification than Musk’s recent reporter purge, just escapes the notice of guys like Matthew. smh
Re: Re: Re:3
You can think it’s justified or not (fucking dumb that you do) but the fact that it was government directed makes it absolutely illegal.
Re: Re: Re:4
No, terrorist.
Tipoffs are NOT demands.
And if it is a demand, show me the fucking paperwork.
I assume there ahould be ACTUAL PAPERWORK done for this. Singapore regularly forces these demands onto a ton of social media sites and blogs and whatnot and there’s ALWAYS paperwork involved.
Re: Re: Re:4
“the fact that it was government directed makes it absolutely illegal”
It really doesn’t. An actual order they would have to abide by under penalty of law would, but the way this actually happened is no different to if they said “hey, please investigate the account of this random Muslim we think is violating the T&Cs”.
Something tells me you’d have been fine with that one, though.
Re: Re: Re:4
This is hilarious.
“This FBI agent told me my shoelaces were untied! The government is pressuring me to tie my shoes! That’s illegal!!!1!!1!”
Did you think it was illegal for the CDC to tell you that you should be washing your hands to prevent the spread of germs?
But let’s get serious. If you think it’s illegal, you must have a citation of a law or a court ruling that says so, right? You wouldn’t just be talking out of your ass, surely?
So… [citation needed]
Re: Re: Re:
… said nobody not on hallucinogens, ever.
Re: Re: Re:
Unless you have a link to some evidence nobody else has seen… no they didn’t. If you’re referring to the “twitter files”, I suggest you read them yourself, not rely on someone else’s interpretation of them, because that’s not what they said.
Re: Re: Re:2
Twitter files #6 literally has that.
Re: Re: Re:3
Ah, I see, you’re conflating “please investigate these things which we believe might constitute a ban” with “please ban these accounts”.
The thing is, there requests are received all the time, and site that get them make decisions based on recommendations. They’re not always banned.
It might be useful to pretend that they simply followed bidding here, but the overall evidence doesn’t really show anything other than an effort to follow guidelines and leads that come from elsewhere. Sometimes these are things that are clearly in violation of guidelines (no, Hunter’s dick pics are not valid tweets despite the attempts to obfuscate what was in the deleted tweets), sometimes not.
But, I don’t see evidence that there was a list of accounts to block, that had action take against them without corroborating investigation into their violations. In which case, it doesn’t really matter where the initial information came from.
Do you have evidence of where Twitter just blocked an account on the behest of the FBI or other government agency without proper investigation? Because, I do find “Twitter account violated T&Cs but they were wrong to be blocked because the FBI told them about it” to be weak.
Re:
… said nobody not on hallucinogens, ever.
Re:
Then Elon should stop sucking authcap dick, then.
Same goes to you, terorist.
Re:
[citation needed]
[citation needed]
Elon Musk has doxxed personal information.
[citation needed]
This article literally details how the flight information (which doesn’t tell you who’s on board) didn’t help this random guy find him. So how are you purporting that knowing someone is in town is a threat?
Taylor Lorenz is trash who has doxxed private citizens.
That’s what she was banned for, btw. “Excellent Tech Reporter”……omg. That’s how I know how far you’ve fallen or that you were never what I thought you were.
I get that you hate Musk, personally, but you’re using this (as is most of the press) to avoid talking about how the FBI actually, directly, told Twitter who to censor. They gave them lists. Actual proof has been released, now. But you’d rather talk about petty drama than things that matter.
You were directly, completely wrong. Possibly on purpose.
Your word is shit, Masnick.
Taylor Lorenze is garbage
Who was banned for doxxing (private citizens, btw) not anything she said about Musk.
The fact you call her an “excellent tech reporter” is a sign of how far you’ve fallen. (she’s not even a tech reporter, she’s more a social media gossip columnist)
I get it, you hate Musk, but that doesn’t mean you get to ignore the FBI ACTUALLY directing who to ban.
Delete your blog.
Re:
You can easily delete it from your existence by simply not clicking on it anymore.
Re:
…says the guy who whines about the FBI demanding censorship on Twitter.
Re:
So, who’s the one threatening people to delete their blog, terrorist?
Certainly not the FBI, who, despite being government thugs, aren’t threatening people… yet.
Re: Show us on the doll where Mike touched you
“Delete your blog.”
How fucking triggered are you bro?
Re:
No. Twitter’s own report to Lorenz said she was banned for linking to other social media. So, perhaps it’s Twitter who is lying?
I know, I know, that your lord and savior Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald say that about her, but as someone who has followed her reporting work for many years, she is an excellent reporter. Hell, THIS story that we’re talking about right now, on which her name is in the byline, is a carefully reported story, that involved finding multiple people and getting their side of the story and presenting it fairly.
I see no “social media gossip” in the story. Maybe you should stop believing the things that Tucker/Glenn say. Taylor has always been a great reporter.
I have no hatred for Musk. I wish he’d do a better job of running Twitter. And I already responded above PROVING you were wrong when you say the FBI was directing people who to ban. Because there remains no evidence to support that.
Re:
[citation needed]
I don’t see any evidence of that.
[citation needed]
And no, Twitter Files #6 doesn’t support that claim. A list of accounts to investigate is not a list of accounts to ban.
Re:
Matthew M Bennett posting on Techdirt is the intellectual equivalent of someone bringing a knife to a gunfight.
And a pretty fucking dull knife at that…
Poor snowflake was triggered. You may need to find your safe space.
Re:
That was in reference to Mr. Bennett and his overreactions.
You can easily delete it from your existence by simply not clicking on it anymore.
Possibly victm blaming but ....
The “security” firm carrying his son had to stop for gas? Elon needs to find a new security firm.
Re:
Pretty sure that Elon Musk’s four private jets (that he owns, not counting any that his companies own or he might rent for whatever reason, but those too) all have to refuel with fossil fuels.
A bigger fail is Elon Musk using security guys as nannies and being an absentee parent, it’s not hard to see why his adult daughter disowned him as soon as she could; clearly he (like many old people) has a disdain for younger people like her and the kid who made the plane trackers.
Given that he likes to date younger women, that disdain probably has extended to all his baby-mommas too. Especially his latest several; I feel sorry for those latest kids too though.
Inspector Elon Clouseau on the job
If one’s intent is to rid users who criticize you, it is best not to draw attention to the fact you canceled their access. What does Elon do? He draws additional attention, extends the news cycle for his dastardly actions, and as a bonus, adds more evidence he can’t be trusted. One can’t help to imagine, in his own mind, he is so proud of himself for pulling another fast one on the media.
'How dare you question me?! Banned!'
Nothing like responding to a request to clear up some ‘inconsistencies’ in the story you used to go on a purge of reporters by banning the two asking, even if temporarily for one of them, to show the world how much you value free speech and continue to have the moral high ground.