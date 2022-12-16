Yes, Elon Musk Is Fucking Up Twitter; But No, The Government Has No Business Getting Involved
So, yes, I’ve written a few things now on Elon’s silly excuses for his frantic speedrun through the content moderation learning curve. It’s getting more mainstream press because of journalist accounts getting banned (including, this morning, Insider’s Linette Lopez, who did not post any “doxing” info but has reported critically on Musk for years, which lead to him harassing her).
And while Musk’s fans have been (hilariously, frankly) trying to defend these decisions by (1) claiming this is somehow “different” because it’s about “safety” — an argument we cleanly debunked this morning — and (2) saying it’s okay because the “liberal” media are now screaming about censorship and free speech, so it’s all hilarious since everyone is switching positions. Except, I haven’t seen much of that supposed “switch.” Lots of people are pointing out that the reasons stated for these suspensions have been silly. And many more people are highlighting how hypocritical the statements and decisions made by Musk are. But most people readily recognize that he has every right to make dumb and hypocritical decisions.
There are a few, however, who do seem to be taking it further. And they should stop, because it’s nonsense. First up we have the EU, where the VP of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, is warning Musk that there will be consequences.
That’s her saying:
News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct. @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.
But being banned from private property doesn’t impact “media freedom or fundamental rights.” And it’s silly for Jourova to claim otherwise. No one has a “right” to be on Twitter. And even if the journalism bans are pathetic and silly (and transparently vindictive and petty) that doesn’t mean he’s violated anyone’s rights.
Some in the US are making similar claims, even though the 1st Amendment (backed up by Section 230) clearly protects Musk’s ability to ban whoever he wants for any reason whatsoever. Yet Jason Kint, the CEO of Digital Context Next, a trade organization of “digital media companies” — but which, in practice, often seems notably aligned with the desires of Rupert Murdoch’s news organizations — demanded Congressional hearings if Musk did not “fix this within an hour” (referencing the journalist suspensions).
But that’s silly. Again, his decisions are protected by the 1st Amendment. It’s his property. He can kick anyone out. Just like Fox News can choose not to put anyone on air who would call bullshit on “the big lie” or Rupert Murdoch. That’s their editorial freedom.
And I’d bet that if Congress hauled Lachlan Murdoch in for a hearing to demand he explain to them his editorial decision making practices for Fox News, Kint would be highlighting the massive 1st Amendment-connected chilling effects this would have on any of his member news organizations.
We can mock Musk’s decisions. We can highlight how nonsensical they are. We can pick apart his excuses and the ramblings of his fans and point out how inconsistent they are. But Musk has every right to do this, and that’s exactly how it should be. Getting government involved with editorial decisions leads down a dangerous road.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, congress, editorial discretion, elon musk, eu, free speech, jason kint, journalists, section 230, social media, vera jourova
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Yes, Elon Musk Is Fucking Up Twitter; But No, The Government Has No Business Getting Involved”
Section 230 fight
All mr Elon has done is light a new fire for the fix section 230 crowd to use.
It will happen. Very lame.
Re:
The problem with that idea, the majority of the “fix §230 crowd” are all the people who Elon has now allowed to return to Twitter, and are actively applauding Elmo’s current ban streak. And guess what, §230 is the first protection against lawsuits from Elmo’s moderation decisions.
Re: Re:
Very true. Government has no business getting involved; the fix is for private right of action, as a potential contract breech between individual users and platforms. Revise Section 230(c)(2)(A) to spell out the actionable categories, such as profanity, doxxing, death threats, or commercial spam, while also eliminating the “otherwise objectionable” loophole.
Really
Really?
“8. Federal intelligence and law enforcement reach into Twitter included the Department of Homeland Security, which partnered with security contractors and think tanks to pressure Twitter to moderate content.”
https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1603857551287730176
What’s the Copia Institute agian?
Re: Now that's an exteinction level insult!
It’s this bro.
https://copia.is/about/
Sorry/not sorry about the long Covid fucking up your memory.
Re:
So, how much space do you give up to Mike living rent free in your head?
I could see maybe an argument that banning links to competing social networking sites is anticompetitive, like how the court ruled in Epic v Apple that Apple can’t ban apps from linking to alternative payment sites. But that’s the only example I can think of where it might be plausible to punish him for blocking certain speech on his platform (at least, under US law; I can’t speak to the UK or EU or anywhere else).
Course, there’s plenty else he’s doing that’s going to get him into trouble with various governments, from not paying people he owes money to to violating the FTC consent decree.
Musk being forced to testify to congress could be entertaining and satisfying, however a subpoena would, violate the first amendment if not in practice, in principal.
Re:
That didn’t stop them before when they had Zuckerberg and Dorsey dragged in, I doubt it will stop them this time either.
Forest through the trees
Um, the EU can’t force or expect to be able to choose who Musk can and cannot ban but they certainly can level sanctions including Twitter’s ability to operate in the EU, right? I’m not familiar with the EU’s Digital Service Act but the reference you’d made is to private property rights in the US.
I think Kint’s use of “hauled” is silly and I feel awful defending anything that man says but calling tech CEOs to testify for their company’s behavior is not unheard of, is it? Attempting to interfere with his editorial decisions is off limits but asking him explain his actions and pointing out the downsides and hypocrisy isn’t, is it?
As one who is frustrated by those who conflate constitutional freedom of speech with things that shouldn’t be conflated with the 1st amendment, I can understand the impulse to criticize. I’m just not sure that that either of these examples are clear cut examples of misunderstanding 1st amendment and private property rights.
Phase two looks to be going well.
“Nuke it from orbit, it’s the only way to be sure.”
All this stuff with Elon buying twitter really just highlights how warped the perception of twitter has become. Imagine someone saying:
or
Sounds quite absurd, doesn’t it? Yet at the end of the day, they and Twitter are fundamentally the same. The only differences are how popular they became, and what features they offer.
Yet because Twitter became by far the most popular, suddenly its micro-blogging service is treated as though it were essential communication and a new owner changing the ban criteria to suit his whims is treated as a grave violation of fundamental rights. What’s next? Governments demanding accountability because some journalist gets banned from Reddit?
Re:
Imho, it’s a sign that the company has gotten worryingly big, and has too few/weak competitors.
It’s not a violation of the first amendment, but the reason the first amendment exists is that it’s a bad thing if a single organization can censor people and/or topics from the realm of public discussion.
If a company has gotten so powerful that it approaches being able to do that, that’s a problem, for the same reason that we have anti-trust regulation: letting profit (or ego) driven corporations have too much market power leads to bad things.
I would think that their would be a plausible anti-trust complaint in the censoring of mastodon links: similar to how microsoft got issue with bundling IE ~20 years ago, or google prioritize it’s services over competitors in the search results.