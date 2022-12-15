Daily Deal: Phone Vine Plus Rear View Mirror Vehicle Phone Mount

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Get hands-free access to your phone conveniently displayed from your rearview mirror. Phone Vine Plus will maintain a steady grip on your device with the adjustable power grippers that expand to accommodate a phone up to 3.75 inches wide. The added pop-down feet give your phone extra support. Phone Vine Plus has the 360-degree rotating design of Phone Vine with the added 180-degree side-to-side angle adjustment allowing you to place your phone at the optimal viewing angle giving different lines of sight and supporting horizontal and vertical screen watching. Swing Phone Vine Plus to your co-captain in the passenger seat allowing them optimal viewing to help navigate or simply watch a movie on your next road trip. The clamp fits on the back of your rearview mirror and has padding for an added non-slip grip. The telescoping “vine” extends from 10 to 12 inches. It’s on sale for $17.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

