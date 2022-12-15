Greek Government Responds To Domestic Surveillance Controversy By Making Things Worse
Congress Is About To Make This Post Telling You When To Celebrate SCOTUS Justice Birthdays Illegal

Daily Deal: Phone Vine Plus Rear View Mirror Vehicle Phone Mount

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Dec 15th 2022 10:45am -

Get hands-free access to your phone conveniently displayed from your rearview mirror. Phone Vine Plus will maintain a steady grip on your device with the adjustable power grippers that expand to accommodate a phone up to 3.75 inches wide. The added pop-down feet give your phone extra support. Phone Vine Plus has the 360-degree rotating design of Phone Vine with the added 180-degree side-to-side angle adjustment allowing you to place your phone at the optimal viewing angle giving different lines of sight and supporting horizontal and vertical screen watching. Swing Phone Vine Plus to your co-captain in the passenger seat allowing them optimal viewing to help navigate or simply watch a movie on your next road trip. The clamp fits on the back of your rearview mirror and has padding for an added non-slip grip. The telescoping “vine” extends from 10 to 12 inches. It’s on sale for $17.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

1 CommentLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Daily Deal: Phone Vine Plus Rear View Mirror Vehicle Phone Mount”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
1 Comment

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Greek Government Responds To Domestic Surveillance Controversy By Making Things Worse
Congress Is About To Make This Post Telling You When To Celebrate SCOTUS Justice Birthdays Illegal
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...