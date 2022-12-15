Congress Is About To Make This Post Telling You When To Celebrate SCOTUS Justice Birthdays Illegal
The US Supreme Court has a big year ahead with lots of weighty matters to consider in 2023. But the seriousness of their job doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate each justice’s special day! If you would like to know when to fill your heart with warm birthday wishes for your favorite justice, here are all their birthdays in this handy convenient form.
First up next year is the Chief Justice, with Chief Justice Roberts celebrating his birthday on January 27. Being born in 1955, he will turn 68. Then, hot on his heels, the very next day is Justice Barrett’s birthday, with her, a 1972 baby, turning 51. It falls on a Saturday, though, so perhaps there will be cupcakes in chambers to celebrate both on Friday?
Then while we are celebrating Lincoln’s birthday it will also be time to celebrate Justice Kavanaugh’s birthday too, who, having been born in 1965, will be turning 58. After that, April Fool’s! Because back in 1950 Justice Alito was born on April 1 and now will be 73.
At the end of the month we’ll fete the 63rd birthday of Justice Kagan, honoring her birth on April 28, 1960. After that, the justices will all be hard at work, penning many of their most important decisions from the term, and hopefully in time that Justice Thomas and Justice Sotomayor can enjoy their 75th and 69th birthdays without stress on June 23 and June 25, respectively, with him having been born in 1948 and her in 1954 (again, one falls on the weekend, so the best day for cupcakes definitely seems to be that Friday).
But it’s possible that Justices Gorsuch and Jackson will have to go without cupcakes at court, what with their 56th and 53rd birthdays falling during the summer, before the justices may have reconvened to hear cases for the next term. Justice Gorsuch celebrates his birth on August 29, 1967, and Justice Jackson celebrates hers on September 14, 1970.
In any case, if you would like to know the best days to exude festive birthday vibes towards the Supreme Court, now you do. But you’d better copy down this information now, because Congress is poised to make this post illegal.
The problem is the DAJSPA (Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act), which is back and currently glued onto this year’s must-pass NDAA bill, where Congress likes to put lots of bad bills that would never pass scrutiny if their colleagues actually had a chance to think about and separately vote on them. Because if they did stop to think about this bill, they might then notice the glaring First Amendment problem in how it prohibits the sharing of truthful and otherwise lawful information that the public is entitled to know, and may even need to know. (As far as this post is concerned, see Sec. 5933(1)(A), which makes judges’ information subject to a prohibition against sharing, (4)(A) making the bill reach Supreme Court justices, and (2)(A)(viii) covering the full date of birth as data no one will be allowed to share. See also Sec. 5934(d)(1)(B)(i) with the basic prohibition against sharing this information, and (f) supplying penalties, if one does anyway, although note that some of this language may be in flux, but the core prohibition so far is not.)
It is true, of course, that the motivation behind this bill comes from the genuine and serious concern of wanting to make sure our federal judges and their families are safe. Our constitutional order depends on them being able to dispense justice without fear of harm, and there is absolutely no quarrel with Congress generally wanting to put policy measures in place to make sure the judiciary can’t be disrupted by threats of violence. The issue is with the specific measure chosen, which is neither constitutional nor effective.
This law attempts to forbid the sharing of publicly available, truthful information, which is not a prohibition the First Amendment can tolerate. It is anathema to the Constitution to restrict discussion of public information, including and especially about government officials. Yet that’s what this bill does: hobble civilian oversight over public officials by taking away access to the information needed to do it. And it would do so without delivering any measurable increase in safety, because security via obscurity only creates the illusion of security – those determined to do harm will still be able to discover what they need to do it. (Including because this bill only makes it illegal to share this information online, which is also an unconstitutional distinction between online and offline speech, which is all supposed to be protected. Although it’s not like banning the sharing of this information in any form would make this bill any better.)
But even superficially, some of our judges and justices are the most significant public figures in American life with tremendous influence and power over millions of lives. Surely the idea that a law could prevent us from tweeting or tooting about their birthdays in a way that gives away their ages (which is, at minimum, relevant for senior status) should serve as a pretty clear indicator of the significant problems with this bill. Because if legislation stands to produce this sort of absurd by-product, then it’s inevitably producing a lot more ill-considered consequences we also can’t afford, as any law that tries to prevent the sharing of truthful information always will.
To forestall immediate disaster this bill, at minimum, needs to be removed from any must-pass legislation that Congress intends to get through without further consideration before the end of the year. But it is doubtful that even any further consideration will ever be able to produce language that can successfully avoid the huge problems it portends, because at its very core what this bill intends to do is such a direct affront to what the First Amendment protects, and why.
Comments on "Congress Is About To Make This Post Telling You When To Celebrate SCOTUS Justice Birthdays Illegal"
Justices deserve more protections, because they are more equal than other people.
Re:
The government makes determinations regarding whether information regarding certain individuals is protected or not. And the supreme Court has ruled that in those cases it is not a violation of the first Amendment rather it is a reasonable exercise in the public good.
As an example information regarding confidential informants or persons in witness protection program cannot be disseminated.
Now obviously it’s not a national security issue however it is of interest to law enforcement to prevent harm against those persons.
Courts have long ruled that restricting personal information regarding individuals from dissemination to prevent harm against those people is legal and constitutional.
Again I would refer to the fact that the first amendment is not absolute the right to free speech is not absolute.
A let’s drive plotting of criminal acts onto means of communication that are much harder for the police to monitor bill. That’s not to say that they have been particularly good at monitoring plats being made without any encryption.
Re:
Once again things on techdirt are represented completely differently than in reality.
Since this is a commentary site, a place of public discourse, and almost journalism, there is a clear Free speech exemption clause in the bill.
I) the transfer of the covered information of the at-risk individual or immediate family if the information is relevant to and displayed as part of a news story, commentary, editorial, or other speech on a matter of public concern;
So this post would not be made illegal under the ACT even if the persons in question had magically somehow figured out Cathy Gellis was going to make a post about Supreme Court Justice’s birthdays and all the justices individually wrote to Cathy Gellis and stated please don’t disseminate our birthdays.
Yes that’s right the people in question have to actually make a request in writing that the individual or business that is going to disseminate the information not disseminate it.
the only blanket prohibition against dissemination is data brokers and government agencies.
I would recommend that the author and tector in general do a more in-depth reading of the actual billing question. If they had, they would have noticed that there was a free speech exemption.
Obviously you didn’t read the bill.
Firstly, the judge or immediate family member has has to request in writing that you do not disseminate the information.
Secondly even if the judge somehow magically finds out that you’re going to post something and asks in writing that you don’t,
Here is the Free speech exemption:
Exemptions
I) the transfer of the covered information of the at-risk individual or immediate family if the information is relevant to and displayed as part of a news story, commentary, editorial, or other speech on a matter of public concern;
so yeah your post wouldn’t be illegal because they didn’t know that you were going to post it. Or that anybody else was going to share it.
Re:
And then they “ask” you to take it down: What then?
Re: Re:
Well if it doesn’t meet the exemption you have to take it down.
An exemption is an exemption. Regardless of whether they ask you to remove it or not.
I mean it’s very clear that a reference site like Wikipedia having the birthdays of supreme Court justices available doesn’t violate the statute because students need reference data to write reports on supreme Court justices and education is a public concern.
I mean read the bill yourself and see if it’s such an onerous requirement that it has a chilling effect on speech.
Regardless what techdirt would have you believe the first amendment is not absolute. The government can constitutionally restrict speech regarding people, judges issue gag orders all the time and they are constitutional.
The government can compel speech. The 5th Amendment prohibition against self-incrimination disappears if the government removes punishment, in such cases the government has compelled speech, the witness cannot remain silent and it has been found to be constitutional.
Re: Re: Re:
Karl, just because you have longer posts doesn’t give you free range to be condescending towards people.
Re: Re: Re:2
I’m not being condescending.
It’s a common thread across several of the articles and many articles across multiple authors on techdirt that somehow the first Amendment provides absolute right to speech regardless of what the speech is and that the government has no reasonable basis for restricting speech.
That’s ridiculous and laughable on it’s face.
Libel, slander, fraudulent speech these are all illegal and the government is in effect censoring that speech constitutionally.
And let’s be 100% clear: I have no right at all to post on Cathy Gellis’s page. I post at her pleasure and her sufferance. This is a private forum and My first Amendment rights do not exist.
Re: Re: Re:3
I’ve never seen any Techdirt author declare—or even imply—that to be the case. Everyone here knows (or should know) the First Amendment has limits. (Hell, that’s why I use the phrases “legal speech” and “legally protected speech”.) What’s being discussed here is why this restriction on currently legal speech may not be reasonable even when taking other such restrictions into account.
Re: Re:
What’s even funnier, is that the statute identifies the birthday information as “the full date of birth”.
Meaning if you stated that a Justice was born in 1960, that doesn’t fall under the bill.
If you also stated the Justice was born March 27th, that doesn’t fall under the bill.
The wording of the bill does not say all the information regarding the birth date of a person at risk. It’s specifically States full birth date, meaning, any incomplete birthdate, regardless of whether you can add together incomplete birthdays and gather all the information, doesn’t run afoul of the statute.
The writers of the bill are a little bit touched but also the author of this article didn’t read the bill, rather shouted “you can’t abridge free speech” — but you can, constitutionally, and the court has found so multiple times.
My objection to this bill is simple:
The Supreme Court has already ruled that threats of being shot or having your home bombed, at a time when you’ve been shot at at your place of work and had your place of work bombed, is not sufficient grounds to prohibit publication of your personal information nor to bar the people making your threats from coming near your home.
The threat of being yelled at should likewise not be sufficient grounds to prohibit publication of the Justice’s personal information nor to bar protestors from gathering outside their homes.
Re:
Can you cite the case?
As far as preventing people who’ve made threats against you from coming near your home, that is what a restraining order is for.
I guarantee if you have evidence that someone is making a threat against you, you can file a restraining order against them in your circuit or district Court and they cannot come within x number of feet of your place of business your home or anywhere else that you are unless they also have a right to be somewhere in public where you just happen to be.
Now to the first Amendment and unprotected speech.
Incitement to violence, incitement to imminent unlawful action, and speech that’s integral to illegal conduct are not protected and there is a huge body of precedent and supreme Court rulings.
In fact it is unprotected speech to continually attempt to incite someone to commit suicide. The supreme Court refused to hear an appeal regarding a woman’s conviction in the case of her boyfriend’s suicide.
