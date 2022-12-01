Daily Deal: 10.1″ Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame with Photo/Video Sharing

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Send pictures and videos from your smartphone to eco4life Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame, from anywhere in the world using the eco4life App. This 10.1″ smart frame displays your photos in 1280×800 resolution, has built-in 16GB memory, and supports SD cards and USB. It’s on sale for $150.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

