Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is WarioBarker, responding to our post that suggested Elon Musk’s fans will never realize his actions at Twitter are exactly what they accused Jack Dorsey of doing before:

I disagree – they’ll recognize it, but consider it perfectly fine because Musk’s on their side.

In second place, it’s Rocky responding to a comment defending Musk’s silly Twitter poll about reinstating Trump:

We were told that the vast majority wanted Trump gone. Trump was an extremist. The poll dispelled the myth, and demonstrates that, despite years of demonization, he’s still in the majority.

No, you weren’t told that the vast majority wanted Trump gone, you were told that many wanted Trump gone and he was banned because he repeatedly broke the TOS and then he instigated an insurrection. Once again you are doing your history revisionism, I guess someone rooting for a liar see no problem in promulgating lies themselves.

But at least it was 40 hours that the platform was protected from disinformation.

Give us examples of disinformation that CBS has published. Go ahead, make our day. My guess is that you wont since you are a cowardly liar that’ll refuse to answer as usual.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out Bloof and one more comment about that Twitter poll:

Isn’t it amazing how the alleged twitter bot problem stopped being one the moment he realized that he could use them to justify a decision he was already planning to make?

Next, it’s That One Guy with a comment about Musk admitting his content moderation council was a charade to lure back advertisers:

Lying to the people who pay you, never a good look

Good luck getting any advertisers but the bottom of the barrel dregs to stay on or sign back on after that.

When you lie to advertisers about how you’re going to keep the site from turning into a cesspit, gleefully help it become a cesspit and then get outed as lying only a complete and utter fool at the companies involved in ads should take you at your word at that point.

At this point it’s not a matter of will Twitter burn to the ground, that is ensured so long as Elon helms it and it’s almost certainly well past saving even if he tried to offload it to some sucker today, rather the question is how quickly he’ll manage to destroy it.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Michael Craig with a comment about Musk’s hands-on approach to content moderation:

I’m pretty sure Elon has to make these moderation decisions as he is likely the only person still working at Twitter.

In second place, it’s yet another comment about the Trump poll, this time from an anonymous commenter:

Vox Populi, Vox Dei

A person is smart. People are dumb panicky, dangerous animals, and you know it.
— Agent Kay

“The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

This does not bode well for God.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, I guess we might as well stay on the Musk theme. First, it’s That Anonymous Coward with a comment about the unbanning of Trump:

Perhaps this is why he allowed Trump to come back, so he would have a bigger whining victim than himself on the platform.

Finally, it’s an anonymous comment about all the big advertisers fleeing Twitter:

I find it quite hilarious that the guy who was trying to get to Mars lost Mars.

That's all for this week, folks!


