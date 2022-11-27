Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is WarioBarker, responding to our post that suggested Elon Musk’s fans will never realize his actions at Twitter are exactly what they accused Jack Dorsey of doing before:
I disagree – they’ll recognize it, but consider it perfectly fine because Musk’s on their side.
In second place, it’s Rocky responding to a comment defending Musk’s silly Twitter poll about reinstating Trump:
We were told that the vast majority wanted Trump gone. Trump was an extremist. The poll dispelled the myth, and demonstrates that, despite years of demonization, he’s still in the majority.
No, you weren’t told that the vast majority wanted Trump gone, you were told that many wanted Trump gone and he was banned because he repeatedly broke the TOS and then he instigated an insurrection. Once again you are doing your history revisionism, I guess someone rooting for a liar see no problem in promulgating lies themselves.
But at least it was 40 hours that the platform was protected from disinformation.
Give us examples of disinformation that CBS has published. Go ahead, make our day. My guess is that you wont since you are a cowardly liar that’ll refuse to answer as usual.
For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out Bloof and one more comment about that Twitter poll:
Isn’t it amazing how the alleged twitter bot problem stopped being one the moment he realized that he could use them to justify a decision he was already planning to make?
Next, it’s That One Guy with a comment about Musk admitting his content moderation council was a charade to lure back advertisers:
Lying to the people who pay you, never a good look
Good luck getting any advertisers but the bottom of the barrel dregs to stay on or sign back on after that.
When you lie to advertisers about how you’re going to keep the site from turning into a cesspit, gleefully help it become a cesspit and then get outed as lying only a complete and utter fool at the companies involved in ads should take you at your word at that point.
At this point it’s not a matter of will Twitter burn to the ground, that is ensured so long as Elon helms it and it’s almost certainly well past saving even if he tried to offload it to some sucker today, rather the question is how quickly he’ll manage to destroy it.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Michael Craig with a comment about Musk’s hands-on approach to content moderation:
I’m pretty sure Elon has to make these moderation decisions as he is likely the only person still working at Twitter.
In second place, it’s yet another comment about the Trump poll, this time from an anonymous commenter:
Vox Populi, Vox Dei
A person is smart. People are dumb panicky, dangerous animals, and you know it.
— Agent Kay
“The voice of the people is the voice of God.”
This does not bode well for God.
For editor’s choice on the funny side, I guess we might as well stay on the Musk theme. First, it’s That Anonymous Coward with a comment about the unbanning of Trump:
Perhaps this is why he allowed Trump to come back, so he would have a bigger whining victim than himself on the platform.
Finally, it’s an anonymous comment about all the big advertisers fleeing Twitter:
I find it quite hilarious that the guy who was trying to get to Mars lost Mars.
That’s all for this week, folks!
wherein Dan goes "wut"
Somehow I not only ended up in one of these posts, but I got first place on the insightful side. Wasn’t expecting that.
Waiting for it.
That news comes out its a ‘trap’.
A way to get all the trump people and others of the sort, into 1 big pile.
To record, monitor and tag them for NEXT time.
Backed by the FBI and CIA, and many other Policing groups around the world. remember that last part. This is NOT a USA only system.
ugh
It feels like Elon has taken over TechDirt as well 🙁
Re:
Elon Musk burning Twitter to the ground is an ongoing major social/cultural event. For what reason shouldn’t it be something talked about on a regular basis by a tech blog?
Re:
A major social media platform that a bunch of people used has been taken over by an egotistical idiot who seems intent on driving it into the ground before the year is over and stumbles from one stupid move to another on a regular basis, why would that not be getting a lot of attention?
Re: Re:
If I may indulge in a bit of whataboutism, SBF and the collapse of FTX is also a huge tech-related story, yet TechDirt had been remarkably silent about it. Or maybe not so remarkably, since SBF was a major Democratic donor.
Re: Re: Re:
I should ask for my money back, if I were you. And use it to set up your own tech news site where you can take about all the democratic donors to your heart’s content, and make wild claims about the political bias on all the other tech sites as much as you like.
Re: Re: Re:
Never heard of either before you comment, are those social media platforms, private companies, or something else? Or put another way it’s pretty obvious why Twitter burning down is a big deal now why should the general public and/or a platform like TD care about the two you listed?
Also if you’re going to accuse the people running TD of avoiding particular stories because of political bias at last have the honesty to say so outright rather than using a bullhorn masquerading as a dog-whistle.
Re: Re: Re:
It may be a tech-related story, but it is actually a huge story financially due to the amount of money that has gone poof. The thing is, it’s the exact same story as all the others where a crypto-exchange fails but with slightly different details.
FTX didn’t collapse because of technical issues, it collapsed because it was poorly run and had no securities to handle a “run on the bank”. From a tech standpoint, there’s not much of a story here that hasn’t already been hashed out in different tech blogs and news.
TL;DR: The FTX collapse isn’t interesting from a tech-standpoint because the reason wasn’t tech-related.