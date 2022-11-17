Fact Check: Facebook’s Policy That Its Fact Checkers Can No Longer Check Trump Is Very, Very Bad
Quite possibly you heard that former President Donald Trump, who has spent the past two years in delusional denial about the fact that he lost the last election, and who continues to lead a dwindling coterie of equally delusional fans, has now announced his plans to run for re-election in 2024. This was widely expected, even as the Republican Party greatly underperformed during the midterms, with many blaming Trump’s delusions and the ridiculous way in which many candidates felt they needed to go along with those delusions.
Trump, of course, is free to do what he wants, but a few hours before the widely expected announcement, Meta sent around a notice to its fact-checkers that as soon as Trump (who is still banned from Facebook, though that suspension may end shortly) announces his return as a political candidate, that they can no longer fact check him:
The carve-out is not exclusive to Trump and applies to all politicians, but given the rate fact-checkers find themselves dealing with claims made by the former president, a manager on Meta’s “news integrity partnership” team emailed fact-checkers on Tuesday ahead of Trump’s announcement.
“Some of you have reached out seeking guidance regarding fact-checking political speech in anticipation of a potential candidacy announcement from former President Trump,” the Meta staffer wrote in the memo.
The company has long had an exception to its fact-checking policy for politicians.
Yes, this has been a long-term policy at Facebook, but it’s always been a profoundly stupid policy. Meta’s policy boss (and former politician), Nick Clegg, has defended the policy by saying:
We rely on third-party fact-checkers to help reduce the spread of false news and other types of viral misinformation, like memes or manipulated photos and videos. We don’t believe, however, that it’s an appropriate role for us to referee political debates and prevent a politician’s speech from reaching its audience and being subject to public debate and scrutiny. That’s why Facebook exempts politicians from our third-party fact-checking program.
It’s not difficult to understand where this policy comes from. The most charitable explanation for it is that political debates are inherently subjective, and people all across the political spectrum get pretty heated about different interpretations of such things, and any attempt to fact check those kinds of debates automatically becomes political, presenting a no-win scenario for Facebook. And therefore, the approach is to say “look, that’s for everyone else to decide; we’re just here letting the marketplace of ideas exist.”
That’s the charitable explanation.
A more realistic explanation, though, is that Meta’s leadership are a bunch of cowards. Choosing not to fact check politicians is inherently a political decision in and of itself. It’s the same sort of nonsense as social media sites that claim “we don’t do any moderation, because we don’t want to be arbiters of truth.” That’s not how any of it works, because users actually rely on these platforms as more than that.
Politicians require fact checking. More than almost anyone else.
And yes, people are always going to get mad at fact checking. They already do. But simply washing your hands of the problem as soon as someone becomes a politician is not some noble gesture. It’s cowardice, and trying to pretend you have no responsibility for anything.
It’s silly.
And, yes, I’m more on the side of believing that the impact of content on social media sites regarding politics is vastly overblown, and that people who think Trump got elected because of Facebook in 2016 are simply wrong. But, even so, if you’re going to have a third party fact checking operation at all, excusing politicians from it seems extraordinarily misguided. Given the context, it’s effectively inviting politicians to blatantly lie and deceive.
Yes, this policy has been in place for years. And it’s always been a bad policy. The company can and should do better. But that would require a backbone, something that Meta’s senior leadership has not shown a history of having when it comes to dealing with politicians.
Dont Torch Your Credibility
It’s worse than getting mad, it’s remembering a bad call. We’ve seen how numerous newspapers blew the call and alienated their customers. Apparently FB is unwilling to repeat this experiment for the benefit of either political party. Don’t make a bad call and cost anyone the election. Large organizations don’t stay large if half of the population resents you. Maintain a neutral point of view.
Re:
Guess what.. 1/2 the population will resent them for not fact checking obvious BS.
As was said in the article.. FB leadership are a bunch of cowards. They are not going to fact check the people that can pass all kinds of regulations on how they operate.
Re:
Let’s say a politician—doesn’t matter which party they belong to—tells a lie. That the statement is a lie can be easily proven by a quick Google search. Is it “neutral” for someone to say that the politician told a lie, or would that be going too far into “editorializing”? What determines whether saying “this statement is a lie” is a statement of fact or a partisan opinion? When, if ever, should a news source state that a politician’s lie is actually, provably, 100% a lie?
Re: Re:
‘Don’t fact check’ is not neutral at it inherently benefits liars and those willing to lie for their own benefit, while putting those that are honest at a disadvantage since they aren’t just making up whatever benefits them, and while this is problematic enough when applied to members of the general public when it comes to politicians it should be seen as a public duty to call out lies since they have or are looking to get the power to impact the lives of a bunch of people.
Re:
Do you feel the same way about Fox News?
Re: Re: Re:
Yes, it would have been better in the long run. But that ship has now sailed. Fortunately for them, they’re only resented by the 25% extreme left portion of the citizenry, so they’re crushing it in the ratings. But their fair and balanced strategy from yesteryear was key them getting off the ground, and could have continued into the future.
Re: Re: Re:
They were never fair and balanced. Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying.
Re: Re: Re:
Run away little coward.
Re: Re: Re:
Imagine being so far to the right you think the Fox News of the 90s and early 2000s that had thoroughly demented rightwingers like Matt Drudge and Glenn Beck was anywhere near the center of politics and dedicated to being fair and balanced.
I grew up with Rupert Murdoch’s poisonous right wing shtheaddery destroying the press in my country and have lived with the consequences of the policies he’s bullied and outright blackmailed politicians into enacting, nothing he has ever been involved with has ever been anything close to fair and balanced. The only time he ever backed anything close to a left winger was a neoliberal future war criminal and that was only because the people he wanted in power had fcked up so badly they were going to lose in spite of his best efforts and he didn’t want to be seen as backing a loser.
Re: Factcheckers are biased against lying
Our scientific discourse works by constant factchecking and trust in authorities and institutions and permanent pressure to work truthfully. That is the only way to guarantee progress of distributed knowledge.
Why is it that deterioration of distributed knowledge is a protected element of politics in a democracy, where decisions affecting everyone are made on behalf of everyone and with everyone being the stakeholder?
Politicians get to wield power on behalf of their constituents. If that does not provide the strongest reason for making sure that they are held to the truth in democratic systems, somebody has not understood the principal point of democracy.
And the most general and powerful mechanism for consensus-forming are media.
Re: Re:
It generally isn’t, which is why you largely see conservatives/right-wingers whining about fact checks: They don’t like outside expertise and distributed knowledge trying to burst their insular media/knowledge bubble. Incidentally, that also applies to a shitload of religious sects—like, say, the kinds of conservative Christian sects that closely align themselves with conservative politicians.
WTF? First the idiots at Twitter let the orange cheetoh keep his bullhorn for far too long, now the morons at Facebook will do something similar idiotic?
You can just take if for granted that if a politician says it, it’s false. Saves a lot of time and worry.
Re:
Yes, of course. All politicians are exactly as bad as Trump. Great job; you’ve nailed it.
That's not how it works
So, I’m a teacher. If I take the position of refusing to check to see if my students are cheating, and I tell my boss, “I’m simply not taking a position on whether cheating is being committed”, I’m going to get run through the ringer and held out by the MAGAs as an example of why public education is dying.
I think it’s reasonable that we hold candidates to the Presidency to the same basic standard that I expect a 15 year old to follow.
Re:
Small correction, you will be praised by all those MAGAs who cheat their way to passing grade.
Re: Re:
Debatable. Hypocrisy is a major human pastime. So is the “pull up the ladder behind you” mentality.
Re:
Teachers are placed in a position of authority by the parents themselves through the school board. FB understands they have no such authority, particularly over the subject of political disputes.
Re:
Does it concern you that politicians are making decisions bases on a fictional views of the world?
Re: Re:
Being a politician tends to correlate with some measure of smartness (yes, this is not absolute).
The most dangerous politicians are not those “making decisions bases on a fictional views of the world” but those selling decisions based on fictional views of the world.
And it is those who really need to get reined in by fact-checking. It is not clear what this implies in terms of legal responsibility of social media. The problem is that social media discourse is a powerful aggregator of power to influence people but there isn’t a similar go-to point of formal responsibility as with editorial media content.
So yes, this is a modern problem wanting answers. But half of the politicians are more interested in enabling misuse of a tool of power (and getting money out of it in some manner) rather than enabling it to become a responsive, responsible and reliable part of a robust public intercourse.
Re:
“Political dispute” would be something like two people disagreeing on the pros and cons of their respective ideologies.
A politician spreading misinformation or straight-up lying is absolutely something Facebook should have authority over on their platform.
Re:
Worth noting that Trump made at least 20 false and misleading claims in his announcement speech according to to CNN.
Fact checkers should be free to check anything a politician says or writes even if the politician and their supports are not going to like it. Truth matters and trying to stay “neutral” is not an option. It just lets bullshit, lies and falsehoods propagate.
It should be fun...
…to see what Trump posts on Facebook the week of the Republican primaries about his fellow Republican presidential candidates.
If DeSantis doesn’t run, it will be exactly because he is afraid of this.
Good Policy
The speech platform should not be in the business of policing truth. If independent fact checkers want to post comments or analysis that claim a statement is false, that’s a much better way to proceed. Otherwise, what happens inevitably is that the biases of the platform controllers leak through into the supposed checking, and only the speech they dislike is silenced.
Re:
… saud nobody who understands or supports speech, ever.
Re:
Facebook and Twitter have both provably given great leeway to conservative politicians and high-profile right-wing personalities, such that they let those users break the rules constantly. If fact-checking is a road to partisan bias, Facebook and Twitter walked down the path on the right.
Re:
Facts aren’t biased.
Come to FaceBook, buy our ad space, we’ll let you say anything you want to your followers… if you pay us.
Normalizing Trump
The problem with Facebook not fact-checking is the same problem we’ve had for the past 6-7 years: by treating Trump’s lies as “it’s just politics”, we’ve come to normalize his behavior.
Even after all the lies he’s told, including convincing most Republicans that he won the 2020 election, Facebook still takes the stance that he should be fact-checked.
I would think encouraging an insurrection and getting impeached for it would be EXACTLY why his every statement should be fact-checked.
Re:
And yet, here we are, with Facebook possibly on the verge of undoing Trump’s ban and willing to give his lies the full weight of credibility that comes from those lies not being called lies.
Re:
Even after all the lies he’s told, including convincing most Republicans that he won the 2020 election, Facebook still takes the stance that he should be fact-checked.
Minor but very important typo/correction: Their position is the exact opposite of that, that he(or any other politician) shouldn’t be fact checked, and should instead be allowed to lie with impunity.
So democrats can go on Facebook and post that Trump eats babies, and that statement can’t be fact checked? Good to know.
Re:
Now now, saying Donald Trump ate a child would be defamatory. But asking whether Donald Trump ate a child…well, that’s asking an important question—and as every conservative who’s ever used the phrase can tell you, there’s nothing wrong with Just Asking Questions.
Re: The personsification of 'How am I supposed to parody THAT?!'
The problem with lying about Trump is threefold:
1) How the hell do you come up with a lie that’s worse than what he actually says/does?
2) Even if you did manage the previous anyone still supporting him would just shrug it off as ‘fake news’ or be perfectly fine with it since it’s a republican/their Dear Leader doing/saying it and that’s all that’s needed to turn the most heinous act into no big deal.
3) While it certainly wouldn’t stop them from claiming ‘fake news’ to anything and everything that contradicts his claims at the time if it’s known that a source is willing to lie about him it makes it easier for him/his cult to dismiss credible claims that people outside the cult might have otherwise have believed.
Re: Re:
Seriously, we’re talking about a guy who once said he would date one of his daughters if she weren’t related to her and once pondered what his then-one-year-old daughter’s breasts might look like when she grew up. No one can make up that would match or exceed Trump’s actual bullshit.
Yuge Announcement
I am officially announcing my candidacy to be President of the United States. Please let the folks at Meta know.
Either do it for everyone or don't do it at all
Because if one group above every other should be immune from being fact checked clearly it’s the people who have or are looking to have the power to pass laws impacting hundreds of thousands to hundreds of millions of people and where it might be just a titch important for people to know when they are lying through their teeth.
Either fact checking matters in which case do it for all of your users but especially those in/trying to attain positions where they can impact huge numbers of people or it doesn’t matter in which case don’t do it for any of them. Fact checking everyone but politicians is just naked cowardice, refusing to even try to hold liars accountable just because they might throw a fit that someone called them out on a lie and it might negatively impact the company.