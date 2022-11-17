Daily Deal: Sam’s Club 1 Year Membership

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Sam’s Club is a membership warehouse club that offers members quality products at great value. From groceries and kitchen supplies to electronics and furniture, Sam’s Club has great deals on the items you want! By redeeming and signing up as a member, you’ll be paying just $24.99 for a 1 year Sam’s Club membership (normally $50) that automatically renews annually. You’ll receive a complimentary household card for more savings from already low-priced items.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

