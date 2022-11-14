It’s Not Anyone In The Senate’s Job To Save Twitter From Elon Musk
Look, by now it’s pretty clear that Elon Musk is deeply, deeply in above his head at Twitter, in ways that could have some pretty significant legal consequences. Even so, it’s still not the job of politicians to make decisions for him. He is free to destroy the company (and a good chunk of his fortune) on his own. Yet, for whatever reason, senators from both parties feel the need to weigh in.
Soon after Musk took over and some big advertisers announced they were pausing their advertising on Twitter, Senator Tom Cotton started “warning” advertisers that they “should think carefully” before doing so. That’s pretty clearly a threat of retaliation:
A week later, he repeated the same threat, telling companies to “think twice before entering the political arena.”
This was… stupid for many reasons. The companies weren’t pulling their ads for “political” reasons but for the same free market capitalist reasons that Republicans used to pretend they supported. Because it’s bad for your brand to be advertising on a platform that caters to bigots. So it’s kinda weird for a senator to basically admit that his party is so dangerous for advertisers to associate their brands with that he has to threaten them with retaliation for choosing to take their business elsewhere.
It’s also a pretty ridiculous attempt at undermining the 1st Amendment’s right to associate, or not, with any kind of speech. Congress has no role at all in telling companies whom they must advertise with.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, we have Senator Ed Markey. His grandstanding is slightly less bad than Tom Cotton’s threats, but he sent a letter to Twitter and tweeted it to Elon Musk “demanding answers” about the whole verification debacle after a Washington Post reporter (with permission from Markey) was able to create a fake Ed Markey account and get a blue check on it by paying $8. From the letter:
As the Washington Post article explains, a reporter with “a spare iPhone, a credit card and a little creativity” was able in minutes to set up an account under the Twitter handle “@realedmarkey.” The Post reporter was able to accomplish this impersonation despite Twitter having previously verified my actual Twitter account under the handle “@SenMarkey.” Compounding Twitter’s verification dysfunction, a pop-up stated that the fake account was verified because I was a notable person in government, not because someone had paid for the verification blue checkmark.
Safeguards such as Twitter’s blue checkmark once allowed users to be smart, critical consumers of news and information in Twitter’s global town square. But your Twitter takeover, rapid and haphazard imposition of platform changes, removal of safeguards against disinformation, and firing of large numbers of Twitter employees have accelerated Twitter’s descent into the Wild West of social media. That is unacceptable. Twitter and its leadership have a responsibility to the public to ensure the platform doesn’t become a breeding ground for manipulation and deceit.
Notwithstanding Twitter’s terminating Twitter Blue and paid-for blue checkmark verification shortly after this and other instances of online imposters, Twitter must explain itself
Now, you can make an argument that Markey’s complaints at least touch on issues that are legitimate, regarding fraud and impersonation, but his letter goes much further than that and touch on things that Congress has no ability to weigh in on at all, including whether or not Twitter is a “wild west of social media” and “a breeding ground for manipulation and deceit.” That’s really not Congress’s business. If Elon wants to destroy the company this way, that’s his business.
Of course, Elon has handled all of this in the stupidest possible manner, mocking and taunting Senator Markey in response, saying “Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?” and then mocking the Senator for wearing a mask in his profile picture.
Now, Musk has a 1st Amendment right to respond this way, and again, I think that Markey’s demands were questionable, at best. But, it sure seems like a bad idea for a guy who runs multiple companies that rely on the US government. Markey’s response notes as much, saying: “One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will.”
He’s not wrong about the FTC and NHTSA stuff, but the “fix your companies, or Congress will” again seems questionable. There are areas that Congress can regulate. But speech is not one of them. And Musk is free to destroy the reputation of Twitter and to allow people to do stupid things on Twitter even if he “did it 4 da lulz” as he tweeted and then deleted….
Congress has more important things to work on then either helping or harming Twitter.
Politicians are watching their favorite propaganda platform crashing and burning, and are panicking….
Re: What? Is Fox News in trouble?
It’s funny to see the obvious revolving door between the GOP and a Fox News gig – a door that goes both directions and doesn’t stop spinning.
That’s Fox News, the #1 rated news network, watched by millions of dupes every day. Bread and circuses for 2.189 million prime-time viewers, who watch for hours.
Fox News, where right wingers can go on, and feed their BS narrative all day long, but liberals cannot get a live microphone, and are cut out of airtime if they say the “wrong” things (ex: Rutger Bregman).
But you skate past that, and instead rant about how Twitter is the propaganda platform we should worry about. Twitter, where anybody can get an account. Where right wing loons have millions of followers – but are subject to a few Terms of Service guidelines, the same as everyone else.
Both of these are private property, with the right to say what they want, promote what they want, edit or feature what they want.
One of these things is terrible and right wing propaganda that repeats false narratives while blocking all opposing views, and the other is neutral. Your problem is, you aren’t happy with “neutral”.
Who has the thinnest skin!!
FIGHT!!!
sits back with the popcorn
It’s true! All congress has to do is ignore the problem, and the free market will make it go away all on its own.
With Senators and Representatives like Tom Cotton it’s no wonder Arkansas is a shithole.
Re: Arkansas and Cotton, etc
“With Senators and Representatives like Tom Cotton it’s no wonder Arkansas is a shithole.”
I would word it like this:
Arkansas is (sort of) a shithole. No wonder they have Senators and Representatives like Tom Cotton.
Not to mention to mention Huckabee.
Which Huckabee? you ask?
To which I answer -yes.
One Of A Kind
Over the past few days, we have been informed about how the “filter mentions by verified users” feature on twitter was central to the left wing echo chamber. If twitter is destroyed, it probably won’t be able to reform, especially on decentralized platforms. Twitter has a monopoly on this kind of open discussion forum for the elites. They will be very sad to see it go, and they intend on using their influence to keep the status quo.
Re:
You are so full of shit, it is frankly amazing.
Re:
Explain, with evidence, how a service run by a republican supporter can become a left wing echo chamber.
Re: Re:
Reality has a well known liberal bias.
Re: Re: Re:
Does that mean republicans are living in a fantasy land?
Re:
Some serious advice: Get help. You’re crazier than a shithouse rat huffing sewer gas.
Re:
Have you ever been evaluated?
Re:
So far as I know, that feature wasn’t even a thing until after Elon bought Twitter, and even if it were a thing before Elon, plenty of right-wing politicians and media personalities also have Verified markers. If the feature makes an echo chamber, it makes one that fits with a given user’s politicial leanings, because (again, so far as I know) the feature only shows posts from Verified users that a given user is already following. You can at least get your facts right before you bend over and talk out of your ass.
Some other platform will eventually take its place. As much as some people like the Fediverse, a lot more people would prefer a centralized social interaction network that works like Twitter. Discoverability is a bitch on the Fediverse—and that doesn’t even take instance defederation into account.
Except it doesn’t. The “elites” could’ve chosen any other SIN to use—and indeed, many of those “elites” use multiple SINs (primarily Facebook and Instagram). Twitter managed to be in the right place at the right time with the right set of features to become one of the world’s biggest communication centers. It could’ve failed miserably; that it didn’t is less about the “elites” and more about a massive stroke of luck combined with addiction-creating design.
Also: When you say “elites”, do you know that such a descriptor can also apply to right-wing personalities instead of the ostensibly left-wing personalities to which you’re obviously referring?
Given how deeply entrenched Twitter has become as both a SIN and a source for news and information, I’d be more surprised if the “elites” didn’t use their influence to help keep the place from falling apart. For better or worse, Twitter is a big part of politics and society around the world; one incredibly stupid man with an ego the size of Mars tearing that site down will have consequences, one of which—Twitter going down for good—is one that a hell of a lot of people, “elite” or otherwise, don’t want to see happen.
Re: Re: Discoverability on Fediverse
How long before Google takes advantage of this with a new search operator, say, site:Fediverse ?
Re:
Run away little coward
Re:
You do realise that you’re admitting you see the ability to filter out irrelevant bullpoop and spam as anti-conservative bias, right? People, if given the choice, don’t want to hear what you have to say, but rather than spend any time on introspection, on pondering if you should change the message or the way it’s delivered, you prefer to claim victim status and try to deny other people the choice not to listen to your hate filled idiocy.
Re: Re: '... are we the baddies?'
Self-reflection as to why they keep being shown the door would involve owning and admitting to themselves that maybe the problem is on their end and it’s not everyone else that needs to change, much easier and ego-friendly to just cling to the persecution complex/fetish and demand that everyone else bend over backwards to accommodate them rather than the opposite.
those FTC consent decrees are rather the point of this
Mike waves away the very FTC “stuff” at the root of the tweet exchange: this particular Musk company was already in violation of both its 2011 and 2022 FTCs consent decrees because such major interface changes as this weren’t allowed without formal examination.
Market caps of Lilly, Sanofi, and Novo Nordisk lost billions of dollars as a forseeable consequence of this violation. So if Congress wants to examine what this FTC “stuff” is all about, I am here for it.
I should expect any US Senator to accord Mr. Musk proper courtesy. (I hear they got rid of the spitoons, so I hope somebody will inform Mr. Musk about that).
For Twitter to willfully profit from an admitted business model of selling phony ‘verifications’ en masse is no more legal than selling fake IDs behind the liquor store, it’s just larger in scale.
Re:
You’re conflating a media service with an official ID. As for companies getting dinged on market cap through impersonation, the Yes Men pulled this stunt decades ago and walked away.
Re: Re:
I admit that you and Stephen must be smarter than I am. But I don’t think you’re smarter than the Twitter attorneys who warned their fellow employess about the legally-binding 2022 consent decree before they resigned.
The question is not whether the Yes Guys can perform this sort of antic.
(They can, because 1A).
And nobody needs to prove shitposts as the sole cause — nor even one of several proximate causes — of a loss in market value.
(That’s irrelevant to whether or not Twitter violated that FTC 2022 consent decree).
This concerns an administrative agency’s consent decree, not a lawsuit.
Senate and House don’t merely legislate: they inquire about the merits of legislative proposals and investigate the effectiveness of implementation. Twitter had already violated the still-outstanding 2010 consent decree. I think the 2022 FTC decision to give them “one more chance” seems awfully gullible in retrospect. I hope Congress looks into that!
You are free to hope otherwise.
Re:
Not for nothin’, but can anyone (including yourself) offer proof that those Twitter shitposts were the sole cause of those companies’ woes?
#Clowns
Well Mr. Musk and Mr. Cotton, mama always said, “Stupid is as stupid does.”
Yet again...
The more egregious threat gets less coverage in a long post.
Republican privilege!
The Senate and Security
Twitter had a big problem with impersonation for years until they took a Who’s Who approach for authenticating the accounts of users of note. It was an improvement that solved a real problem. Musk eliminated that mechanism and simply offered “authentication” to anyone who was willing to pay a nominal fee. It’s a serious step backwards.
Twitter provides a telecommunications service even if it is not a common carrier. It has eliminated a major anti-fraud feature. Sure, users should know that blue check marks don’t mean anything, but that’s putting the onus on the wrong parties.
A while back Ars Technica had an article on services that let one grab SMS traffic for a given number for a nominal fee. Sure, users should know that SMS communications are unreliable and insecure, but that’s putting the onus on the wrong parties.
There was also a recent article at Pluralistic about browsers trusting questionable certificate authorities. Sure, the little lock symbol might not mean one should trust a web site, but, again, that is putting the onus on the wrong parties.
This is exactly the kind of thing that Congress, including the Senate, should be addressing. There are parties who want to be identified and authenticated for a broad variety of reasons, personal, political, commercial and otherwise. There are parties who want to have a way of authenticating electronic communications. They want something that they can trust whether it is a little lock symbol, an SMS phone number or a blue check mark.
Re:
And when, exactly, did this become a problem that requires legislation to solve?
Not a Rocket Science...
Elon Musk has a very clever approach to technology that gets results. Rather than spending endless rounds of engineering to build one rocket and hope it’s right, he build (and crashed) several starship prototypes to come up with a craft that actually did what he wanted it to – much as many of the first Falcon prototypes also didn’t quite land right. Try something – if it doesn’t work, modify it and try again. This engineering approach has been remarkably successful compared to, say, Boeing’s once-and-done rocket science.
However, people are not rockets, and an active social platform with millions of users is not the place to try something, then change your mind and try something else a day of two later (Like $20, no… $8). Plus, humans are not mechanical, something people on the spectrum may not always grasp. They can be contrary, mercenary, they lie and make shit up, deliberately try to screw things up for fun. Unlike a $50,000 car, users of a free service have nothing invested in keeping things working properly. It’s not clear whether the ability to change a checked name to anything was an existing bug in the system or something Elon came up with. Either way, it relied on honest, straightforward behaviour – when we know is lacking online.
He had some great ideas- allow video posts and remove the length limit, allow longer text posts, etc. (And let the content creators profit from them). Expand the certified name process. Edit tweets.
Whether Twitter will survive long enough to get these up and running is anyone’s guess. For now, it looks like it will – but only because nobody wants to leave a train wreck in progress, it just looks too much like fun to keep watching. (And nobody’s really agreed where to go instead). Part of the problem too is – it needs technical expertise, and who wants to work for a train wreck and have a job that could be yanked from under them at a moment’s notice?
Plus, yes, he’s very immature, and being filthy rich does not put a lid on how he behaves – on the contrary, it enables it. With his personal fortune, he could buy Twitter and turn it to dust (or something more moist) five times over.
i think his best bet for now is to stand back, let someone else run the thing day-to-day, and simply give high-level instructions; and understand that stability is the key in a large functioning platform. Make changes slowly and carefully.
Re:
That would be great advice in a situation where the person in charge is humble enough to know their own limits and shortcomings. What sucks for everyone is that this isn’t that kind of situation.
'The market is free to serve US and that's it!'
From texas passing a law that companies cannot refuse to offer service to the state to a senator threatening companies if they stop advertising on a platform it would seem the modern GOP has dropped all pretense of supporting any sort of free market and is making clear that much like free speech their support is contingent entirely on whether it serves them at the moment.