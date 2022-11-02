Daily Deal: ProBASE X Aluminum Monitor Stand with Fast-Charging Port

The ProBASE X Aluminum Monitor Stand provides a sturdy solution and well designed load-bearing construction for elevating your displays while letting you charge your phone within close reach. The enhanced charging port powers up your devices up to 4x faster than conventional charging ports and to 80% battery charge in just 35 minutes when charging compatible devices. ProBASE X also enables you to add an instant network interface to your laptop or computer. Its fast ethernet 10/100/1000mbps provides sufficient bandwidth for common home or small office data transfer needs. It’s on sale for $145.

