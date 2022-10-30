Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is a simple anonymous comment about the attacks on libraries from big publishers:

It’s depressing to know libraries could not exist if they were invented today because of greedy publishers.

In second place, it’s Strawb responding to a commenter complaining about our praise of Vijaya Gadde:

Just because you disagree with their moderation decisions doesn’t mean that it’s false, Koby.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we’ve got two comments about Netflix’s password sharing crackdown, which is coming to the US. First, it’s glenn with a straightforward demand:

OK, then… I want a refund on those 3 streams that I didn’t use at all this month.

Next, it’s Thad with a perennial reply to this kind of thing:

Pirates, as always, are unaffected.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Keven P. Neal with a comment about Republicans suing Google to try to force it to stop filtering their spam:

Irreparable harm? Google “irreparably injured the RNC’s relationship with its community.” Really? “I’m never going to vote Republican again! I never got an email asking for money!” — said nobody ever.

In second place, it’s That One Guy getting sarcastic about the problems Elon Musk will face as the owner of Twitter:

I mean everything I’ve read about him suggests that he’s a humble person willing to admit when he’s wrong/in over his head and let others with more experience step in and cover for his failings, so I’m sure he’ll be able to avoid the problem rather than stand his ground even as Twitter burns down around him due to an avalanche of Very Fine People being given free reign there.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with one more comment from That One Guy, this time highlighting the dissonance between Clearview AI’s marketing and its defense against EU privacy regulations:

Clearview: Our service is an incredible tool for identifying people by matching their faces to data like location and name. Also Clearview: We have no idea who the people in our database are and no way to even guess where they might live.

Finally, it’s Thad again with a comment about Donald Trump telling the Supreme Court that social media is a common carrier, without ever mentioning his own social network:

Maybe he just forgot about Truth Social. Like everybody else.

That’s all for this week, folks!



