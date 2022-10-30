Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the conversations dept
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is a simple anonymous comment about the attacks on libraries from big publishers:
It’s depressing to know libraries could not exist if they were invented today because of greedy publishers.
In second place, it’s Strawb responding to a commenter complaining about our praise of Vijaya Gadde:
Just because you disagree with their moderation decisions doesn’t mean that it’s false, Koby.
For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we’ve got two comments about Netflix’s password sharing crackdown, which is coming to the US. First, it’s glenn with a straightforward demand:
OK, then… I want a refund on those 3 streams that I didn’t use at all this month.
Next, it’s Thad with a perennial reply to this kind of thing:
Pirates, as always, are unaffected.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Keven P. Neal with a comment about Republicans suing Google to try to force it to stop filtering their spam:
Irreparable harm?
Google “irreparably injured the RNC’s relationship with its community.”
Really? “I’m never going to vote Republican again! I never got an email asking for money!” — said nobody ever.
In second place, it’s That One Guy getting sarcastic about the problems Elon Musk will face as the owner of Twitter:
I mean everything I’ve read about him suggests that he’s a humble person willing to admit when he’s wrong/in over his head and let others with more experience step in and cover for his failings, so I’m sure he’ll be able to avoid the problem rather than stand his ground even as Twitter burns down around him due to an avalanche of Very Fine People being given free reign there.
For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with one more comment from That One Guy, this time highlighting the dissonance between Clearview AI’s marketing and its defense against EU privacy regulations:
Clearview: Our service is an incredible tool for identifying people by matching their faces to data like location and name.
Also Clearview: We have no idea who the people in our database are and no way to even guess where they might live.
Finally, it’s Thad again with a comment about Donald Trump telling the Supreme Court that social media is a common carrier, without ever mentioning his own social network:
Maybe he just forgot about Truth Social. Like everybody else.
That’s all for this week, folks!
Comments on “Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt”
Underestimating Musk, I see
That is supposed to be sarcastic, but Musk actually has been comparatively successful in business exactly because he got enough of a clue about business that once he’s got his foot firmly wedged in his mouth, he stops digging and lets people with a clue sort out things in the clearing left in the china shop by his bullishness.
Which is at least slightly more admirable than bluffing your way to presidency in order to more effectively block investigations of your ballooning dirty business practices.
Re:
He’s been successful because he was born rich.
Stop talking about the guy who was born on third base like he hit a triple.
Re: Re:
And he’s been successful in spite of being, by all accounts, an asshole who doesn’t really get why he can’t say anything he wants and get away with it scot-free.
Re: Re:
Are we talking Trump or Musk here? Because there is quite a difference in what they made from their respective backgrounds and inheritances. And it’s only one of them who made it a habit to bluster through bankruptcies by stiffing his contractors…
Re: Re: Re:
Meh, Trump stiffed contractors and spent his inheritance building a brand that proved useful on TV when other things failed. Musk got fairly lucky with one investment, then built that into an empire by understanding enough about the tech to ride on the backs of others until he was famous enough for people to believe he did those things himself.
Two sides of the same coin regarding ego, the difference being that Musk seems capable of understanding markets, whereas from what I’ve read most things Trump failed at outside of the real estate market it was because he didn’t listen to the people who knew what they were talking about. This might be Musk’s downfall too, especially as he doesn’t seem to realise that Twitter’s problems have nothing to do with tech, but there is a difference between the guy who managed to sell electric cars to Americans and the guy who failed to sell meat and gambling to them, at least right now.
Re: Re: Re:
Elon Musk, if you actually read his official biography, is a White South African who grew up in Apartheid South Africa.
While he eventually did manage to live the poor student life, he ALWAYS had a ton of money to return to, should he chose to embrace the racist past he grew up in. Yeah, that blood emerald mine some people keep reminding us of? That was his dad’s.
And for all his supposed smarts, he still seems to be not too different from his damn father, whom he hates.
Re:
It always amazes me that there are people that feel the need to stick up for and defend another adult.
What’s the point? Why do you feel the need to defend Musk?
Re: Re:
because he smells funny?
Re: Re:
Well, he did manage to build a rep for being the techbro of techbros until fairly recently…
Re:
T,FTFY,YW
Honest Reasons to Move to Bangalore
Ever felt like transferring to a brand new town for a higher lifestyle, however the idea of leaving your antique town’s acquainted consolation stops you? Well, it’s far best herbal to enjoy such emotions. But in case you are a operating expert searching out a higher lifestyles or maybe a retiree who desires to stay a first-rate lifestyles, Bangalore is a super vicinity to stay in. It has many perks for everyone, including great climate, employment opportunities, a metropolitan lifestyle, etc. Knowing extra approximately those perks will assist you are making an knowledgeable selection while shopping for an condominium in Bangalore. So, in case you’re making plans on transferring to Bangalore, right here are a few sincere motives now no longer to preserve again on that idea!
Pleasant climate
Bangalore’s climate is great all through the year. The slight climate will make you overlook all of your woes irrespective of how your day has gone. Good climate way an excellent temper and a comfortable mindset.
Employment opportunities
It is not unusualplace expertise that a number of the maximum a hit startups are in Bangalore. These startups and new companies have generated many jobs, making Bangalore an employment hub. Working specialists can advantage from task openings in diverse employment domain names of early-level startups or even veteran multinational companies. You also can begin your very own commercial enterprise as there is lots of scope for boom withinside the town. Moreover, you may community with famend undertaking capitalists, and collaborate with feasible partners.
Weekend getaways
Bangalore has many locations at the outskirts which you may go to for a weekend getaway. You can visit Nandi Hills, Shivanasamudra, and Hogenakkal waterfalls. For a tranquil enjoy farfar from the hustle and bustle of the town, you may go to close by hill stations like Ooty, Yelagiri hills, BR Hills, Yercaud, and Chikmagalur. Such journeys can rejuvenate your senses, preserve you encouraged and productive, and decrease burnout. So wait no further, and search for residences on the market in Bangalore!
Good connectivity and simplicity of accessibility
Bangalore has a well-linked shipping machine thru air, rail, and road. The Kempegowda International Airport gives home and global tour with every day flights. Places like Electronic City in Bangalore have get right of entry to to main highways. If you’re making plans to transport to Bangalore and need the benefit of accessibility and excellent connectivity, buying a flat on the market in Electronic City could be a super idea.
Expenses
Metropolitan towns commonly have luxurious lifestyles. The evolving infrastructure of Bangalore offers the identical vibe. However, the town is pretty low cost to stay in. It additionally has an affordable and accommodating actual property market. You can without problems lease out or purchase a 2/three BHK Flat For Sale In Bangalore on your budget.
Low crime rates
Bangalore has a low crime fee in comparison with different metropolitan towns. Places like Electronic City have protection capabilities like CCTV surveillance. In addition, Bangalore has a going on nightlife with protection measures in and round all pubs and eateries. You can take an nighttime walk across the block or visit a nightclub with none worry.
There is lots extra that Bangalore has to offer. If you ever need to transport to Bangalore, you may relaxation confident that the town will mesmerize you with its splendor and perks.