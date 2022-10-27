Donald Trump Tells The Supreme Court That Social Media Is A Common Carrier; Never Mentions His Own Social Media Site

Last month, Florida officially asked the Supreme Court to review the detailed 11th Circuit ruling which mostly upheld the district court ruling saying that Florida’s social media content moderation law was unconstitutional under the 1st Amendment. Earlier this week, NetChoice and CCIA argued that the 11th Circuit was (mostly) correct in trashing the law, but asking the Supreme Court to hear the case anyway to establish that these kinds of laws are clearly unconstitutional.

Although the Eleventh Circuit correctly condemned S.B. 7072’s core provisions, respondents nonetheless agree with Florida that this Court should grant review. The issues at stake are profoundly important, as this Court already recognized in vacating a stay of a preliminary injunction with respect to a similar Texas law. And the Fifth Circuit recently upheld that Texas law (over a vigorous dissent), thus creating a square and acknowledged circuit split. Other states, moreover, are waiting in the wings, ready to enact comparable laws that would fundamentally reshape social media websites by fiat if this Court does not step in now. The best way to put an end to this grave threat to First Amendment values is to grant both this petition and respondents’ crosspetition to consider the constitutionality of S.B. 7072 in its entirety and to bring a swift nationwide resolution to this debate.

Over the last few days, there have been a small flurry of filings from amici, and there will be more coming as well. Not all of the amicus filings are all that interesting, though a few are eye-opening. A bunch of Republican-led states are (unsurprisingly) eagerly arguing that the Supreme Court needs to give them the power to force any website to host Nazi and terrorist speech in the name of “the free exchange of ideas” which apparently no longer recognizes the private property owner’s right not to host messages they disagree with. That this position is exactly opposite of the one many of these same officials have taken when it comes to putting messages on cakes apparently does not much matter.

Speaking of totally hypocritical arguments, it caught my eye that one of the amicus briefs comes from Donald Trump himself. Now, given that he’s the owner of his very own social media website, Truth Social, which regularly engages in totally arbitrary viewpoint discrimination, I wondered if perhaps he might actually argue that websites need to have the freedom to moderate as they see fit.

Except… that’s not at all what he does. Perhaps incredibly, the amicus brief does not even mention that Trump owns his own social media platform. The statement of interest only talks about how he currently has lawsuits against Twitter, Meta, and YouTube for banning him. Those lawsuits aren’t going too well, and Trump seems to think that a law like Florida’s might fix that. That he owns his own competing platform apparently doesn’t even merit a single mention.

Amicus Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States, is the lead plaintiff in class action lawsuits filed against Twitter, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., and YouTube, LLC. Among the causes of action alleged in these cases are violations of the censorshipdisclosure requirements of Fla. Stat. § 501.2041(2)(a) (“Section (2)(a)” or “(2)(a)”) and the consistent-application requirements of Fla. Stat. § 501.2041(2)(b) (“Section (2)(b)” or “(2)(b)”). Sections (2)(a) and (2)(b) were enacted by the Florida Legislature as part of Senate Bill 7072 (“S.B. 7072”). The decision of the Eleventh Circuit in NetChoice, LLC v. AG, Florida, 34 F.4th 1196 (11th Cir. 2022) (“NetChoice”) directly affects both Sections (2)(a) and (2)(b). NetChoice reviewed a district court’s order enjoining governmental enforcement of S.B. 7072. The Eleventh Circuit vacated the district court’s injunction as to Section (2)(a)’s disclosure requirements but affirmed the injunction as to Section (2)(b)’s consistency requirement. Amicus Trump has a direct interest in upholding these statutes and submits this brief to apprise the Court that Sections (2)(a) and (2)(b) are supported by long-standing common-law principles prohibiting unfair discrimination by common carriers.

The crux of Trump’s argument: these sites are all common carriers and cannot discriminate against him for inciting a violent insurrection attempt. There’s so much in this filing that seems likely to come back to bite Trump and Truth Social in cases that might eventually get filed against himself. For example, he insists that social media sites are all “dumb pipes.” Someone might want to tell Devin Nunes that according to his boss, he’s not supposed to keep banning people who make fun of Donald Trump.

The conflict between NetChoice and Paxton hinges on their different approaches to the primary function of social media platforms. In NetChoice, the Eleventh Circuit erroneously concluded that “social-media platforms aren’t ‘dumb pipes’: They’re not just servers and hard drives storing information or hosting blogs that anyone can access . . . when a user visits Facebook or Twitter, for instance, she sees a curated and edited compilation of content.” NetChoice, 34 F.4th at 1204. Conversely, Paxton correctly recognized that Platforms are in many ways just that, “dumb pipes,” because they “permit any user who agrees to their boilerplate terms of service to communicate on any topic, at any time, and for any reason.” Paxton, 49 F.4th at 461.

Then there’s a long and confused section regarding Section 230 arguing that it is a “special privilege” given by the federal government. The brief argues that the immunity given by 230 is unique in that “newspapers and television stations get no such protection.” Hilariously, though, to prove this, Trump uses two failed defamation lawsuits against news organizations:

By enacting Section 230, Congress wanted “to promote the continued development of the Internet.” 47 U.S.C. § 230(b)(1). This immunity is unique to the publishing industry; newspapers and television stations get no such protection and are plagued by costly and burdensome lawsuits. See, e.g., Palin v. N.Y. Times Co., 2022 WL 599271 (S.D.N.Y. 2022) (defamation lawsuit by Sarah Palin against the New York Times); Sandmann v. WP Company, LLC, 401 F. Supp. 3d 781 (E.D. Ky. 2019) (defamation lawsuit brought by Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann against the Washington Post).

Those seem like… very odd choices as examples. After all, Palin’s lawsuit against the NY Times failed, as did Sandmann’s lawsuits against a variety of media orgs, though it is true that before the judge tossed out the nearly identical lawsuits against the NY Times, CBS, ABC, Gannett, and Rolling Stone, the Washington Post did settle. But these are actually good examples of why Section 230 is really just about making sure that you have a credible lawsuit against the correct party, and therefore the only real benefit to them is getting rid of frivolous lawsuits faster. That’s hardly a “special privilege.” Also, this argument by Trump and the examples he chooses fail to recognize that the difference between the Palin and Sandmann cases and Section 230 cases is about who is doing the speaking. In the cases he references, the speaking was done by people employed by the media companies. The whole point of 230 is that we don’t hold third party speakers liable for what they post on… sites like Truth Social.

From there, Trump’s brief goes on a long rambling rant about common carriers — an issue that really isn’t directly relevant, given that neither the 5th or 11th Circuits agreed on common carrier language (in the 5th Circuit, Judge Andy Oldham did argue in favor of it, but that section was signed only by himself; he couldn’t even get a second judge on the panel to agree with him about common carriers).

Still, Trump leans hard on the idea that social media is obviously a common carrier. The argument is somewhat muddled (perhaps unsurprisingly). It appears to argue (1) that Section 230 is a special privilege, and (2) that special privilege makes it a common carrier, and, therefore, (3) the state can require it to act in certain ways in terms of barring it from blocking certain speech. It leans heavily on weird precedents from centuries ago that definitely do not apply:

In the late 1800s, courts held that special privileges such as the grant of eminent domain powers and gifts of public land converted railroads from purely private concerns to common carriers. These special privileges were first bestowed in the early 1860s, and by easing access to land they played an essential role in the completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869. By comparison to one-time gifts and eminent domain powers, the immunities of Section 230 are far more valuable. While it would have taken time, the private sector could have provided the funds needed for the construction of the railroads; contrariwise, only Congress could bestow immunity for defamation and other torts. Furthermore, rather than a one-time gift, Section 230 is, in effect, an annuity

Except… this is confused and wrong. Section 230 does not grant them “immunity for defamation and other torts.” It simply says that they cannot be held liable for the defamation (or other torts) of their users. That’s kind of an important distinction that seems to fly way over the heads of Trump’s lawyers.

Hilariously, his lawyers (perhaps recognizing how absurd it is to make social media websites “common carriers”) insist that even if they’re common law common carriers, that does not make them subject to all of the “regulatory burdens of the Telecommunications Act.” Basically “we think we can declare things common carriers, but we still don’t believe in net neutrality.”

From there, Trump’s lawyers just make up a bunch of nonsense falsely claiming that Section 230 only allows for moderation based on “good faith.” This is wrong, as we’ve explained. Yes, part of Section 230 notes good faith efforts to restrict access to material, but that’s only in (c)(2) of Section 230 and not (c)(1) which is what is most commonly used in court to defend moderation decisions. On top of that, multiple courts have made it clear that sites have a 1st Amendment right of editorial discretion to moderate how they see fit, unrelated to Section 230.

These are all things that Trump — who again I will remind you, owns his own social media website which very much benefits from the procedural benefits of Section 230 — should be supporting for his own good. But… instead, we get this nonsense:

Thus, Congress has limited a Platform’s immunity to “good faith” efforts, and courts have applied this “good faith” standard to support claims alleging anti-competitive behavior…. Moreover, the list of factors that a Platform is free to consider in censoring content is limited by the statutory language. Inclusion of the catch-all category “otherwise objectionable” does not mean it can censor content based on anything it claims to consider “objectionable.” Construing the term broadly enough “to include any or all information or content,” would render the statutory list meaningless and superfluous

That’s hilarious, given how randomly and arbitrarily Truth Social bans people.

Believe it or not, it gets funnier:

Nor does Section 230 protect discrimination based on any other basis unrelated to content—such as point of view, political influence, skin color, marital status, or friendship with the Platforms’ operators

Remember, Truth Social originally had terms of service that flat out said that annoying Truth Social employees would get you banned? While those terms have since been updated, the company does have a habit of banning people who mock Donald Trump.

Perhaps even more hilariously, Trump then argues that even if a website is a common carrier, it still gets to set whatever rules it wants, and can kick people off for violating them. I’m not joking:

NetChoice’s error is illustrated through a recent example involving Delta Air Lines’ carriage policy for big-game trophies. Conservation Force v. Delta Air Lines, Inc., 190 F. Supp. 3d 606 (N.D. Tex. 2016), aff ’d, 682 Fed. Appx. 310 (5th Cir. 2017) (mem.). A passenger claimed that Delta unfairly discriminated against him by refusing to transport his big-game trophy, but the District Court rejected the argument, noting that common carriers were free to set their carriage policies provided they applied them equally to anyone using the service. Id. at 610 (quoting York Co., 70 U.S. at 112). Applying federal common-law principles, the Conservation Force court properly drew the distinction between common-carrier status (which Delta clearly had, by virtue of its “all comers” policy) and the terms of service by which Delta operated its airline (which had to be fair and uniform). The terms passed muster because Delta applied its trophy policy uniformly to all users.

Basically, with absolutely no self-awareness whatsoever, he’s arguing that even if a site is a common carrier, as long as it sets rules, it can still ban people. Which… um… would bring us right back around to where we were (more elegantly and more usefully) with Section 230 as currently interpreted.

Reading between the lines, Trump seems to be arguing (hilariously) that he was kicked off of social media because websites were biased against him in an “unfair” and “arbitrary” manner. At this point, I will once again remind you that a recent study found that Truth Social’s content moderation (and, again, Truth Social is never mentioned once in this entire brief) was recently found to have the most arbitrary content moderation of any platform.

Anyway, of course, none of this really matters. Justices Thomas and Alito have already made it clear that they buy this argument, and this amicus brief is playing to them. I do really wonder, though, if these statements will ever show up in cases against Truth Social for its moderation.

