Right Wingers ‘Fight’ AT&T By Embracing ‘Anti-Woke’ Cell Carrier…That’s Just Rebranded AT&T
You’d be pretty hard pressed to find a company that leans more right wing than AT&T. The company was a big ally to President Trump and drove most of his telecom policy (which was basically to give AT&T everything it wants). AT&T has a long, long record of supporting politicians who oppose civil rights and supported the January 6 insurrection. They even funded and helped create OAN.
But for some reason, the right wing propaganda echoplex got it stuck in their craw recently that AT&T was too “woke” (read: anything a modern Trump era Conservative does not like, especially if it involves showing empathy to marginalized populations). Apparently AT&T was deemed too “woke” because it owns CNN (they don’t any more, of course, as that property was spun off as part of the Discovery merger).
So the right wing grifter and propaganda echoplex has been pushing a wireless carrier alternative dubbed Puretalk, which portrays itself as a small business alternative to big companies purportedly hostile to “Conservative values.” Right wing bullshit artist Mark Levin put it this way:
“AT&T customers, your company owns far-left CNN. And T-Mobile, your CEO reportedly advised Democrats how to beat [former President Donald] Trump,” Levin exclaimed this week while reading an ad script during his radio show. “Don’t give your money to these corporatists, these corporatist wireless companies. Instead, choose PureTalk.”
But not only is AT&T fairly right wing as a company and no longer owns CNN, PureTalk is just another MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that runs over the AT&T network under different brand name, with most of the money being funneled back to AT&T:
As a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) of AT&T, PureTalk effectively purchases bulk network service access at wholesale prices and then resells that access at retail rates to their customers, setting the prices based on the data limit plans. While they will handle the customer service, billing and packaging, PureTalk does not have networking licensing of its own. Instead, they currently need to have a business agreement in place with AT&T in order to access its mobile network operating system.
A huge part of the Trumpist grift is fostering a perpetual victimization and aggrievement complex with endless lies, then selling rubes alternative services that cater to said victimization complex. Like that $500 MAGA Freedom Phone that promised “privacy” from “Big Tech,” but wound up being a cheap-ass Chinese-made phone running Google software in disguise.
Of course none of the used-car salesmen hawking this service on right wing media platforms could be bothered to note that the network runs over AT&T. And media trust among the MAGA sect has been so eroded by propaganda they’ll never see or hear any reports pointing out how this is just dumb showmanship. It’s all part of a seemingly endless ouroboros of bullshit and propaganda we have no real answers for, yet whose impact is painfully evident everywhere you look.
Nothing to see here
Entire story just sounds like scammers scamming ignorant idiots. That’s a story that repeats all the time with the only difference being the population of idiots being fleeced, the specific scam being used, and the population of scammers.
I miss the good old days when the patent medicines were deadly and the conman fled town before they started dropping like flies…
good times…
I mean, the Republicans went all in on Donald Trump, noted con artist and non-payer of bills.
You can’t expect them to use their higher brain functions when their primitive brain functions are stuck on permanently on. And no, we’re not talki g about the basic functions like breathing and keeping the heart pumping.
There’s also Patriot Mobile, same idea there.
Found it while browsing through the MVNO list on the ol’ wiki
There’s a ‘conservative’ bank, anti-woke, etc.
That’s going bankrupt.
It’s like watching idiot savants (minus the savant) who over and over and over get burned, and keep putting their face back on the hotplate.
Even more so than Chik-fil-A and/or Hobby Lobby? That’s pretty right-wing…
Re:
Not being in the US, when I first heard about Hobby Lobby, based on what I was hearing I thought it was a Super PAC. Eventually I realized it was actually an Arts & Crafts store too.
Opportunity for Techdirt
Coming soon, Techdirt TV, but it’s really just Comcast 🙂
Seriously these grifts are so simple and obvious I feel like I should get in on the game and make some money while fleecing the Republican rubes.