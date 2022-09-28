Daily Deal: Acer TravelMate (Refurbished)

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept



This refurbished Acer Travelmate P446 laptop combines portability, performance, and value. Featuring a 14″ screen and an Intel i5 5200U 2.2GHz processor, combined with 8GB Ram and a 256GB Solid State Hard drive, it lacks little in the way of speed. Be it the home user, student, or business that needs top-notch performance at budget pricing together with stability knowing you are covered by a 1-year warranty then this is the product for you. It’s on sale for $250.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

