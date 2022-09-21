Techdirt Podcast Episode 330: Elon Musk Takes His Chances In The Court Of Chancery

from the expert-analysis dept

When the Elon Musk/Twitter drama landed in the Delaware Court Of Chancery, it thrust specialist publication The Chancery Daily into the spotlight, and they began offering up excellent explainers on this important court that most people knew very little about. The people behind the publication have decided to remain anonymous amidst the influx of attention, but today one of them joins us on the podcast to discuss just what’s going on as Elon Musk takes his chances in a court that seems pretty immune to his reality distortion field.

Filed Under: chancery daily, delaware court of chancery, elon musk

Companies: twitter