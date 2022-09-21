Florida Courts Agree To Respect First Amendment, Allow Journalists Immediate Access To Filings
Warner Brothers Discovery Merger Continues To Be A Shitshow For The Ages

Techdirt Podcast Episode 330: Elon Musk Takes His Chances In The Court Of Chancery

Legal Issues

from the expert-analysis dept

Wed, Sep 21st 2022 01:30pm -

When the Elon Musk/Twitter drama landed in the Delaware Court Of Chancery, it thrust specialist publication The Chancery Daily into the spotlight, and they began offering up excellent explainers on this important court that most people knew very little about. The people behind the publication have decided to remain anonymous amidst the influx of attention, but today one of them joins us on the podcast to discuss just what’s going on as Elon Musk takes his chances in a court that seems pretty immune to his reality distortion field.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: , ,
Companies: twitter

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Florida Courts Agree To Respect First Amendment, Allow Journalists Immediate Access To Filings
Warner Brothers Discovery Merger Continues To Be A Shitshow For The Ages