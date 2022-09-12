The Extreme Weight Of Large Electric Vehicles Is Going To Be A Very Dangerous Problem
The United States is already a global leader in traffic-related fatalities, with a thirty-percent jump in the last decade. That’s in contrast to every other developed country, which saw a decline.
With that as backdrop, there’s some growing concerns about not just the safety of undercooked autonomous driving, but the extreme weight of larger electric vehicles. The electric Ford Lightning, for example, is a whopping 6,500 pounds. The Hummer EV is even heavier, clocking in at 9,000 pounds. It’s battery alone weighs more than a Honda Civic.
Combine that incredible weight with amazing acceleration in a country with soaring traffic fatalities and fairly feckless regulatory oversight and you’ve got a bit of an obvious problem:
Car companies are touting these acceleration rates as a selling point, which is ominous. Although supercharged pick-up speeds serve no practical purpose, they create real danger for other road users—especially those on foot or in a wheelchair who have scant time to get out of the way.
Neither regulators nor automakers seem particularly keyed into this looming problem. All of the power and acceleration are little more than marketing points to move electric vehicles off the lot, and there doesn’t seem widespread safety considerations being integrated in vehicle design. Instead, the closest we seem to be getting to any kind of innovative adaptation is a proposal to tax heavy EV users more money:
Here’s a promising model: The District of Columbia recently adopted a creative vehicle registration fee schedule that charges owners of vehicles weighing more than 6,000 pounds $500 per year, seven times more than those registering light sedans. (D.C. gives EVs a 1,000-pound “credit.”) A sliding scale for vehicle fees can influence buyer decisions, and it also encourages carmakers to utilize battery technology improvements to reduce their vehicles’ weight, rather than to expand driving range from a single charge.
But these vehicles are (for now) luxury items, and their owners will think nothing about paying a bit more money. There’s also the risk of an arms race as soccer moms and dads also migrate to comically large EVs just to ensure their own safety. They too won’t really care about paying a bit more money to keep junior safe, so it’s not clear if such a proposal would genuinely protect public safety in practice.
Just for reference, kids are already eight times more likely to be killed in crashes involving SUVs and pickups than regular cars, and SUVs and pickups account for 38 percent of pedestrian and cyclist fatalities.
So everybody rushes toward bigger and heavier EVs, ensuring that the massive amount of rare metals and materials are used for the biggest batteries possible, undermining the underpinning efficiencies of the transition to EVs, while also boosting already high U.S traffic fatalities? Good times.
Of course, this being America, like most things we won’t act on this in any regulatory capacity until after these extremely heavy vehicles with ferocious acceleration have turned an arbitrary number of Americans into paste, years down the lane. For, you know, freedom or whatever.
Filed Under: auto regulations, auto safety, electric vehicles, highway fatalities, mass, weight
Comments on “The Extreme Weight Of Large Electric Vehicles Is Going To Be A Very Dangerous Problem”
… other than to enable one to get out of the way faster, you mean? There are situations that require that, like “being halfway into the intersection when you see the oncoming car.”
Don’t put it on the other driver that you didn’t obey the stop sign.
Wasn’t a missed stop sign, bucko. Was very poor sight lines.
meaning you won’t see the vehicle about to hit you anyway…
so what are other countries doing about it
Early in the article you tout the safety record of other countries. So what are they doing that you think we should emulate? Are they regulating heavy vehicles?
Other countries rely more heavily on mass-transit / public transportation.
… so per unit of traffic, they skew MORE heavily towards trucks? Or are you saying there are fewer pedestrians/cyclists? Otherwise, I’m not sure what their mass-transit preference changes.
Fewer passenger cars on the road. Most traffic / pedestrian accidents are passenger vehicles, not mass transit.
Careful, Karl. When I tried to point out the problems with EVs due to their increased weight (amongst other issues), nasch decided to troll me to try and get me to shut up.
Perhaps because electric vehicles are not among an abortionist’s preferred tools?
Re: Off Topic whataboutism...
Flagged for a troll, by the way sex ed and contraception access and economic opportunity prevent abortion quite effectively.
Re: How to tell us you don't know jack shit about reproduction; by telling us you don't know jack shit about reproduction
“Babies are 100% likely to be killed by abortionists,”
Babies aren’t babies until they are born.
Please be more critical of your sources.
Looking into the link… the eight times figure refers to pedestrian/cyclist children, not children in the SUV or Pickup. That wasn’t explicit from your sentence.
But from that paper:
I am surprised the author could not be more definite. “Suggests?”
Alas, the article is behind an Elsevier holding despite being (partly?) funded by the CDC, so I can’t see if the author explored any changes in prevalence in SUVs and Pickups as a percentage of commuter traffic. Certainly they were being sold before 2009. Did everyone and their spouse suddenly need one?
Or perhaps it is just the impact velocity? Momentum doesn’t play into a vehicle-human collision: the vehicle has “enough” regardless.
I am not greatly impressed by that paper’s author.
However, there is another weight issue that Karl doesn’t discuss here. Might look into The Silver Bridge collapse, if you’re so inclined.
So… how about a few more key facts before recommending a red flag traffic law for electric vehicles.
Re: IIHS question
Mr Bode isn’t even advocating for more than studying the issues at this point.
I recall a small bridge near my house that over a period of years had its weight rating reduced to about 2 tons as the steel I-beams under it rusted away before the state replaced it. As an ordinary car driver, I have never paid much attention to such weight limit signs..so as you suggest, the silver bridge is a cautionary tale, especially with a 4.5T Humvees and drivers who may not think the rules apply to them.
As to crash survival — the lighter thing always gets the worst of it — and the probable issue with pedestrians faring worse with SUVs would probably be a stiffer front ends compared to a relatively lighter sedans — these things are both designed to protect the occupants in a 30mph head on collision by crushing just enough to stop the car.
But in general, I’d like to see what IIHS has to say.
It’s not the acceleration process, it’s the stopping process that does the damage.
Finally, if you’d like a reasonable proposal, Europe in general requires lots more driver training than the US — and young people can get around on mass transit or bicycles or even walking, without their parents. As it stands, Virginia requires special training before licensing motorcyclists, so why not for “passenger” vehicles over, say, 5,000 pounds? Subjects covered should include anger management, risk management, boundary management, slippery roads, impairment management(might want to be more honest about drugs and alcohol), and maybe some hands-on experience with things that go but don’t stop or did not stop. I’d want to see the science backing up the behavior changes we hope these lead to, as well — it may be hard to teach patience!
Anything to get people off the road would help too…lots and lots of white collar jobs, why does my carcass need to be in the office 40 hours a week to run a computer that I can carry home??
Re: Re: if they expect drivers to know how much their car weighs..
thats ridiculous
I’m a bit surprised that the USA would allow weight limits so low, on public roads, that people with standard driving licenses could exceed them. I suppose car manufacturers might have to do what the double-deck bus manufacturers do with height: a big label in the driver’s field of view stating the vehicle’s weight.
Re: Re: Re: Low weight limit bridge..
This particular bridge was on a low traffic county road; there are still two unpaved roads with fords within about 5 miles of that spot.
I missed the point that an SUV hood is likely to be higher than a sedan hood, and therfore more likely to strike vitals than the sedan hood.
For all of the interventions suggested, we need evidence they change behavior.
Technically, I think, it is the acceleration that does the damage, or perhaps the jerk, but the stopping process (which is simply oppositely vectored acceleration) gets its own licks in too.
I agree, that additional license classes, for heavier vehicles (or even “normal” vehicles) might be useful. To your list I would add normal defensive driving and “introduction to emergency maneuvers” – both the maneuvers themselves, and to learn how to react best to an emergency situation. You don’t have to learn how to be a stunt driver, but knowing how to keep calm and plan when under pressure is invaluable.
As to the “carry home computer”, you kids have it so easy. Back in my day the internet was accoustic modems and usenet, and We Liked It.
Re: Re: Re: internet commuting...
lol.
I once built a 1200 baud modem kit and had to make the acoustic coupler…so call me a flag carrier for universal broadband.
Another factor
As I understand it, as tires wear they create particulates that can cause health problems. As vehicle weight goes up, so does the tire wear.
“…you’ve got a bit of an obvious problem:”
Yeah, how do I blow them up before they hit me!
Honda Accord vs Tesla
I just replaced a 2013 Honda Accord EX-L with a Tesla Model 3 RWD. The Honda was 3,365 lbs and the Telsa is 3,862 which is only 497 lbs more. Going with the V-6 Touring trim increases the weight to 3,559 and shrinks the difference to 303lbs.
Yes it does weigh more, but not an extreme amount more.
Re: A new weight unit!
So your Tesla weighs what, about one Sumo more than the Honda? (Let’s see that get used as a standard weight measure!)
SUV became popular because
The “SUV” came into being as the auto industry’s way to avoid new mpg rules for “cars”.
They got the government to classify SUVs as trucks not cars, hence dodging new (at the time) mpg requirements.
The mystery is, how they managed that little trick. Nah, not really a mystery.
Simple. They bought some politicians.
Suvs are higher off the ground, larger, if you are hitby a suv in an accident you are more likely to be seriously injured. More Suvs equals more serious accidents. The logical thing is if you buy an electric car buy a standard size car not a suv if you care about the environment . Suvs are grossly ineffecient to transport people versus smaller cars like a Ford escort in terms of fuel power used per mile