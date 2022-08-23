National Poll Shows Nothing More Than The People Likely To Be Angered By The FBI’s Raid On Trump’s Home Were Angered By It
Let’s get this out of the way immediately: the FBI is not a trustworthy agency. It has a long history of civil rights abuses, national security power abuses, and has spent more than four years refusing to be honest about the effect device encryption has on investigations.
But to pretend the recent raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home caused an across-the-board drop in trust in the agency is to willingly ignore the data. That’s what Casey Harper appears to be doing in his article for The Center Square, which is entitled “Poll: Mar-A-Lago raid has eroded trust in the agency.”
Now, it may be that Harper doesn’t write his own headlines. But he did write this:
The Federal Bureau of Investigation raid on former President Donald Trump has eroded Americans’ trust in the agency, according to a new poll.
Rasmussen Reports released the data, which showed that 44% of surveyed Americans say the raid made them trust the federal law enforcement agency less.
This is partially Rasmussen’s fault. Its own post on its poll has this ridiculous headline:
‘Biden’s Gestapo’? Trump Raid Hurts Voter Trust in FBI
And says this in the body of the post:
A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 44% of Likely U.S. voters say the FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home made them trust the FBI less, compared to 29% who say it made them trust the bureau more. Twenty-three percent (23%) say the Trump raid did not make much difference in their trust of the FBI.
But it really did nothing of the sort. The poll data actually show nothing more than the amplification of echoes in chambers built specifically for the purpose of amplifying echoes.
The data say completely unsurprising things, like the fact that people prone to be pissed off about the FBI’s raid of Trump’s home are now angry at the FBI. The largest percentage of poll respondents who have a very unfavorable impression of the FBI following the raid are white, male Republicans above the age of 40 — more than double any other demographic.
And that trend holds, again unsurprisingly, when Rasmussen asked specifically about the Mar-a-Lago raid:
Non-unexpectedly, the same sort of responses were given to Rasmussen’s much more loaded question: “There is a group of ‘politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI… as Joe Biden’s personal Gestapo.”
One would think a national pollster might avoid directly quoting long-time political operative/Trump pardon recipient Roger Stone while conducting a poll, but here we are. Rasmussen does not note how many times poll respondents uttered the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” during these interactions.
This poll doesn’t show anything anyone could have assumed following the search of Trump’s house. Democrats trust the FBI just a bit more than they already did. Republicans got even angrier at an agency they really haven’t cared for since then-FBI Director James Comey rebuffed Trump’s demands for total fealty. And Comey was the one who won over Trump fans — at least momentarily — by publicly reopening the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server just days before the 2016 election.
But those whose love and hate of the FBI are closely tied to their political allegiances are dupes falling victim to short cons. The long con is the agency itself, which may not be the amoral entity it was under J. Edgar Hoover, but still has a long way to go before anyone should consider it inherently trustworthy.
push poll:
noun
what classified materiels?
Surely a sitting president is authorized to see, and also to declassify, for any reason, any document that exists. If he moved out of the White House and became a former president, no document that he packed and moved was above the of his office.
Re:
There are declassification procedures and packing sensitive papers into boxes and taking them to Florida probably does not automatically declassify them. And documents relating to nuclear weapons have a special classification that even a sitting president cannot remove on their own initiative. I expect Trump to make exactly your argument, but it is a novel theory and very, very far from a legal certainty.
Re: Re:
recent political cartoon
trump wearing a fairy costume with wand, being winched (ala peter pan) taping each box of secrets to declassify them.
Re:
When you leaves a job, there are lots of documents that you had access that you should leave behind, and very few that you are slowed to take with you. A US president, on leaving office can nominate documents for a presidential library, but note that library is managed by the government.
Re:
“Surely a sitting president is authorized to see, and also to declassify, for any reason, any document that exists”
Sitting, sure, within the rules applicable for such classifications. Which, apparently, Trump did not follow.
“If he moved out of the White House and became a former president, no document that he packed and moved was above the of his office”
That’s… not what we’ve been hearing. Let’s see what comes of this, but despite the nearly 30 different excuses so far offered by the orange one and his cohorts, the president having boxes of documents in his house is not necessarily allowed, and the claims that he could just declassify whatever he wanted without notifying people seems to be a fantasy.
Re: President can't declassify all documents
There are some classes of documents that the President does not have the right to declassify. Some of this type of document were at Mar-a-lago.
These documents can only be classified by agreement between the Departments of Energy and Defense. Not by the President and certainly not without any kind of paper trail.
Re:
First, the moment he was no longer President, he had no authority whatsoever on the classification level of any documents. He lost that power the moment Biden was inaugurated.
Second, there are certain procedures to be followed. Either paperwork needs to be filled—among other formalities—or, possibly, there needs to be an official announcement stating as much at an absolute minimum. Basically, at the very least, there has to be some sort of record that the papers were actually and officially declassified. There is no indication that this happened at all.
Third, the classification level of the documents is ultimately besides the point. The relevant portion of the Espionage Act covers documents important to or concerning national security. Whether or not the documents are classified and—if so—to what degree are they classified is irrelevant to this particular law; only their importance to national security (as well as the fact that they are public records).
The flinging....the flinging...
Trumpanzes get angry. They squat and reach around. Beware what happens next.
What does the FBI even have to do with this?
A prosecutor got the DOJ and a judge to sign off on a warrant application. The FBI did nothing here but execute the warrant. Did they bungle the search? Apparently not, and with such a high-profile target they probably would have taken extra care to avoid that.
So I don’t get how the talk and surveys about the FBI and trust in it and what kind of organisation it is make much sense unless you want to stipulate that they didn’t do what they were required to, or that they fabricated evidence or whatever.
But reflexive conspiratists like Rand Paul aside, nobody suggested any such thing.
You could try the “only in a banana republic, the DOJ can be instrumentalized against the current administration’s opponents” but frankly, comparing Bill Barr’s antics with Merrick Garland makes this look not merely hypocritical but plain stupid. Not that plain stupid is an unpopular look for some politicians.
What a surprise, if you heavily skew the framing of the question you skew the results, who ever could have seen that coming?
Lets run a telephone poll asking people who answer the phone if they also are awaiting millions of dollars from an African nation just as soon as they pay transport fees…
blinks
Oooh online polls, because there is ‘NO WAY’ echo chambers online would get wind of it and direct the faithful to make sure they tell the world how horrible the FBI is…
blinks
Despite the faux outrage coming from team Trumpikins, this wasn’t a Biden ordered hit job.
They have an investigation they were directed to undertake based on NARA asking the DOJ to get the documents back, noting that they had gotten the most secret of our secrets back in other batches that were in a resort not a SKIF.
A Judge looked at the evidence and signed off on a warrant, not because he was pressured or corrupt, but because under the law the request was valid.
Unlike other raids in the history of the FBI, they didn’t roll in with armored vehicles & full cosplay uniforms. They were stupid enough to believe that offering a modicum of discretion would avoid trigger a massive shitshow.
They collected even MORE classified information, after signed statements claiming they had no more, from a room… with a padlock. (Much secure, very safe, wow)
Now we have assholes on both sides of the aisles, who allegedly are lawyers, demanding that the details behind an ongoing investigation be turned over to them or the public. (Just because people have attacked the FBI & stalked agents AND THEIR CHILDREN, is no reason to think that releasing any more information could lead to more Trump faithful thinking its 1776 and they are saving the nation.)
But sure a poll is gonna tell us what really is happening, I mean we can use poll responses to if there is a demonic cabal controlling the nation and eating children to prove it must be true.