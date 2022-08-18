Google Maps Is Misleading Users Searching For Abortion Clinics… And The GOP Is Threatening The Company If It Fixes That
Earlier this week, Bloomberg released a well-investigated, and somewhat damning article highlighting how people searching for abortion clinics on Google Maps are often being misled to go to “crisis pregnancy centers,” which are sketchy organizations designed to try to convince women to give birth.
Google Maps routinely misleads people looking for abortion providers, a new analysis by Bloomberg News has found. When users type the words “abortion clinic” into the Maps search bar, crisis pregnancy centers account for about a quarter of the top 10 search results on average across all 50 US states, plus Washington D.C., according to data Bloomberg collected in July. In 13 states, including Arkansas, South Carolina and Idaho where the procedure is newly limited, five or more of the top 10 results were for CPCs, not abortion clinics.
The article has a nice interactive graphic showing details of each state. I recommend clicking through to see the interactive bits, but here’s the static image:
The article also has a fun (I mean, depending on your definition of fun) “abortion clinic or crisis center” quiz that shows how the two often look nearly identical and can be indistinguishable from each other.
The article makes a credible case that women are being fooled by these misleading results on Google Maps. And, also, that these mistakes can be tremendously harmful to those women.
But, what it leaves out is the absolutely stupid political fight behind some of this, driven by now years of media and politicians arguing over how every internet company should moderate, with threats going back and forth if sites don’t moderate the way this or that politician wants.
Indeed, the crisis pregnancy center story is a prime example of this and one that we’ve covered before. Democrats have told Google it should demote the crisis pregnancy centers in its search results. Meanwhile, Republican Attorneys General have literally threatened to take the company to court if they do that.
The objectively correct thing to do is for Google to remove those results, or at the very least, make it abundantly clear that they are not abortion clinics and do not have medical professionals on staff.
But, all of this highlights how fraught it is when politicians start demanding how websites moderate. It also highlights how trust and safety and content moderation decisions can be about a lot more consequential stuff than “when do we ban the harassing asshole?”
The fact that we’re now politicizing trust & safety issues is a dangerous turn. Companies need to be free to figure out how to best moderate without fear of having to litigate every decision. That’s the point of Section 230… and all the grandstanding over this is also part of the reason why politicians of both parties are trying to dismantle that law.
Maybe Alphabet should make an advert entitled A World Without Section 230, and in it show all the harms from someone moderating, getting sued for it, and website after website shutting down as a result. No Amazon, no eBay, no online shopping at Target. In another pandemic, no groceries without having to go out for them, so a massive increase in the death toll due to all the anti-maskers.
Re:
The shopping sites would survive, with one minor change, no customer reviews. It is all the social media and self publishing sites that would go out of business, as the could not afford the risk of carrying user generated content. An Internet without user generated content would seriously impact the search engines, as only those who do not use bookmarks would be regular users, to search for their favorite shops.
Re: Re:
It is all the social media and self publishing sites that would go out of business…
Guess what gives the Internet the majority of its value? Amazon didn’t begin to get big until the creation of the World Wide Web made UGC possible.
Re: Re: Re:
*UGC possible on a large scale. (-_Q)
Re: Re: Re:2
*widescale distribution of UGC possible on a large scale. 🧐
Re: Re: Re:3
In the early days of the World Wide Web, distribution platforms weren’t possible. They only came along with Web 2.0. Of course, one could follow up with the argument that forums also rely on Web 2.0, so there was no UGC before it, but to do so denies the existence of bulletin board systems and Usenet news groups that existed for over two decades prior to 1996.
'How dare you give them what they ask for?!'
Meanwhile, Republican Attorneys General have literally threatened to take the company to court if they do that.
Threatening a company for removing fraudulent(in several ways) results, how very telling of their priorities and character.
‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ are to abortion clinics as bars and drug dealers are to addiction counseling centers so threatening a company for not wanting to provide the former when users are searching for the latter says some pretty damning things about those AGs and how low they are willing to sink by abusing their authority in order to force others to abide by their particular morality.
“Republican Attorneys General have literally threatened to take the company to court if they do that.”
I don’t understand what grounds the TX AG has in their threats for sue regarding the google results? Are they trying to argue the public forum classification?
Re:
Seems simple enough to me, fraud is a crime, they have legal authority over crimes, therefore someone trying to stop fraud would fall under the umbrella of ‘fraud relation actions’ and give them standing to prevent it, it being the attempt to stop fraud rather than the fraud itself. Makes perfect sense when you think about it.
(Yeah I’ve got no clue but given we’re talking texas republican it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s simply a case of ‘I don’t like this therefor I will abuse my power to punish it and to hell with the law since I’m not picking up any of the check for doing so.’)
Re: Re:
This seems to be a requirement that Google publish certain information, whether it wants to or not. Isn’t that a first amendment violation? At least so long as the supreme court considers corporations “people” with all the rights and protections granted to people in the constitution.
Re: Re: Re:
It is. The government can’t force any private entity to host speech it chooses not to host.
Call bluff.
Tell truth.
Repeat.
Re:
That’s how to lose at poker!
Re: Re:
But this is legal poker, which is a very different game, so AC’s strategy is a winning one. 🙂
Let The Algorithm Go
Google business search isn’t a forum to be moderated. If they need to manually override the algorithm, then it means that they’re politicizing the results. Shadowbans are not a legitimate form of moderation.
Re:
If the algorithm is giving flawed and/or inaccurate results, why shouldn’t Google fix it?
Re:
Yes or no: Do you support the idea that Google should be legally prevented from moderating business search results to remove scams and combat fraud?
Re:
Tell me you have no fucking clue how algorithms work without saying you have no fucking clue how algorithms work.
Re: Re:
Methinks Koby believes algorithms burst forth fully formed from Zeus’s head.
Re: Re: Re:
Trump’s head, actually. It’s Trump that Koby worships.
Re: Re: Re:
Perhaps then, you could explain how the algorithm could differentiate between an abortion provider and a general outpatient surgery hospital?
Re: Re: Re:
Republican (Read: Koch Industries’ trust funds, thinktanks and “charitable” orgs, a bit of the News Corp money, and many other RIGHT-WING institutions) money.
Pay Google enough, they insert the ads and misleading information. I mean, THIS IS LITERALLY HOW FACEBOOK KEPT DISINFO UP.
Re: Re: Re:
Are you able to distinguish between “an abortion provider and a general outpatient surgery hospital”? Is the law able to do so? Either one would be sufficient to base an algorithm on.
And it is “an algorithm”, not “the algorithm”. This isn’t Highlander. There can be more than one.
Re: Re: Re: Hey since you're here I've got a couple questions for ya
“Perhaps then, you could explain how the algorithm could differentiate between an abortion provider and a general outpatient surgery hospital?”
I know you are stupid so I’m going to explain it to you slowly. And with small words.
That’s not what we are talking about.
Re: Re: Re:
Since you aren’t aware, a pregnancy crisis center isn’t a “general outpatient surgery hospital”. It is a counseling center that, in the most chariable read, is planned parenthood but completely opposed to abortion and contraception. I recommend the Last Week Tonight main story on the issues they have. Google could take the three big providers and make clear results of those orgs are not returned in a search for abortion providers, or are reasonably flagged to make clear to the end user they do not provide abortion services, allowing the searcher to make that choice for themselves.
Re: Re: Re:2
…completely opposed to abortion and contraception.
So it makes abortions necessary and then refuses them? o_O
Re:
Koby,
Before you go spewing off on topics you are basically clueless about, would you care to explain to us the difference between a bubble sort and a binary sort?
Also, remember that time that you thought Facebook could use section 230 to dismiss a lawsuit against Facebook’s own speech?
Oh, here it is!
That is how clueless you are in the areas that you like to talk about.
Re:
No, their business is to present the most relevant links to a query which per the definition the algorithm moderates the bulk result. But it seems you want them to present links to fraudulent organizations among other things.
You really are out of touch with reality, aren’t you? Google tweaks the algorithm constantly. Regardless, on the face of it you say Google and other companies shouldn’t be political – but if we look deeper into your arguments it’s all about that you can’t stomach that some people and companies doesn’t like the same “politics” you do. It’s all about forcing them to do what you like.
You and your fascist friends’ entitlement and victim-playing are getting real tiresome.
Re: Re: Re:
The part you’re missing is “relevant links to the users”. Instead, google is considering changing it to “relevant links to lawmakers”.
Re: Re: Re:
Then go bitch to the lawmakers instead of whining about Google, dipshit.
Re: Re: Re:2
Shit since kdawg has yet to run away. You should try to get him to answer that question you always try to ask him.
Re: Re: Re:
Instead, google is considering changing it to “relevant links to lawmakers”.
[Hallucinates facts not in evidence]
Re:
If they need to manually override the algorithm, then it means that they’re politicizing the results.
No, it means political actors are gaming the system of inputs to the algorithm in order to make it spew out the results they want people to see, and the service provider are acting to correct for that political bias.
Re: Thats bold coming from a coward
“Shadowbans are not a legitimate form of moderation.”
The fuck you still posting here then?
Since you’re in favor of a holocaust of babies, mind firing up the ovens for the Jews & making some nooses for the nigs?
Re:
Get professional help, vermin.
Re: Re:
That implies they’re mentally ill, and therefore responsive to professional help.
Re:
Godwin’s Law is invoked; your ignorance is acknowledged.
Re:
The fact you’re using that language means a lot.
Please go turn yourself in for abetting insurrection.
Re:
All together now.
FUCK YOUR FEELINGS!
Re:
If they want to apply the same automated algorithm and same rules across the board, I don’t see a problem with that. My guess, however, is that google will not substantially change the algorithm, and will instead bow to lawmaker demands and simply perform specific exclusions to the results.
Re:
I’m not surprised at all that you haven’t twigged on what that actually means in practice, because what you want actually hinges on that happening.
Re:
But you said…
Politicizing the results is ok if it’s done by order of the Republican Party?
Re: Re: Re:
It seems that you are misinformed. This episode was first started when DEMOCRAT lawmakers sent a letter to google demanding changes.
Re: Re: Re:
You’re not really refuting the question there, chump.
GOP beleaves in 'Rights of the people'
But wont allow directions to the nearest Doctors to FIX A PROBLEM?
Re: Re:
That’s an interesting assumption. If I type in “burger joints” in my city, it brings up some results that I might not consider to be a true burger joint, instead italian subs. Apparently the algorithm has determined that it’s a useful result for some users.
You can’t know if the CPCs aren’t a useful result for some, only that you disagree with the result ever being offered. Consider that maybe it does fix the problem, albeit not with your preferred outcome, but the users’.
Re: Re:
If some crazy SEO causes Google to start returning links to the Democratic Party’s website when people search for “Republican Party,” I somehow doubt your response would be as benign as “Apparently the algorithm has determined that it’s a useful result for some users.”
Re: Re:
CPCs exist to fool people into thinking CPCs are abortion clinics when they’re actually anti-abortion centers (that are often linked to conservative Christian organizations) meant to bamboozle vulnerable pregnant people out of having an abortion. The only people who legitimately believe a CPC is “useful” are the people lining their pockets with whatever money they make from that CPC.
Re: Re:
Here’s the thing you don’t get, if I see Subway included in the search results when I’m looking for a burger joint, I’m probably going to be mildly annoyed, but I can live with it because it is somewhat related and it gives people a chance to try something different. Whereas pregnancy crisis centres showing up in search results for abortion providers the way they currently do is like having Purina, Whiskas, and Pedigree Chum show up at the top of the first page of search results for burger joints.
More children are being born?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?
We must stop this RIGHT NOW!
Re:
Shh honey, the adults are talking.