Trump Campaign Releases Everyone Who Signed An NDA About 2016 Campaign, Saying It Will Not Try To Enforce Them

from the some-good-news dept

Two years ago we wrote about how a former Trump campaign staffer, Jessica Denson had sued the Trump campaign, claiming that the non-disclosure agreement she was pressured into signing by the campaign was not enforceable. As we know, Trump loves his non-disclosure agreements. He seems to use them frequently. When you’re a private citizen, or a private corporation, that’s one thing, but when you’re the President of the United States — or the campaign vehicle to elect you to that office — NDAs take on a slightly different feel.

That case has bounced around over the last two years, though back in March of 2021, the court ruled in favor of Denson, and said that the NDA was “invalid and unenforceable.” The case still went on, however, in an effort to turn it into a class action to release everyone else who worked on their campaign from their own NDAs. Other former employees sought to intervene and join the case as well.

There was some more back and forth, but this week (perhaps realizing there are some other big legal issues on the horizon), the Trump campaign officially announced that it was releasing everyone from their NDAs. That means, anyone who worked for the Trump campaign no longer needs to worry about “breaking their NDA” for talking about what went on.

Trump’s campaign organization (now the “Make America Great Again PAC”) issued a declaration by the PAC’s treasurer, that it will not enforce any NDAs.

The Campaign hereby avows that it shall not ever enforce or attempt to enforce any confidentiality or non-disparagement provisions contained in any written agreements signed by any employees, independent contractors, or volunteers who worked for the Campaign on the 2016 Presidential Election.

Of course, in theory, that leaves it open to trying to enforce such agreements against those who worked on the 2020 election (or 2024 election if it gets to that, or just for the PAC these days), but still, it’s a start.

The PAC also filed a “sample letter” releasing former staffers from their NDA.

We understand that you signed an NDA in connection with your work for the Campaign during the 2016 Presidential Election. We are writing to advise you that you are no longer bound by the confidentiality and non-disparagement provisions in your NDA. The Campaign has determined that it will not enforce these provisions.

Chalk another one up for actual free speech.

Of course, I wonder if we’ll now see a flood of news stories about the 2016 campaign, as staffers and volunteers finally feel comfortable revealing what else went on.

Filed Under: campaigns, donald trump, free speech, jessica denson, nda, non-disparagement

Companies: donald j. trump for president