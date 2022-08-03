As Expected, Facebook Is No Longer Interested In Paying News Orgs To Post News On Facebook That No One Wants
from the what-else-did-you-expect dept
Just a few weeks we noted that this was inevitable, but Facebook has now made it official that it’s no longer interested in dumping money on news publishers.
“A lot has changed since we signed deals three years ago to test bringing additional news links to Facebook News in the U.S. Most people do not come to Facebook for news, and as a business it doesn’t make sense to over-invest in areas that don’t align with user preferences,”
This should not be a surprise. For many years now, news publishers who refused to adapt to the changing times and changing news ecosystem blamed Facebook for their own failures to adapt, and then started demanding that Facebook (and Google) just give them money. We warned, repeatedly, that this was a dangerous game that wouldn’t end well,
And, yet, all we’ve heard for years from many in the news world is that Facebook and Google needed to pay journalism organizations. Indeed, Rupert Murdoch got so focused on this that he convinced Australia to force those companies to pay — and the idea is being proposed in many other places as well.
And, so, now Facebook is realizing that news on its platform is much more of a “nice to have” rather than a “need to have.”
Still, I guess a few giant orgs made out nicely for a few years while Facebook was effectively paying them off:
Meta spent more than $10 million on its news partnership with the Wall Street Journal, more than $3 million on its deal with CNN, and more than $20 million on its partnership with the New York Times, sources told Axios. In some cases, the partnerships also unlocked paywalled content.
Filed Under: journalism, news, paying for news
Companies: facebook, meta
Comments on “As Expected, Facebook Is No Longer Interested In Paying News Orgs To Post News On Facebook That No One Wants”
Why am I not surprised? I guess the action now from news outlets around the world won’t be to upgrade their methods to make news a wanted item again. Likely they will blame FaceBook and Google (when Google does this) for the fall off of net traffic.
Nearly all news I saw from official sources always included a link to the article. This directed the reader to the full story at the site originating the news spot.
The problem with internet news is it is sourced all over the world. As a global source, you can’t get the local news from them unless it hits national news or better. Why should I or anyone pay for a one time access to a news article when I can wait a day, re-enter the topic, and find another source not requiring a subscription nor deal with a paywall for that one item? I’m surely not going to make a subscription for a year or a quarter year for one article. It’s simply not economical in these days of inflation.
'You need us more than we need you.'
Cue publishers screeching about how it’s unfair for a company to prioritize itself over them and how the government absolutely needs to step in and force Facebook to keep hosting and paying for links and excerpts to their super-duper vital content…
Well it took a while of trying to pay the problem away but it sounds like unless Facebook is just trying to knock their danegeld down a bit the publishers might get to find out that in fact they need Facebook more than Facebook needs them, and what happens when Facebook realizes that and decides that it’s simply not worth paying them anything for what amounts to unwanted content that’s costing the platform more than playing along gets them.