Why Is Media Lamenting Disney’s ‘Loss’ Of Copyright Instead Of Celebrating The Public Domain?
There’s something odd going on in media reporting on the expiration of Disney’s copyright on the initial version of Mickey Mouse that is set to occur in 2024. Given the subject matter, we’ve talked Mickey Mouse quite a bit on this site, specifically noting the “coincidence” of copyright term extensions that have occurred roughly each and every time Disney’s copyright was about to expire. The context in this throat-clearing is, essentially: Mickey Mouse should have been in the public domain years and years ago but isn’t because Congress keeps extending the term so it never occurs.
Well, while some are theorizing that the odd spate of media posts we’re suddenly seeing now about how Mickey’s earliest versions are going into the public domain soon is part of some campaign to extend copyright terms again, there is actually very little evidence for that. But what I found interesting about these stories is how many of them were framed: lamenting the loss of Disney’s copyright instead of celebrating the addition to the public domain. Here is one example, headlined Disney Might Lose Copyright To Mickey Mouse As First Version Of Iconic Character Reached Public Domain In 2024.
First, that headline sucks. Might lose? Will lose, actually, unless Congress quickly extends copyright terms. Second, get a sense of how this is all framed with this quote as an example.
But sadly, the first version is going to enter the public domain very soon. The silver lining is that Disney might still hold on to some rights if they can make a trademark of the first Mickey Mouse version, states a report by Deutsche Welle.
What fresh bullshit is this? Disney got sweetheart deals in the form of extensions in copyright terms over and over again, and now we’re “sad” that those sweetheart deals have run their course? And why is it a silver lining that Disney still gets to control subsequent versions of the character for the extended absurd lengths of time? What is with all the hand-wringing here?
This isn’t the only terrible framing at work here. Other outlets are including input from folks reminding people that Disney still has a trademark on Mickey Mouse and how that will allow the company to still bully and control others’ use of the character.
Meanwhile, Daniel Mayeda from the UCLA School of Law told The Guardian: “You can use the Mickey Mouse character as it was originally created to create your own Mickey Mouse stories or stories with this character. But if you do so in a way that people will think of Disney—which is kind of likely because they have been investing in this character for so long—then in theory, Disney could say you violated my trademark.”
No! That isn’t how this works. Trademark law was not intended as an end-around an expiring copyright term. No amount of investment in Mickey Mouse allows Disney to control the fact that the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse will be in the public domain. And suggesting otherwise is irresponsible. I have no doubt that Disney will try to do this, but it should fail on the merits.
And the larger point is that all of this worry and dismay over one version of Mickey finally(!) entering into the public domain is absurd. Why is the framing in these posts all about Disney “losing” something rather than the public, literally all of us, gaining something. That’s the entire damned point of the public domain and it seems there are a lot of media outlets out there that can’t grasp the concept.
Comments on “Why Is Media Lamenting Disney’s ‘Loss’ Of Copyright Instead Of Celebrating The Public Domain?”
'Copyright is for companies, not the public!'
The US spent so long with nothing entering the public domain and thereby fulfilling the ‘deal’ that is copyright that the idea that a major company might ‘lose’ control over something is seen as some heinous outcome rather than what should have happened decades ago.
Or, to put it another way, copyright has been erroneously framed as only being for copyright owners(who may or may not be creators) so often and for so long that the idea that the actual beneficiary is supposed to be the public has gotten lost to time, such that the idea that the public might benefit at the cost of the copyright owner is seen as a bug rather than a feature.
You’re sounding like a monstrous Republican with your anti-Disney rhetoric and support of the public domain. “Sweetheart deals” aren’t a thing. It’s just a stupid term made up by monstrous Republicans. If anything, Mickey Mouse and all other forms of media should be protected FROM the public domain! The more stuff that enters the public domain, the more people will be lazy and just copy stuff from it rather than create all new stuff.
i’m not entirely sure ican find something that isn’t idiotic in that rhetoric ball.
Yeah, just check out all the “original” content from Disney over it’s long history (selection of ~50 items from the public domain):
Adventures of Huck Finn (1993) based on Mark Twain’s book (1885)
Tom and Huck (1995) based on The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain (1876)
Aladdin (1992) from a folk tale in One Thousand and One Nights (1706)
Alice in Wonderland (1951) based on Lewis Carroll’s book (1865)
Alice in Wonderland (2010) based on Lewis Carroll’s book (1865)
Around the World in 80 Days (2004) based on Jules Verne’s book (1873)
Atlantis (2001) from the Legend of Atlantis (Socratic Dialogues “Timaeus” & “Critias” by Plato ~360 BC.)
Beauty and the Beast (1991) by G-S Barbot de Villeneuve’s book (1775)
Bug’s Life (1998) from Aesop’s Fables
Cinderella (1950) from Charles Perrault’s folk tale (Grimm’s Fairy Tails) (1697)
Chicken Little (2005) from the folk tale
Christmas Carol (2009) from Charles Dickens (1843)
Fantasia (1940) scored and based on Bach, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven & other classical compositions (however, “ The Rite Of Spring” was licensed)
Fantasia 2000 (1999)
Frozen (2013) from Hans Christian Anderson’s Ice Queen (1845)
Hercules (1997) from the Greek myth
In Search of the Castaways (1962) based on Jules Verne novel (1868)
John Carter (2012) based on A Princess of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs (1917)
Kidnapped (1960) by Robert Louis Stevenson (1886)
Little Mermaid (1989) by Hans Christian Anderson (1837)
Lt. Robin Crusoe U.S.N. (1966) based on Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe (1719)
Mulan (1998) from the Chinese Legend of Hua Mulan
Oliver & Company (1988) based on Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens (1839)
Return to Neverland (2002) based on Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie (1904)
Pinocchio (1940) by Carlo Collodi (1883)
Pocahontas (1995) from the life and legend of Pocahontas
Princess and the Frog (2009) from the Brothers Grimm folk tale The Frog Prince
Return to Oz (1985) from L. Frank Baum’s books
(When original Oz film was made it was under copyright. Disney purchased rights to all the books. But when Return to Oz was made it had entered the public domain.)
Rob Roy the Highland Rogue (1953) based on the Rob Roy by Sir Walter Scott (1817)
Robin Hood (1973) from the English folk tales
Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) from the poem by Johann Goethe (1797)
Snow White (1937) from the Brothers Grimm folk tale (1857)
Sleeping Beauty (1959) from the Charles Perrault folk tale (1697) (also with music/characters from Tchaikovsky’s 1890 ballet)
Swiss Family Robinson (1960) by Johann David Wyss (1812)
Tangled (2010) from the Brothers’ Grimm fairy tale Rapunzel (1812)
Tarzan (1999) from Tarzan of the Apes by Edgar Rice Burroughs (1914)
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) based on the Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving (1820) and Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame (1908)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) from Victor Hugo’s Book (1831)
The Lion King (1994) from Hamlet (1603) and inspired from a 1960s Japanese animated series called Kimba the White Lion
The Jungle Book (1967) by Rudyard Kipling (1894 copyright, movie released just one year after copyright expired)
The Jungle Book (1994 live action version) by Rudyard Kipling (1894)
Three Musketeers (1993) by Alexandre Dumas (1844)
The Reluctant Dragon (1941) based on the story by Kenneth Grahame (1898).
The Sword in the Stone (1963) from the Arthurian Legends
Treasure Planet (20002) based on Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson (1883)
Muppet Treasure Island (1996) based on Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson (1883)
Treasure Island (1950) based on Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson (1883)
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) by Jules Verne (1870)
White Fang (1991) by Jack London (1906)
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf (1994) based on book by Jack London (1906)
Because if Mickey Mouse enters the Public Domain, he’ll become generic and boring just like everything else that enters the public domain! The less stuff there is in the public domain, the more people become creative because they don’t have to rely on it! Plus, Mickey Mouse not entering the public domain pisses off Republicans. That, alone, should be enough of a reason to keep him out of the public domain forever!
Whose astroturf campaign may i say is calling?
None, my good man!
The “in other media” section of the Steamboat Willie article on Wikipedia tells you exactly what the benefit of keeping this character out of the public domain has been. Reading over the list… wow, quite the contribution to culture, there. Lots of money and jobs for Disney-affiliated people, too. /s
