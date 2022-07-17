Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the so-sayeth dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Toom1275 with a comment about the GOP’s push to force Google to stop filtering political spam:

This sounds like great idea if you’re a malware spammer – just dress up your payload delivery like a political email to get straight in everyone’s inbox, and bonus if you make the “unsubscribe” link point to your exploit server.

In second place, it’s an anonymous comment about Arizona’s law against recording the police:

Other laws already exist that cover interference with an officer carrying out their duties, whether holding a camera or not. This law is unnecessary.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with zerosignal and a comment about the difference between malware spam and political spam:

The difference is that if you aren’t careful, malware spam could lead to a bad actor taking over your computer, while political email could lead to a bad actor taking over your government.

Next, it’s That One Guy with a comment about Vallejo PD’s extremely slow investigations into officers who kill people:

US police: Like homicidal organized crime but worse To even begin to solve a problem first you have to think it is a problem, and it’s crystal clear that ‘murdering members of the public’ is not considered a problem to the Vallejo PD, so its hardly a surprise that they would be so grossly indifferent to doing anything about it beyond celebrating.

Over on the funny side, we’ve once again got a situation where the first place comment comes as a reply to the second place comment, so we’re going to flip the order. In second place, it’s Stephen T. Stone with a comment about the Musk-Twitter fight:

All of this could’ve been avoided if Elon Musk had taken his mid-life crisis to Mars instead.

Amusing, but not the star of the show — because it teed up our first place winner Chris ODonnell for a truly inspired joke:

He can’t go to Mars either. It’s 100% populated by ‘bots.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous comment about how Truth Social’s leadership doesn’t seem to be very on the ball (with a small typo corrected here):

They hired Devin Nunes, who is suing a fictional cow on Twitter. Enough said.

Finally, it’s one more comment from That One Guy about Arizona’s law against recording the cops:

Ah but you see cops are the most fragile people in existence(or the most easily distracted), where merely pointing a camera lens at them causes intense physical and mental reactions that make their jobs infinitely more difficult with the effects increasing the closer the lens is, hence why it’s so vital to keep any cameras they don’t control at a distance.

That’s all for this week, folks!



