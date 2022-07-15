OAN Starts Attacking Verizon, The Last Cable Giant Willing To Platform Its Conspiratorial Gibberish
When last we checked in with right-wing propaganda network One America News (OAN), it was suffering some kind of embolism for being kicked off of DirecTV. Despite a lot of attention, not that many people actually watch the channel, so DirecTV finally kicked it aside. This was distorted by OAN and numerous key Republicans into a claim that the conspiracy theory floating outlet was being “unfairly censored.”
This week, OAN turned its sights toward attacking Verizon, one of the last major cable companies willing to platform the “news” channel. Why? Apparently because Verizon simply hosted a fairly innocuous guide to misinformation on its website. The website doesn’t even mention OAN, but was enough to apparently send the “news” channel into a bit of a tizzy:
In recent days, OAN has begun attacking the telecom company Verizon for “targeting OAN and other right-wing news organizations … right before the midterms.” The issue, drawn from a Breitbart article that inspired this wave of programming, appears to be largely a “Guide to Misinformation” on Verizon’s corporate website, which does not mention OAN.
The story, which I won’t link to, basically tries to pretend that big telecom (a key GOP ally for going on a generation now) is part of a leftist cabal to censor conservative speech:
Instead of fighting back against this intimidation, many of the telecom giants played along with the Democrats’ false narrative. Verizon’s corporate website now includes “A Guide to Misinformation” which gives instructions on how its users can complain to tech companies to demand censorship. Since the Democrats’ letter, DirecTV has dropped One America News and some smaller cable distributors have dropped Newsmax.
In the GOP’s modern, manufactured delusion, nobody has any real accountability. For example, OAN isn’t under fire for bullshit articles claiming that COVID was created in a North Carolina lab, it’s being unfairly censored by a telecom industry cabal. Racist assholes on the Internet aren’t actually racist assholes, they’re just the unfair victims of a vast conspiracy by the wokes (read: anybody I don’t agree with).
In short, OAN’s attacking one of of the last large cable companies willing to platform its conspiratorial gibberish, because another website in the propaganda ecosystem also made up some conspiratorial gibberish. Verizon’s learning a valuable lesson about laying down with fleas, and should Verizon ditch the channel, its audience reach would drop from sad to downright pathetic.
This is, of course, all just monumentally stupid. Just a big, giant, ouroboros of manufactured victimization porn for an increasingly befuddled, propagandized authoritarian base.
But stupid can still be dangerous. U.S. authoritarians want to frame absolutely any effort to combat hate speech and political propaganda as “censorship” to prevent anybody from truly addressing hate speech and political propaganda (a cornerstone of modern GOP power). It’s a message they push everywhere, constantly, with brutal repetition. And, if you hadn’t noticed, it’s been working pretty well.
What was that phrase again…
Oh yes….
You need us more than we need you.
While they might feel they are fighting the good fight & winning, pissing off what seems to be one of the last cable systems keeping their conspiracy afloat.
How horrible when they manage to speed up their departure from the last few outlets & can no longer rally the troops to do their bidding & buy their merch.
This also proves that if you just ignore the complaints coming from the far right claiming conspiracy & just keep on keeping on making your business decisions the world doesn’t end.
Its really hard to put this into practice, because people at their base want to win & think that they will magically craft the argument that will make a person completely change and become sane again.
Y’all ain’t learned shit from zombie movies, you can’t argue them back to being human, you can’t talk them out of murdering you, and showing any sort of mercy because you remember the human they once were means you’re gonna die.
You can not convince someone who has made up their mind they are wrong. (period full stop let that soak in)
Anything you say will be called lies & just encourage them to keep shouting at you.
Ignore the crazy, keep quiet, and hope the horde of zombies just moves the hell on.
Yet further evidence that Ron White is correct when he says:
You Can’t Fix Stupid!
Idk, I think the phrase “don’t bite the hand that feeds you” is more appropriate.
They are just looking for a pretext funding their own "network"
Like “Truth Social”, this is about fleecing the idiots. In contrast to fleecing private idiots, however, they will aim at Republican state legislatures for getting “subsidized” for creating a “free network”.
Just wait and see: I’m pretty sure that they will turn their scorched earch strategy into a cash grab from corrupt legislatures.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
So you don’t want people to even FLAG content? Allowing a third party to report problematic content constitutes “demanding censorship”? Does that mean I just violated the GQP’s definition of “first amendment rights” for the commenter above me by flagging his spam comment? I would hope we all could agree I violated no one’s rights, but in today’s political climate, I doubt that won’t be seen by some as “controversial”!
In case it’s not abundantly clear, I’m referring to that digital marketing spam comment, not the anonymous commenter directly above me.
Both could apply, to be both frank and fair.
MST3K and Glenn Beck vs. OAN
MST3K kept getting canceled by networks (Comedy Central, then Sci-Fi, then 15 years later, Netflix), but they ultimately started to go it alone after they realize that they weren’t going to look for a higher power for support. OAN, if they weren’t bad faith grifters, could take a page from them, or-if that’s not palatable for them-from Glenn Beck, who was canceled by Fox News and started his own network the Blaze online.
Forcing private entities to carry their speech is more akin to censorship than dealing with it by going it alone which is what Glenn Beck and MST3K did.
Before I get misinterpreted, I loathe Glenn Beck with the strength of a thousand betelgeuse supergiant stars. I’m just relieved I could put him out of sight and out of mind, though, and I wouldn’t want him censored (in Stephen T. Stone’s definition), because of the judicial precedent it would send.
There’s a difference between MST3K and OAN/Glenn Beck: MST3K tried to be funny on purpose.
Very true, and in far too many times to count, it actually succeeded.
Forcing private entities to carry their speech is more akin to censorship than dealing with it by going it alone which is what Glenn Beck and MST3K did.
Well yeah, but then they’d have to do something other than complain. That’s where the problem is – they can’t manage to make anything happen without forcing someone else to do it…
Cases in point – building the wall, repealing the ACA, our sooper dooper hella bigly Trumpcare, creating a social media network that doesn’t work on half of the phones out there, locking Hillary up, taking over the government, you get the idea.
They’re do nothings. Unless it involves a uterus – for that they’ve got plenty of energy.
Misinformation Guide
The link to that Verizon misinformation guide is now giving a 404.
The internet archive’s wayback machine to the rescue!
https://web.archive.org/web/20220628205603/https://www.verizon.com/info/technology/fake-news-on-social-media/
That’s not a rescue but an epitaph.
An epitaph for OAN, but a rescue for those of us who care about sourcing information that succumbs to link rot.
Lie down with fleas, wake up with dogs?
I watched OAN. It’s great comedy! They should keep it for the laughs.