Paperwork Suggests Donald Trump Has Left The Board Of His ‘Tech’ Company; But Truth Social Says He’s Still There

Thu, Jul 14th 2022 02:12pm -

It’s no secret that Donald Trump’s Trump Media and Technology Group — which was launched with big plans, but so far only has a total flop of a barely used social media app, Truth Social, to show for it — was struggling. But then came the news that the ponzi-scheme-esque reverse merger deal was actually leading to serious legal investigations, and it appears that Trump and some of his friends may have decided it was perhaps better to take a more “hands off” approach.

So, while Donald Trump himself had been on the board of TMTG, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune notes that Trump himself and a bunch of his entourage all left the board last month, just before subpoenas were delivered. Convenient, with the emphasis on that first syllable.

A total of six board members left. Other than Trump himself, Donald Trump Jr. and Kash Patel (a former Nunes staffer with close ties to Trump) left the board, along with Scott Glabe, Andrew Northwall and Wes Moss. Apparently there are just two board members left: Devin Nunes and Phillip Juhan, who is the company’s CFO. You can see on the filing that all six names are listed as being “removed” from the board:

But, as this story started making news, Truth Social (which is neither social, nor particularly truthful at times) claimed that Trump remains the chair of the board.

That… doesn’t actually clear things up. Perhaps there’s something else going on, or perhaps it’s a semantic change from listing him as just a director to chairperson? But, still, it’s not your usual filing.

Normally when a board member leaves, a replacement is named, or it comes soon after. It’s pretty rare to see so many board members all leave at once. Or, at least to file something saying they’re leaving, even if others deny it.

It makes you wonder if Trump will be shifting to a role like in some of his other businesses where he’s mostly just selling naming rights, but has little oversight over the actual business. Either way, it’s not exactly the kind of thing that provides confidence that those in charge know what they’re doing.

Comments on "Paperwork Suggests Donald Trump Has Left The Board Of His 'Tech' Company; But Truth Social Says He's Still There"

That One Guy (profile) says:

Sir Aurthur's knights would be proud

So, while Donald Trump himself had been on the board of TMTG, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune notes that Trump himself and a bunch of his entourage all left the board last month, just before subpoenas were delivered. Convenient, with the emphasis on that first syllable.

Government: Something shifty seems to be going on here, we’re going to be asking some questions just to clear some stuff up.

Trump and co: Run away!

Even giving everyone involved the benefit of the doubt that the timing is just a pure coincidence Trump and his cohorts distancing themselves from the platform should not exactly inspire confidence. When even the bloody cult leader is saying ‘I’m just going to stand back here, way back here’ that’s probably not a good sign.

